5 DIY Masks To Lighten Dark Underarms

Having dark underarms is a common problem faced by any. And the challenging part is, It may stop you from wearing sleeveless outfits. If you treat it with chemical-laden beauty products, then the whole underarm situation may worsen more!

Many natural ingredients that are commonly found in your kitchen work well for treating dark, patchy underarms. It not only protects sensitive skin from harmful chemicals but also gives far better results.

Here are 5 DIY homemade masks that can help you lighten the dark underarms:

Coconut Oil Scrub Mask

Works for: Exfoliating and lightening dark underarms.

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coconut oil, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon toothpaste.

Instructions: Mix all the ingredients well and make a fine paste. Apply the mask to your underarms. Allow the pack to work on dark patches for at least 10-15 minutes. Rinse with cold water. Pat dry.

Red Lentils Lightening Mask

Works for: Lightening the dark underarms.

Ingredients: 2 tablespoons red lentils or masoor dal paste, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/2 cup of milk

Instructions: Mix all the ingredients well and form a smooth paste. Apply the DIY mask to your underarms. Let the mask work on dark underarms for at least 10-15 minutes. Wash with lukewarm or cold water. Pat dry.

Gram Flour Toning Mask

Works for: Removing the dead cells and toning the underarm's sensitive skin.

Ingredients: A quarter cup of besan or gram flour, 1 tablespoon of rice powder, 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon of honey, and 2 tablespoons of milk.

Instructions: Mix all the ingredients well and make an even paste. Apply the DIY homemade mask to your underarms. Allow the mask to dry for at least 15-20 minutes. Wash the mask with lukewarm or cold water. Pat dry.

Orange Peel Lightening Mask

Works for: Lightening the dark underarms.

Ingredients: 1/2 teaspoon of orange peel powder, 2 tablespoons of yogurt.

Instructions: Mix the ingredients well and make a smooth paste. Apply the DIY mask over the underarms. Allow the mask to work on dark patches for at least 15-20 minutes. Rinse off with lukewarm water. Pat dry.

Aloe Vera Smoothening Mask

Ingredients: Aloe Vera Gel or Aloe Vera natural moisturizer

Works for: Smooth underarms

Instructions: Take aloe vera gel or moisturizer as per your requirement. You can even use the fresh pulp of aloe vera too. Apply it over the underarms. Allow the natural gel to for at least 10-15 minutes. If using aloe vera pulp, rinse off with cold water and pat dry.