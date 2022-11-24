Do You Have A Body Care Routine? Its High Time You Do! Steps To Follow

We all have a skincare routine, a haircare routine - heck, even a morning and night skincare routine separately. But how many of you have a body care routine? Yeah, while putting all that effort into your skin and hair, ignoring your body causes all that effort to be futile, imo.

So, if you are someone who doesn't have a body care routine, fret not, Im here to help you out.

After researching into some expert opinions and commonly loved body care routines that gives results, I've created a step-by-step guide for an easy yet effective body care routine.

Step-By-Step Guide For An Easy Body Care Routine

Step 1: Cleanse

As a general rule, avoid body soaps and washes that contain sulphates - typically listed as sodium lauryl/laureth sulfate on the ingredient list. These can strip away the natural oils from your skin and compromise the skin's protective barrier [1]. Choose products that are natural and paraben-free, and opt for vegan options.

Step 2: Moisturise

It is recommended that everyone use a body moisturizer. You should search for a formula that contains hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and/or ceramides to effectively hydrate your skin. When you exit the shower, apply your favourite lotion as soon as possible (when your skin is still damp) and throughout the day [2].

Step 3: Sunscreen

Any area of your body that is exposed to the sun should be covered with sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. UV exposure is the leading cause of premature ageing, as well as skin cancer - whether it is July or January. For easier application and reapplying, choose a lightweight lotion formula that is fast-absorbing [3].

Step 4: Exfoliate

If you want smooth, bump-free skin, use a chemical exfoliator a few times a week. Salicylic and glycolic acids dissolve dull, dead skin cells while smoothing rough skin texture. Avoid harsh body scrubs too often as they can cause inflammation [4].

Bonus step: Add a tool

This step, in my opinion, is an add-on. While this step can be skipped, adding it to your body care routine is extremely beneficial. Talk to a dermatologist to get a better understanding on what will work best for you. Body care tools include sculpting body stones, LED neck perfectors, etc.

Advertisement

Remember, your body is as important as your skin and hair - try out this body care routine today!