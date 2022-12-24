Zodiac Signs Who Are Least Likely To Get Divorced: Check Out Astrological Predictions

One goes in a relationship to stay with each other and probably divorce isn't the first thing that will come to your mind. You dream of a happy family, staying and growing together and spending time with your kids (which you may or may not choose to have). But things may not work out for some, and for others, they can have a smooth relationship where things always work out in the end, just like happy endings in movies.

So, if you believe in astrology, then it is time for you to check which zodiac signs are ideal for compatibility when it comes to marriage.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Very family-oriented with feet firmly planted on the ground, you have starry-eyed dreams about being a part of one huge family, with kids and a cosy nest to live in. Your tenderness and caring disposition are marriage compatible. If you are comfortable with the idea of keeping a balanced head amidst constant heated arguments, and not letting it escalate, it means you are a rare gem and a perfect marriage material. You are always prepared for sacrifices as it brings you comfort. You are more devoted to the needs of the family than your own needs of it.

Empathetic and loyal, and caring to the hilt, you feel enthusiastic about working on the cons of marriage. All you need is to keep a check on your moods and manipulative skills which work overtime only to sustain the marriage. You normally tread into the marriage scenario with one slow step at a time, but once you are in, you exhibit a rare degree of commitment. You have a nurturing tendency, and as long as you feel secure in a relationship and meets your emotional needs, you are faithful. You would not stray if the partner is committed. The best working combinations are Cancer Female and Scorpio Male, Cancer Female and Sagittarius male, and Cancer Male and Sagittarius Female.

Advertisement

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As a Taurean partner, you are most dedicated and doing everything right to preserve concord in marriage. You are charming and patient and willing to make things work. If you can emotionally relate to someone, you will remain loyal to them as long as they prefer.

If you paired with the right person, the marriage is going to be the strongest that is enriched by trust and sensual pleasures. Although dependable, you are not meant for every one as you can be quite difficult to understand and deal with.

You are faithful to an extreme degree but possessive to a large extent. Although they are born romantic people, they do not commit so easily to anyone. If they find a person with the right wavelength, they will stay seriously in love forever with them. You shower love on your partner and never stray. There are no insecurity issues to be faced with in this type of partnership. But your restless nature and a quest for perfection in any thing you do can get on your partners nerves. The winning combinations for Taurus are: Taurus Female and Sagittarius Male, -Taurus Female and Scorpio Male and Taurus Male and Sagittarius Female.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are a quintessential provider and known to be the most faithful partner. Your hard-working instincts will inspire you to go to great lengths to preserve sanity and love in your relationship. You are trusting and not possessive.

Virgos try to make their marriage work because they care about their personal development for which they use their relationship as a tool and means to achieve it and to heal their wounds. They are in strong alignment with your needs and feelings which exhibits strong loyalty and dedication. They find it most disgusting to be caught cheating on their spouses. Hence, they would never cheat. They set a very high standard for their partner in their partner search. Since it is impossible to find it, they practice loyalty. Getting them to commit is a time-consuming process.

Despite their obsession for details, they can be trusted once they really commit as they find ways and means to stick on despite the ups and downs in life. They are extremely romantic due to which they will live happily committed to the right person. The top combinations that work well for a Virgo are: Virgo Female and Sagittarius Male, Virgo Female and Scorpio Male, and Virgo Male and Sagittarius female.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.