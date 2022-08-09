What Kind Of Sibling You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

The first fire sign of the zodiac lives for victory. Everything is a challenge for them. Their ambitious and rebellious nature ensures they keep getting into arguments with their siblings. The plus point is that your bullies are going to have a hard time if your sibling is an Aries.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Growing up with a Taurean sibling is like having a second parent figure in your life. They are always there to listen, help and protect their siblings. Unlike the talkative Aries, this earth sign believes in offending you with its infamous silent treatment.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

There's nothing that a Gemini loves more than a good conversation. Naturally, they will engage in numerous intense yet fun discussions with their siblings. You're never going to lack in social life with a Gemini sibling by your side.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

It doesn't matter what their age is people born under this zodiac are always loving, caring, and protective of their siblings. Their nurturing qualities make for a safe space for their loved ones.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Represented by the Lion, the mighty Leo is always dedicated to taking things under their control. This positive trait of them can be frustrating for their siblings who are tired of being instructed in everything they do.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

As a sibling, Virgo is not much different from Leo, other than the fact that their need to take charge is more severe. They have a rough time controlling themselves from interfering in their sibling's life and not sharing their valid but unsolicited opinions.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Libra represents balance and harmony. Represented by the balancing scales, they are the glue that holds the family together. They support their siblings in all of their endeavours. Yet, a little quarrel balances their unconditional love and care.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Having a Scorpion as a sibling is confusing. On one hand, they aren't on talking terms with you for the past year. On the other, they are seen fighting with your friend for insulting you with a minor joke. These are those caring siblings who can open your secrets anytime.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You will not throw a ball on your sibling's face to hurt them. Rather, you will injure them with the truth. Mind you, the truth can shake their entire belief system and self-confidence. But in your defence, you were merely being honest.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

There's no doubt that the people born under this zodiac are intelligent and creative-minded. What's wrong is that they fail to realize the damage they can do to their siblings in their pursuit of proving their smartness over their brother's or sister's.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If there was a subject discussing how to show love and affection, Aquarius must have missed its classes. They care deeply about their siblings but fail to show it. These siblings who can go months without a call are pretty low-maintenance.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

The water sign knows the likes and dislikes of their siblings by heart. They have the right words to say at the right moment and the best gift choices on birthdays. Plus, there's never going to be better emotional support than a Pisces sibling.

Disclaimer: The author is an astro-numerologist and the information in the article is based on his expertise and opinion. Boldsky doesn't confirm or deny any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult your concerned expert before practising or implementing any suggestions and assumptions.