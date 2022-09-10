Alia Bhatt’s Beauty Secrets Revealed

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one the of talented stars ruling the Bollywood Industry today. Apart from her inspiring acting skills, Alia is known for her flawless skin, body, and style. Both on and off duty, Alia manages to impress her fans with her Insta pics!

Image: Instagram

The Brahmastra actress shared her beauty secrets which are adaptable for anyone looking forward to bringing positive changes to their skin, body, and hair.

Read on to find out beauty secrets that you can steal from the stunning Alia Bhatt:

1. Never Skips Cleansing

Alia ensures that she removes all the makeup before going to bed. The stunning actress shared that, being in showbiz means you have to try and experiment with various makeup looks and that's a part of her work which is mostly unavoidable.

She follows a dedicated cleansing routine twice a day. Alia removes all the makeup with a mild cleanser. It helps remove the dirt and excess oil from her face. The skin feels fresh after cleansing.

2. Applies Face Serum and Toner

After the cleansing routine, Alia makes sure to apply serum or toner over her face. Natural or organic face serums and toners help restore the PH balance of the face. It moisturizes the skin as well. The mommy-to-be Alia only prefers natural, chemical-free beauty products.

3. Swears By Sunscreen

Long, outdoor shoots are something Actors can't avoid. When shooting in daylight, Alia makes sure to apply sunscreen on her face and body before heading out. She prefers sunscreen with SPF 50+ balance that works as a protective shield against harsh sun rays.

Image: Instagram

4. Prefers Minimal or No Makeup

Alia is known for her flawless and supple skin. And when it comes to makeup she feels less is more. She prefers to go for a no-makeup look when not shooting or chilling out at home. For her, confidence is the key. You need to be proud of your looks. And with proper maintenance and care, it is possible to achieve flawless skin!

For a minimal makeup look, Alia's go-to makeup essentials include a BB cream, compact powder, kajal, and lipstick or lip balm!

5. Keeps Hydrated

Alia understands the importance of hydrating the body with water. Our body needs at least 10 to 12 glasses of water to remove all the toxins. Ms. Bhatt makes sure to drink loads of water throughout the day.

When you drink enough water, the body feels refreshed and hydrated. The same reflects on the skin and hair positively. Pimples, acne, patchy skin, dull hair; all these common beauty woes vanish when you drink enough water!

6. Eats Healthy

Alia follows a healthy diet that includes home-cooked meals comprised of veggies, meat, and pulses. Fruits and nuts are something she gorges on during in-between meal times. On cheat days, she gorges on her favorite food like sweets, and junk food but in moderation.

7. Never Skips Workout

Alia is sincere about her workout regimen and makes sure to keep fit with regular exercise. Whether you are in showbiz or not, you must do some form of physical activity that can include cardio, Pilates, yoga, brisk walking, etc.

The Darlings star loves her Yoga sessions and advice for it to form a perfect balance of body, mind, and soul!