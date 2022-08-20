10 DIY Body Polishing Scrubs To Try At Home

Let's admit it guys. We often take extra care of our face and hair by treating them with clean-ups, facials, and other spa treatments. But what about the body? It needs extra care and nourishment too!

Pollution, dirt, chemicals, and even stress; everything has a direct effect on our body and it is not a favorable one. You need to care for your body by treating it well with a proper beauty regimen.

Image: Pixabay

If you have been regularly cleansing and moisturizing your body with suitable products then that's great. But that's not enough. You should also consider adding a scrubbing session to your body care routine.

Homemade body scrubs are skin-friendly and cost you next to nothing. Here are 10 easy-to-make body polishing scrubs you can try at home and reap maximum beauty benefits:

1. Coffee scrub

Mix 1/4 cup of grounded coffee, 1/4 cups sugar, 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, and one tablespoon of sea salt. Apply the scrub before bathing. Coffee works as a great component to reduce cellulite.

2. Oatmeal scrub

Mix half a cup of oatmeal and yogurt. Add a few drops of vitamin E oil to it. Mix it well and apply it to your body. Oatmeal works wonders as a natural exfoliator.

3. Red Lentils scrub

Grind red lentils AKA masoor dal in a blender. Pour the powder into a bowl, and add some honey and rose water to it. You can store this homemade scrub in a refrigerator. Use this body scrub once a week for best results. Masoor dal also helps remove and reduce unwanted body hairs.

4. Peppermint scrub

Take a cup of sugar and mix it with a few drops of peppermint and coconut oil. You can use oil too. Store it in a bottle and use this natural fragrant body scrub for radiant skin!

5. Yogurt and Honey scrub

It may sound common but this classic homemade body scrub works wonders. Mix a cup of yogurt and honey (2 tablespoons are enough) together. Add crushed coffee beans if needed. Apply it gently all over your body in circular motions. The result is quick and long-lasting.

Image: Pexels

6. Lemon scrub

Some commonly found natural body care ingredients in our home are lemon juice, honey, and sugar (take a spoonful). Mix it well and use it as an exfoliating body scrub.

7. Papaya Scrub

Mash a few pieces of papaya and add a spoonful of brown sugar to it. Include one spoonful of coarse oatmeal too to this mixture. Apply it to your body and face. It helps cleanse blocked pores. Papaya is a wonder fruit and should be included in a healthy diet plan too.

8. Brown Sugar Scrub

Take half a cup of brown sugar, 2 big tablespoons of white sugar, two tablespoons of vanilla extract, and some almond oil (a spoonful is sufficient). This naturally scented scrub will leave you with glowing skin!

9. Coconut and Salt scrub

Mix fresh coconut milk and a tablespoon of sea salt. Apply this scrub to get rid of dull, dry skin. The natural oil present in the coconut will help moisturize your skin.

10. Sugar foot scrub

Take 2 tablespoons of grounded coffee, 2 tablespoons of coarse sugar, and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply it to your feet and massage for 15 minutes. The coffee grounds work best for scrubbing your feet and coconut oil softens the feet.