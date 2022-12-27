Venus Transit in Capricorn on 29 December 2022 Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You will have work related tours which will help you grow in your profession. Business will flourish due to which you will gain on profits. Your business partners will help you shape your business. Financially you will be sound. Harmony will be experienced on the relationship front. You will be in pink of health due to your indulgence in fitness activities.

Remedy: Chanting "Om Shukraya Namaha" daily 24 times will do you good.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You will be on a pilgrimage spree with a never seen before kind of enthusiasm for travel. Career opportunities will abound, and they will be as per your requirements. Overseas travel is indicated from which you will only gain. For your new business venture, you will outsource candidates with the help of your business partner. You have no time for domestic life now and disputes may be possible due to this with your partner. Get your eyes checked.

Remedy: You may light oil lamp for Goddess Lakshmi on Fridays to get better luck

Advertisement

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Occult studies, will draw your attention to them. Job pressures may stress you out. Although you don't gain fame, you will at least be in a position to show your uniqueness. Business profits drop considerably. You will spend more than you economise. Love affairs may not succeed. Tooth pain might be bothersome. You will do better with meditation.

Remedy: Reciting Lakshmi Ashtothram on Fridays will show you the right way to monetary progress.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You will not be able to make new friendships and during travel there is a chance of losing some valuable thing. Job satisfaction is not guaranteed. Partnership problems in business may bog you down. Communication problems will reduce the happiness in relationships. Beware of joint pains.

Remedy: You must conduct Pooja for planet Moon on Mondays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Some career-related tours that you will undertake will succeed. Business profits are average. Domestic atmosphere will be happy only if you make an effort to understand your relationship with them. Still joints may pose a problem for you healthwise.

Remedy: Offering curd rice to the poor and needy on Sundays to obtain their goodwill and blessings.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You will be on a spiritual pursuit most of your time. Careerwise, very good period is ahead. new business openings and profits will keep you busy and happy, this is the time to enjoy the marital bliss. Fitness and healthwise, you will be in great form,

Remedy: You may chant Narayaneeyam daily.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Comforts will increase. On the career front, expected progress will happen. You probably will also get new chances that will make you satisfied. Business sphere will be especially lucky as you reap profits. You will experience cordiality in relationships and health will be at its best.

Remedy: Chanting "Om Bhargavaya Namah" daily 24 times will double your comforts.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

A job switch is possible. You need to change the way you work to outwit your business competitors, expenses soar and ego conflicts with you partner might surface due to misunderstanding and mistrust. There will be unusual pain in the legs.

Remedy: Performing pooja for Lord Narasimha on Friday will accrue good results.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

With your communication and your money, you need to be extra careful On the career front, it is not a good time for you to change jobs although there will be huge pressure on you. If you are in business, you may experience some downslide in business due to sagging profits. Due to misunderstanding certain frictions in domestic life are to be expected.

Remedy: Lighting Oil lamp for Lord Vishnu on Thursdays will change your luck trends.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You are more likely to gravitate towards spirituality. You will also be focused on your career at the same time. Focus on your job and progress in the job as you will see a lucky phase soon. Job related tours will keep you busy. Your business will take off in a big way by a good margin of profits. Cordial relationships with family and partner will be maintained as they are. You will be in pink of health.



Remedy: It is a must to perform a Yagna for Lakshmi Ji on Friday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Domestic sphere will see some auspicious changes. Job changes are possible as you are dissatisfied with the current job. Businesswise, you may not able to gain good profits. On the relationship front, every thing will go on smoothly.

Remedy: Offering boiled rice to old people on Saturdays will give you punya and change your luck.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You will be the creator of your own destiny in this phase. Career will look up and your strength will be recognised. Business will yield good profits. Your relationship will improve. You will enjoy a good healthy phase.

Remedy: You may perform Pooja for Lord Shiva on Thursdays in a Shiva temple.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.