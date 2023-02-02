Valentines Day: What Does Your Zodiac Sign Say About Your Valentines Day

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Aries is always high on energy levels and loves to indulge in activities that spell adventure at every turn. They would really love to test their daredevilry this time, on tested waters such as adventure trips as well as some daring sporting adventures. They have novel expectations from their partners and surprises that keeps their day going.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Taureans are casual, carefree and laidback in their style and manner of doing things. They love spending quality time with their partners who normally indulge them thoroughly in the best possible manner on this day. Romance should not be prioritised over meaningful interactions with each other. They choose partners with a romantic bent to complement their warm and loving nature.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

They love to public with their display of affection towards their valentine partners. Going to a party or a huge gathering, with animated interactions and some gossip to add the required spice appeals to these spirits. They prefer to socialize no doubt, but it is best to ask them what exactly they expect from valentine celebration as they can be highly unpredictable.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Cancerians always grab the available opportunity to deepen their romantic relationship. Since they are not outdoorsy, they prefer to stay home and make memories through mundane activities that make their partner feel special. See that you have arranged surprise gifts and every thing to get them enjoy the valentine day celebrations.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Leos always want to hog the limelight and would prefer this day to be no different. They love living life to the best extent possible and explore some exotic getaways to celebrate their day. An elaborate gourmet meal and a champagne to wind it all up would be on the topmost of their minds. Pamper them with exciting gifts to make their day.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Virgo, being extremely pragmatic, will never fail to be at their practical best even on this day. They might do something constructive that will help their partner's wellbeing. A healthy meal and a detox drink would be on the top of their priorities in order to show that they care for their partners. They are not the ones to be impressed by flowers and gifts and feel that valentine day is like any other weekday or weekend.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Librans will charm their partners as the Pied Piper would charm his little clients. They would use their creativity overtime to come up with fancily decorated gifts, booking movie tickets and so on. They try to be a perfect example by playing the role of valorous valentine to perfection. They expect their valentine day also to be nothing less than perfect. For them, it should be an experience to remember for a lifetime.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Scorpions look for intimate relationship that lets them pursue romance and sensual experiences which they are always preoccupied with. They prefer reading a meaningful love poem that encapsulates their lives in a nutshell or expresses some portion of their life experiences or reading a novel that keeps them mystified for hours together. Some childhood favourite songs and expressions of love on paper satisfies their desire to make the day special in every way,.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Sagittarians are the jet set travelers who are on the go almost always. They will list out some out of the world holiday destinations to choose from and surprise their partner by just taking them without short notice to these spots where they would have already made all the arrangements to make the valentine day a special time to remember. They would prefer a quiet family time any day rather than experiencing temporary thrill on this day.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Capricorns are practical in their love relationships and work harder on this day to impress their partners. The Capricorns might make a fancy and sumptuous meal or buy a DIY stuff for their partners to add the practical element to the Valentine's day. They see Valentine's day as a business tactic of companies as usual.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Aquarians are known to be aloof generally but showcase their creativity and compassion to win their partners love. Expressing emotions effectively is not their forte and prefer the romance of logic and pragmatism anytime. But they are also sociable who just love to meet people and mingle. Valentine's day means nothing more than this to them.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

A Piscean being highly fantasy oriented, and dreamy, they make every effort to make the day special to their partners. They are all creative and romantic and showcase this side often goes into their fantasy world and dreams about the romantic pursuits between them and their partner. They might write a nice poem on their romantic interest, They give more than take when it comes to romance and plan things in advance. They are warm hearted who expect their partners to reciprocate their gestures