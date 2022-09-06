6 Beauty Hacks To Learn From Sonam Kapoor

Bold Red Lips

No matter, how many makeup trends come and go, bold red lips stay forever! It will never be out of vogue! For most public appearances, Sonam has flaunted bold red lips that matched the ensemble of the day. For special occasions, you can do the lips in a bold red hue and form a lasting impact!

Nude Lips

For everyday makeup, you can add a matte or tinted nude colour to your lips. For formal wear, subtle makeup helps complete the look and gives your face the required finesse. The go-to combo of dark eyes and nude lips makes a perfect choice to complete your everyday makeup needs!

Metallic Eyelids

Eyes speak a lot and you must accentuate them with the right makeup. Sonam has many times gone for metallic eyelids that looked eye-catchy and inspirational! Metallic eye shadows add sheen and glamour to the eyes. For glam events and your special days, metallic eyelids look smoking hot!

Cat Eyeliner

Apart from bold red lips, cat eyeliner is an eye-conic makeup hack. Scroll through Sonam's Insta feeds and you will find many cat eyeliner looks that are super inspirational. Be it single or thicker strokes, a cat eyeliner creates a solid impression!

Soft Blush

Makeup is never complete without a fair share of blush. A flush of colour via blush adds a dash of color to your cheeks. Sonam's various traditional and casual looks hint at the same. From nudes, plums, pinks, peaches, and more; you can select from endless colour choices for applying blush. Remember, a blush application should compliment your eye makeup and lip colour!

Chic Hairdo

Apart from makeup, your hairdo should be appropriate to finish your entire look. From messy buns and sleek ponytails to waves, Sonam's hairdo speaks chic and super-experimental. Hairs are synonymous with crowing glory and you must form an offbeat impression by trying a unique and voguish hairdo!