Virgo Horoscope 2023: Yearly Astrological Predictions About Life, Love, Career, Health And More

People under the Virgo zodiac sign derive positive influences in the area of business this year. Virgo businessmen will thrive very well in the new year, You come under the influence of Mercury, due to which they live a life of luxuries.

Very self-respecting, you want to achieve something that will make you proud of yourself. Your hard work will take you places. You are a stickler for rules with a very disciplined temperament. Conservative to the core, you are a very critical view of everything around you. Too much introversion may land you in trouble. Your views change with time and you usually take things to extremes by making mountains out of molehills.

Virgo 2023: Career

Career is fraught with upheavals this year. Tread with care and caution, and be watchful of any decision that you take, careerwise. Transfers, career opportunities are foreseen but do not jump into decisions. The middle of the year may pose a problem. Prospects would improve only after October. Focus with all your might on work to succeed at it.

Virgo 2023: Business

Business is very well favoured during the onset of the year. Profits keep pouring in but May to August is very challenging. All the good work that you did may backfire on you. Financially you will be at a loss. Avoid any new ventures. The last two months can relieve you from the problems to a huge extent. Profits will rain in.

Virgo 2023: Finance

Monetarily things stay as are at present. With wisdom and foresight situation can be improved. Expenses may increase and pending money takes longer to come. This is the best time to invest in new ventures. Everything will happen as you expected money wise. Speculative ventures may prove unlucky. November and December bring good tidings especially with respect to finance.

Virgo 2023: Family

Despite domestic discord, you will act as a uniting force. April onwards, you may have to go through a bad patch. Clashes on the domestic front, serious decline in the health of elderly family member and siblings will disturb your peace. Things are going to gradually normalise Between November to December auspicious events will keep you busy.

Virgo 2023: Love and Marriage

Work on your relationship with all sincerity. Clashes over silly matters will be a predominant feature. During January, April, August to September and December you love life will be enriched with meaning and happiness. If you are unmarried wedding bells are in the offing. Spending quality time, sharing domestic responsibilities, are a regular feature of your marital life. Health of your partner may be the cause of concern. Last parts of the year., it may improve.

Virgo 2023: Education

Planets are not in favour of your academic pursuits. Your focus will be unduly interrupted. Those attending competitive exams will clear their challenge admirably. Time after 17 January will augur well for your academic interests. Exams will prove to be a resounding success. If you pursuing higher education, you may face obstacles on your way. Positive attitude and hard work will sail you through.

Virgo 2023: Health

Initially health scenario looks hopeful but troubles may begin April onwards. Imbalance in routine and diet will affect your health adversely. You should also rest physically and unwind from work adequately. Make Yoga and meditation a part of your routine. Walking daily in the morning will relieve you of a lot of health complications.

Virgo 2023: Lucky Numbers

The lucky numbers are 5 and 6 this year for you. Since the sum total of the year is 7 this year is going to be an average or a little above it for you.

Virgo 2023: Astrological Remedies

Fasting on Wednesday proves therapeutic and lucky for you. Chanting the mool mantra of Planet Budha will get you your desired object. Donate black sesame seeds in a temple on Wednesdays in the evening. Reading Rama Raksha Stotra will keep you free from disease.