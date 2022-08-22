Venus Transit In Leo On 31 August 2022 Effects and Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Designers, creative artists, and poets have a destined wonderful time ahead, as their ideas will catapult them into better positions in their careers. Although ego barrier comes in the way of your relationship with your partner, finally you will make up your mind to settle into matrimony with them. Single people are likely to find their perfect partners. This also is the right time to conceive as Venus in your fifth house will make you more fertile. Overall, it is a gala time for you.

Remedy- It is a must to worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer her five red flowers on Fridays.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Your home will acquire luxurious knick-knacks, and you may buy a luxury vehicle. The family will pose no trouble. Your mother will be overly affectionate and loving towards you. Be alert, health-wise. Those preparing for competitive exams may find themselves on the winning streak. Property and home loans will be easier to procure due to the beneficial transit.

Remedy- It is important to chant or meditate on the Venus Mantra daily during Venus' Hora.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Your creativity along the channels of writing and communication will receive an added boost. You will be on an unusual creative high this time. Your younger sibling will be very friendly and understanding and it is possible to plan a trip with them to cherish your moments. Your father's attitude towards you will also be very affectionate, and your work will receive appreciation, Your faith muscles will be working overtime and you will indulging major part of your time in religious activities.

Remedy- It is good to wear a good quality Emerald crafted in Gold or Silver in your right-hand little finger.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You will enjoy abundant luck with respect to finances and will receive additional sources of income. This time is highly conducive for long term investments. Research scholars will come up with informative masterpieces. Joint assets with your business partners flourishes beyond expectations. Emotionally, you will find this an enriching time wherein you will experience wellbeing and domestic happiness.

Remedy- Try to consume something sweet before leaving home and be polite with everyone.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You are in for a very enjoyable time, as you would add some really interesting friendships to your circle. You will come into close contact with the influential cross section this patch of time. Physically your attractive appearance would ooze a magnetic aura leading people to admire you. When it comes to love, marriage, money, and professional growth, things will be totally smooth sailing. Stage performers, artists and communicators will experience enormous growth in their career graph. It is time for picking up the Ps and Qs of personality development.

Remedy- You must present gifts and perfumes to your spouse.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

There is a long-distance journey in the offing that brings an added opportunity for professional growth. If you are into export import business or in any MNC, there will be plentiful chances for growth. If you have enrolled in a creative but competitive activity, the ideas will flood in to help you further.

Remedy- You may read mythological stories of Varahamihira during this period to receive beneficial results of this transit.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

This is an opportune time for gaining affluence, and for living luxuriously. This is a good time for wish fulfilment that brings unexpected tidings. Your image will be boosted in society and your social calendar will be busy. Romantic relationships will flourish and your children will be your source of joy. Students who are into creative or designing pursuits can fully benefit from this transit.

Remedy- You can wear good quality opal or diamond set in gold in your right-hand little finger.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

The transit will prove very fruitful for people who are in business, as Venus is your seventh lord transiting in the tenth house will create the chances for good business partnership and it is likely to flourish. If you are in export- import business, you will be benefited. You just need to be conscious with new investments as the twelfth house also represents losses. If you are working in any MNC, you can also get the chance for foreign travel. From the tenth house, it is also aspecting your fourth house so It can be a good time to buy a new vehicle or any luxury item for your home, you can also spend some money on the renovation of your house.

Remedy- You may worship Goddess Vaibhav Lakshmi on Fridays.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You will get lucky in every facet of your life. It is good time for students to pursue advanced academic courses. Your father will be fully supportive and so are your gurus and mentors. If long distance travel or pilgrimage is on your mind, get set and ready to go as this is a precious time that can accrue God's blessings. You will be more religiously inclined and try to up your good karma quotient by indulging in charitable activities. You may also organize a religious event very soon.

Remedy- You should donate white sweets in the temple on Fridays.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Health and hygiene are your topmost priorities this time. There may be some sort of an infection which will keep you inert for some time. Conspiracy at work, may get you into trouble. There is a strong possibility of inheriting ancestral property. For researchers or thinkers, this is a good time, except that they will be experience distraction from work temporarily.

Remedy- You must recite the Mahishasura Mardini Path daily.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Wedding bells will soon ring for those eligible. Long term relationships may come to a decision end. Hence, pay caution. Partnership dealings will turn out to be fortunate. Venus influencing your ascendant would allow you to be cheerful and in good humour with everyone. You will focus on grooming and transform into a pleasant personality.

Remedy- You may keep a rose quartz stone in your bedroom.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Certain health issues may have to be faced and you may be facing some stomach, hormonal, as well as eye related upsets. Some scandals may crop up to defame you. So be careful about the secret/extramarital affairs in order to avoid repercussions on your image and your personal life. Keep a low profile, so that this period passes peacefully. You may set aside a fat sum exclusively for travelling this time.

Remedy- You may drink lemon juice daily in the morning.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons