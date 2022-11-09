Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Financially this is a relieving period. Do not speak impulsively as that would endanger your relationship. For students, it is the best time to pursue higher education. You may need to exercise restraint in your relationship although the beginning of the year 2023 augurs well for marital bliss and your intentions are perfectly genuine towards your spouse. From 17 January, you will begin to take great economic strides and a little while later. Things will improve in this aspect as well,

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Career-wise, it is a year full of challenges but your efforts can overcome them and crown you with success. There are no financial snags that hinder your growth but you will travel abroad for longer business trips between May and August. Expenditure will exceed your income and you need a fortune for your medical expenses that are going to befall you in the near future. You will hone your talents to perfection and your religious instincts will find an outlet this time through some work in the last two months of 2023. You may receive compensation from Government sources.

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This year is going to be fiscally and physically difficult but this is also the time they will be sorted out. 17 January spells the end of your daiya period and your health and monetary issues lessen considerably. After the first week of June, financially your situation will improve and you will also receive special divine favours in this area. Making money will be easier and dealing in real estate can be a rewarding experience. Romantic relationships may be a little strained although there are ways through which you can mend them. Your daiya begins on 17 January. A job shift during this time will take you places and it will be the right decision that you took, ever. Your career should take an upward swing up the corporate ladder. If you are a student, try not to miss classes so that you will receive outstanding outcomes.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Think money and money will be yours for keeping. Real estate deals will succeed and you will set right your romantic relationship which is a bit strained. With Dhaiya beginning on 1 7 January, you could face mounting tension but you will perform well at work. April onwards. There will be significant changes in your career which could affect your future in a positive way. You can expect to reach the stars with your stellar performance at work and enjoy additional income as well. Do not miss classes if you are a student as you are highly likely to reach milestones that were not expected of you.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You will never allow anyone to outshine you this time and your religious instincts will awaken. You may encounter financial troubles. Academic progress is indicated. The month of April will be crucial as this will bring wealth and ancestor property, although you should defer making your decision in this area. August onwards positive changes are foreseen and on 30 October, you will set out on a religious tour which is good only if you are cautious about unforeseen financial loss, emotional distress, or physical harm.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

If you believe in yourself and your luck, certainly that positive thought will change everything for you. Romantic relationships are under lucky stars and this period starts from 17 January. Work arena is also well signified by stars. Your rivals will never be able to outdo you anymore. Your marital relationship will strengthen and so will your religious belief system. By keeping friendly ties with you in-laws' family, you will be able to attend more important festive occasions. It is time for students to focus on their studies. Overseas travel opportunity is indicated with respect to work. Check for mood and health issues in your partner.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Your growing bank balance will allow you to buy your dream vehicle and a fancy house. You will face a trial with respect to love relationships which you will overcome only if you stay loyal to your partner, so that the bond remains cemented. You will be blessed with deserving success for your hard work after which the marital problems will peter out on their own and you will experience the closeness and the bond. Any bad business decision may cost you your reputation and financial loss. After October your opponents will be silenced and can no longer interfere in your marital as well as financial bliss.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Financial success awaits those who are into it. Students will receive good news about their academic progress and also do you proud. You will feel romantic vibes in your relationship with your spouse. After 17 January, you might be transferred from your current workplace. Around 22 April, you may face some health afflictions, related to a delicate stomach, expanding midriff, and increase in cholesterol and problem with some gland inside your body. Relief can be experienced only after October 30 when the chances of overseas travel for you are heightened.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Overseas travels lead to exponential success. Some job hindrances may hamper your happiness and cause some minor health disturbances. Exercise care and caution in your love relationships otherwise, you will be in total despair. If married, you will face challenges from children. You must see whether he has any reliable friends that can advise him right on several matters. Focus on your child's academic performance and health. Financially you will be in good shape and soon physical health will be achieved through diet and exercises.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You will welcome an additional family member this time. Real estate or house construction are the areas that bring you dividends. Your in-laws may be dissatisfied, but you will woo them with your good financial standing. This time, you will grow proud of your children who display stellar performance in academics and if you are a student, you will excel in exams. Between 03 November and 25 December, you will enjoy a spate of heartening success at the workplace although your confidence levels are low.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Financial stability will be the hallmark of this period wherein you will connect with overseas traders. You will make new business agreements and meet new individuals who will help you expand your client base. Self-control is advised to keep your marriage from going to ruins. During the month of April, Jupiter will move through your third house. Short-distance and religious travel will be the highlights of this year and you will find people who help you to do away with the stresses and strains. Between April and May, domestic harmony, monetary gain, and sound financial health will be yours to fall back on.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

It is a mixed medley of positives and negatives this year. You will succeed marvellously in all the jobs that require quick decision-making, be it your personal life, or about your children or just anything that requires you to decide quickly. Around 17 January, you may have to be treated for foot injuries, foot pain, eye pain, watery eyes and excessive sleep, which may incur expenditure and cause further complications of health Between May and August you will experience health flare-ups domestic discord and difference of opinion with family members. Be doubly careful if you are running a family business. 30 October onwards, you will put an end to the family discord, and feel a sense of relief with respect to health and finance.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.