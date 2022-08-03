Venus Transit In Cancer On 07 August 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Stars are predicting a favourable match for you. The emotional bond will strengthen between the couple in deep relationships. You will empathise with your partner if you are already married. If you are single, you may strike a relationship with the right person you may find on your path. Those who are looking for a life partner, are in for a "great catch," who will be a combination of beauty, wisdom and brains.

Financially, although the picture is close to perfect, you will end up drawing from your bank to spend on a loved one's health issues. Family members will be cemented by a sense of belonging so that the friction is reduced between the members. The health scenario also looks rosy. A balanced diet and workouts will help to keep you in great shape in terms of fitness and overall health.

Remedy: Pandits should be given white-coloured foodstuff such as rice, milk as well as sugar.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You will be so stable financially that you will now splurge on luxury items this time. You career looks up as long-awaited job opportunities will come your way without trying much. Planet Venus is in agreement with your plans of taking your partner out on a date or some exotic travel destination.

Stars indicate the presence of a well-connected influential person in your life, with whose help you will advance personally as well as professionally. You can now try your hands on mending the other areas of your life. Your personal affairs will go as per book. Take care of your firm, so that it is managed smoothly. Since some mild illness is highly likely, this season, take good care of your health. Don't take health casually and take necessary steps.

Remedy: Don't accept any free gifts from anyone.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

It is me time, all the way for you. Chances will present themselves before you to make the most of your life, physically, mentally and emotionally. A good diet plan coupled with yoga and exercise keeps health issues at bay. You will spend a lot of your time on self-grooming. For those in serious relationships, this is a great time for receiving more affection.

If you are single, it is high time you found someone and ring the wedding bells. You will also be more expressive in your communication and will share with people, those things you purchased for them. But avoid the tendency to flaunt, which if ignored, may lead to repentance. Career wise, you will realize the value of hard work. Minor ailments and allergies may bother you every once in a while. Do not consume fast and fancy food. Expenditure may soar and hence resetting the pattern of expenditure may help.

Remedy: You may give pure cow ghee to some holy institution and use it to cook dishes regularly.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

The striking feature of this patch will be happy interactions, marital bliss, and fiscal success. You will connect with many through the web for which appreciation will pour in. Social standing will strengthen. Meeting new people adds to your pleasure. Spend more time with your loved ones, to add to the happiness.

Plan ahead for a vacation that is within your means. Problems from your spouse is indicated, as he/she might not be on friendly terms. Health problems will be aggravated which may require costly medical intervention that proves helpful later on. To increase revenue and growth professionally, you may need to think out of the box and innovatively.

Remedy: Use fragrances and silver jewellery.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Your major focus will be on improving your soft skills which may turn you into a pleasant but elusive personality. Your need for and stress on the gratification of love will be greater at this time. Those of you, who have waited considerably long for that perfect partner, will land that chance and walk up the matrimonial path.

Your bold demeanour and charisma will be admired by many. Tasty and tangy foods appeal to your taste buds more than ever. Those in the artistic fields of design, music, styling, media, writing, theatre, and crafts are in for a profitable time. Your innovation at work will be rewarded. Although the prospects are highly pleasant and prosperous, efforts need to be put to continue with that streak.

Remedy: You may recite the Venus mantra 108 times a day Chant Om Shum Shukraya Namaha.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You turn around your projects on time and really baffle your opponents in the work sector. You evince interest in striking a relationship with someone new. Singles tie the marital knot. People in relationships spend quality time with their partners. Suppress any tendency to do criminal acts or indulge in inappropriate behaviour with the opposite gender.

No investments shall be made, be it personal or professional. Spending is pointless at this stage. However, your polite and considerate ways will help you resolve most of your social and work-related problems. Your interactions with siblings may not be very pleasant. All in all, good times outnumber your bad times.

Remedy: You may provide white-coloured delicacies or jewellery to the little girls on Friday.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

All pending tasks will be completed. Be cautious about buying from unknown dealers/merchants. Pleasure, and romantic connections will be uppermost on your thoughts. If single, you may proceed further up to the altar of marriage. Married couples discover new meaning to their relationship. People who are single will be flooded with good proposals.

Expenses can mount; however, you will be in a better position to handle it. Inflow of profits will gladden you. Social image receives an added boost. Healthwise, this period is quite uneventful. Your students will do well in academic sphere. Meeting several new people will not only expand your professional circle but add up to your list of close friends.

Remedy: You may light a camphor lamp regularly in the evenings.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Your sense of self-esteem reaches a new high and it leaves you in bliss as you discover the depth of love your family cherishes towards you. Your ability to empathize enraptures people around you. Lifestyle improves beyond your anticipations. Your marital life is smooth in all aspects.

A short trip with loved ones will set your spirits soaring. Some of you may fall sick which is why dietary care and fitness awareness are needed. Eat on time and work out on a daily basis. You will push your limits professionally and achieve wonderful results. Collaborate as a team member at the workplace, to brainstorm ideas and apply them to avoid any mishaps about the project.

Remedy: You may carry a square-shaped silver piece in your purse or wallet.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Working professionals accrue better jobs and better income and perks. Gaining fame and fortune will easier now than in the future. Reunions with school or college alumni, or casual get together with long lost friends is a possibility. Your partner may complain about lack of romance and your inability to spare time to be with them. So work on achieving the work life balance. Healthwise, you may not be in top form. A bit of yoga, a session of mindfulness, a careful picked diet will put your health back to track.

Remedy: You may inform your mother before leaving home for any purpose.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Long standing marital woes will find solutions as you devote more time with your partner with whom you will enjoy dining pleasure. If you appreciate the serenity and tranquillity in your life, you shall see that your emotional and physiological health will be fine.

Your working style impresses your every one at your workplace.your long time ambition of working and settling overseas, can be realized at this time of the year. It pays to express unconditional love to your life partner in order to cement your understanding and love. Your personal life will be peaceful and you will find your kids very engaging to be with. Your brother and sister may not be very supportive;nevertheless, overall, this transit will lean more on positive side of benefits for you.

Remedy: You may feed black horses or cows regularly.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Acknowledgement from your superiors will help you at work. You will collaborate better with team members. Work related tours will add to the benefits. You will have a considerably huge role in uplifting the interests of the company. Additional income from various sources will add up to your revenue. Long term investments enhance your financial prospects.

Singles may find a new partner and the couples plan a getaway to some interesting locale. Those expecting kids will be overjoyed as they receive the happy news related to it. Avoid miscommunications with your loved ones. You feel healthier physically as well as mentally. Still watch your diet strictly as there may be some obesity-related issues which is difficult to handle.

Remedy: To subdue the effects of Venus, you may pour white flowers into a moving river.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Your bad patch has ended to leave a way to a fantastic period. Relationship with your spouse will receive a new boost. Students find creative outlets to shine through. Your soft speech can melt anyone into accepting your views. Health will not be a plus point this time. So your health, as well as your partners, need to be watched. Indigestion and stomach cramps may upset your mood and health. So have a good diet that is devoid of oily or greasy dishes.

Your metaphysical proclivities will develop into a serious passion. Do not let conflicting ideas confuse you in this domain. Long-term earnings will provide you with a fiscal strength. You may receive admiring glances from the opposite gender. Those of you in a relationship can take the next logical step towards cementing it by tying the knot.

Remedy: You may wear fresh and clean garments as it reduces the ill effects of Venus.

