Best Home Remedies For Thick Eyebrows

Most beauty experts always underline this grooming fact - Eyebrows help frame our face. Now, common beauty products like pencils or gels can make the eyebrows look thicker. The makeup trick works like magic!

But what if when one has scarce eyebrow hair and wants to grow thicker eyebrows naturally?

Image: Pexels

The good news is you can get thick eyebrows without the help of makeup products. Natural beauty hacks are any day better than cosmetic supplements, right?

We have curated easy home remedies for growing thick eyebrows. These natural hacks may take patience and persistence but work 100% :

1. Castor Oil

Apply and massage castor oil into your brows before sleeping. This wonder oil helps in resisting eczema and microorganisms responsible for hampering eyebrow growth. With regular usage of castor oil, the roots of brow hair will get natural nourishment. You will see noticeable results in just a few months!

2. Coconut Oil

This go-to oil is effective on everything including growing thick eyebrows. Ideally, when you do coconut oil massage to your hair, use the remnant oil to apply to your brows too. Coconut oil is super effective to get naturally darker and thicker brow hairs!

3. Olive Oil

This is another natural supplement that has innumerable beauty benefits. Apply and massage olive oil to your brows before hitting the bed. Olive oil helps in making the eyebrow hair darker. Massage the oil in the direction of brow hair. It leads to hair growth.

4. Almond Oil

Massage your brows with almond oil regularly. You can also mix some fenugreek seed paste along with almond oil. The classic mixture of these two natural seeds and hard fruit world wonder as a natural beauty remedy!

5. Essential Oils

Take equal quantities (1 teaspoon or few drops each) of sandalwood oil, lavender oil, thyme oil, olive oil, and rosemary oil and apply it to your brows. Massage it gently into your eyebrows. You can use this natural oil mix for your hair too!

Image: Pexels

6. Aloe Vera Gel

Use natural aloe vera gel for organic eyebrow growth. Aloe vera gel is known to make hairs shinier than they naturally are. Use it on alternate days to get noticeable results.

7. Fenugreek Seeds

Make a fine paste of fenugreek seeds and apply it on the brows. Let it rest for a few hours or overnight. Wash it with lukewarm or cold water while bathing.

8. Milk

Dip a cotton ball or sponge into a spoonful of milk and apply it on the eyebrows. You can use coconut milk too.

9. Egg

Egg yolk is a natural source of protein and works great for hair follicles and hair growth. Apply beaten egg yolk to the brows, keep it for 15-20 minutes, and wash off with cold water.

10. Onion

Make a fresh onion juice and massage it onto the brows. The smell may be off-putting but works great for hair growth.

Other Useful Remedies For Eyebrow Growth

1. Vitamin deficiency is a major reason for scarce eyebrows. Consume vitamins and minerals in appropriate quantities. Vitamin B6, zinc, biotin, magnesium, silica, and sulfur are essential for our overall well-being including healthy hair. Take multivitamins after consulting the doctor or nutrition expert.

2. Consider an eyebrow restoration cosmetic procedure for having thick eyebrows. Consult a certified cosmetologist to know more.

3. You can also use an eyebrow growth stimulator for scarce brows treatment. Brow stimulators mostly contain essential minerals and vitamins that help in hair growth.

5. Use a non-toxic eyebrow conditioner, brow powder, brow wax, and brow gel for the instant growth of the eyebrows.

6. If you are in hurry and wish to create thick eyebrows, then just use a brown pencil to your eyebrows and layer it with a black eyebrow pencil. It will instantly volumize the brows.

7. Minoxidil topical solution is known to be a great remedy for thin eyebrows treatment. Consult the doctor before the usage.

8. Avoid a lot of tweezing and threading. Sometimes dark, naturally shaped brows look more beautiful!