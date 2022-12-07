Do You Have Neck Acne? Heres How You Can Get Rid Of It!

A pimple or an acne can happen anywhere on your body, even on your neck. Neck acne is very much a reality, and it is very common. Acne or acne-like breakouts on the neck can appear just like acne elsewhere on your body.

Sadly, there are various forms of acne on the neck, meaning the cause is not universal. There can be many types of pimples on the neck, meaning treatment may differ as well. Knowing what is causing neck pimples allows dermatologists to formulate the most effective treatment plan.

Types Of Neck Acne

Among the major types of acne on the neck, the four most common types are as follows:

(1) Pustules - These bumps are red, tender, and often pus-filled.

(2) Papules - These solid skin elevations commonly occur on both the hairline and neck. They appear in clusters and look like a rash. There are several types of papules that form as a result of the use of hair products.

(3) Nodules - Deep lumps which form beneath the skin. Nodules are usually painful and may require medical attention.

(4) Cystic acne - This is the most severe form of acne, and removing cystic acne often requires more than home remedies. These cysts form deep beneath the skin, causing inflammation around nerve endings. Hormonal imbalances may be responsible for this type of pimple. Women often experience it during pregnancy and menstruation.

What Causes Neck Acne?

Inflammation and over-active oil glands as a result of genetics or hormones are usually the culprits that cause acne on the neck.

It is common for acne on the neck to occur as a result of inadequate hygiene.

Using the wrong skincare products or the wrong ingredients for your skin type can also lead to clogged pores and inflammation, which can, of course, cause neck acne as well.

However, neck acne can also be triggered by specific factors due to its location, such as friction from clothing or accessories, shaving, excessive sweating, or comedogenic hair care products.

Sometimes, neck acne occurs after your hair rubs against the neck or when jewelry or clothing interacts with sweat on your neck, causing a reaction.

Also, if you wear too tight clothing too often, it can cause irritation of the skin and lead to breakouts - so, if you are someone with neck acne, retire that turtle neck, sis!

What Are The Best Ways To Treat Neck Acne?

Fortunately, even if your neck acne is caused by something specific, you can turn to the same at-home remedies you would use on your face.

As with acne on the face, ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, and sulphur are effective in clearing out pores, reducing inflammation, and killing acne-causing bacteria.

In the shower, you can alternate between using an acne-specific wash and an exfoliating cleanser, instead of a traditional body wash, if you have active breakouts on your neck.

When using these ingredients, it is also important to keep your neck moisturised and to apply sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or greater.

Additionally, several prescription medications can be used to treat neck acne.

Although retinoids are excellent for treating acne, they can cause dryness, flaking, and irritation, particularly on the thin skin of the neck.

Experts recommend incorporating Rx-strength azelaic acid into your body care routine as an alternative to retinoid treatments for acne. This ingredient is effective at reducing inflammation caused by acne or folliculitis.

Additionally, a dermatologist may be able to provide you with a solution to your neck acne problems in the form of an in-office treatment.

On A Final Note...

Combining chemical peels, microneedling, and radiofrequency-based devices is most effective in combating acne and scarring. Nonetheless, it is important to remember that what works best will vary from person to person, and having a consultation with someone who understands your skin and your goals is essential, as treatments intended to improve scarring can also result in unwanted scarring if they are not planned or performed properly.