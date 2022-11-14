Surya Gochar 2022: Sun Transit In Scorpio On 16 Nov Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

If you have occult proclivities, or have more than normal curiosity about astrology, this is the right time to go ahead and learn them. Researchers will get their due this time during which they can present their work to the readers. Health should be cared for on an immediate basis, as you have some problems cropping up all of a sudden. Heart and bones show some deterioration and hence health is your topmost priority this time. It is a period of mixed outcome.

Remedy- Offering red colour flour to Lord Hanuman and reciting Ram Raksha Stotra daily will increase your good fortune.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

This transit favours business partnerships and blesses you with a fresh break in the business. Undue ego conflicts and arguments may put your partnerships under strain. As the Sun is a hot planet and planet of ego, it can cause unnecessary ego clashes and arguments due to which you will be forced to reassess your relationship. Your marital life is under unfavourable aspects. Health, fitness, diet, healthy lifestyle, and a calm disposition will help you sail through several challenges.

Remedy- Mediating and reciting Gayatri Mantra will brighten up your luck prospects. Offer arghya to the Sun in a copper vessel, every morning.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Arguments and fights with your rivals are a strong possibility but they will be silenced. There is no likely harm that they can do you in this period. Competitive exam aspirants will definitely succeed in their attempts. You can expect to come out with flying colours. If you are a government employee, good days are ahead of you. Extensive support from your maternal uncle will not only do you good but help you to form a closer bond. As a result of this, you will be able to judge people and situations better. MNC employees can expect a lucky patch during this period.

Remedy- Donating medicines or providing medical attention for a needy helper will return a cartlod of goodwill and blessings. You must meditate on the Surya Yantra regularly in the morning

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Students will invest their time, energy and inclination to their studies due to which they succeed. Supress your egoistic outbursts as it may mar your relationship. Arguments should be totally avoided. Children will be a source of pleasure as you will get to spend a lot of time with them. Financially, this period showers luck. Well deserving perks at workplace will keep you satisfied and beaming.

Remedy- Recite the Aditya Hridayam stotram. Be respectful towards your father or a father figure, as well as the government.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Actors and politicians generally enjoy a good time. If your business is involved with real estate, you have just hit the jackpot. Domestic life comes under strife and ego tumults and destroy the peace prevailing at home. Keep calm, never get ruffled, and do not encourage flare ups and practice mindfulness. Keep a check on your mother's health and do not skip any regular visits to the doctor.

Remedy - Offering Arghya and surya namaskar to sun every morning helps in keeping you fit and energetic.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Arrange long distance tours with siblings so that you have ample time to understand and bond with them better. There is no better time than this for those in the field of marketing, social media or in a consultation job which thrives on communication. Your expression casts a great impression on the right people. Export import business is under very helpful intervention of stars. Profit as well as reputation will rebound after a lean phase. You will be well appreciated by your father who will be very warm and cordial with you.

Remedy- Offering Arghya to Lord Sun every day will make you successful. Donate wheat, jaggery, and dark vermillion-coloured clothing on Sunday to strengthen the position of the Sun in your horoscope.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You will not only be able to accumulate wealth but also economise to save it for a rainy day. People in the finance sector will win the market with their innovative ideas and they would be able to deliver what they promise. You can also jointly invest with your partner. If astrology kindles your interest in any way, you can surely experiment with the subject.

Remedy - Try to consume Jaggery on a daily basis. You may cut excess salt and rice in your diet.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Success and popularity will be yours for the asking and that stems from your excellent performance at work. Your leadership abilities leave every one impressed. Reinvent yourself by indulging seriously in fitness and workouts. Invest your time and energy on your physical wellbeing. Your marital relationship may suddenly see some upheavals. So, pay special attention to it.

Remedy - It is good to keep a red handkerchief in your pocket or wallet. Reciting the Aditya Hridaya Stotra or the Gayatri Mantra on a daily basis will please the Sun.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You will gain from a job opportunity either from overseas or lands far away from where you stay. Your fortunes will shine bright in foreign countries. So, embarking on overseas travel will only augment your income and elevate your lifestyle. Your father's health may suddenly decline and hence he needs his routine check-up done with greater attention to details.

Remedy- It makes sense to respect your father and take his blessings before leaving home. Offer arghya to Sun in the morning along with sun salutations.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Support from paternal uncles and elder brothers will lighten your burden to a considerable extent. Sudden monetary gains and rewards for all the good work done at the workplace will overwhelm you. You will be a proud beaming parent during this stretch due to wonderful achievement that your child comes up with.

Remedy - Feed Jaggery with Chapatis to cows. After touching the footwear, always wash your hands. As anticipated by 2022 Venus transit predictions, this will diminish the malefic effects of the Sun (Surya).

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Income and savings both show an upward growth in the graph. You will finally receive your promotion letter and long pending increment. Your energy and leadership will be much admired. Your excessive sense of self-respect will be misconstrued as arrogance. Take cues from this and have a positive mindset. Otherwise, your ego will come in the way of your success. Although you get consistent support from your mother, much of the happiness is lost due to your overbearing egoistic instinct.

Remedy- you must offer Arghya to the Sun with red rose petals added to water every morning. Be of service to your father and be respectful. Gift him with something meaningful every now and then, assist him in his work to accrue his blessings.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If higher studies is your priority, your plans will find favour from the cosmos. Overseas success is assured. Your father will succeed in his financial venture and you will get his extensive support. Listen to your father, teacher and mentors so that you will gain due to their advice. Be prompt with your father's routine visits to the doctor, and monitor his diet and fitness routine. This time augurs very well for consultants, mentors and teachers as they can convince anyone with their gift of logic and reasoning. Religiosity will gain importance in your lifestyle.

Remedy- Donating pomegranate in any temple on Sundays will bring in luck. Do not bribe any good person, or government officials as it will weaken the Sun in your horoscope.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.