Sun Transit In Virgo On 17 September 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Pending tasks are likely to get over this time. Your opponents will betray themselves and fail to conspire against you. Good health affords a happy and healthy life for you. health issues can easily be overcome. Those aspiring to clear competitive exams or government jobs will be able to do so as time is very conducive. You will also get government assistance for your ventures. If you are in business, this is the time to plan ahead for the future and success. You will be generally happy and content with your domestic situation.

Remedy: Make sure to fill a copper vessel with water and offer the same water to the Lord Sun every Sunday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

It is time to take decisions, which will eventually stress you out. Relationship with your family members will be strained due to disagreements. At work too, your relationships are affected negatively. Hence be calm to sail through this situation smoothly. Any major decisions should not be made as you are likely to incur financial loss. Do not get involved in skirmishes inside the family as you will lose out heavily on peace and domestic happiness. Professionally, it is time for achievement. People who are thinking of job shift will find this a better than average time. So be on the lookout for better opportunities.

Remedy: Do regular chant of the mantras of Sun and also recite Aditya Hriday Stotra.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

This is the house that indicates maternal assets of both types, movable and immovable including your vehicles. Mental and health issues bog you down at this hour during the Sun transit. It will leave you disturbed and aggravate your stresses and strains as a result of which you will be needing to use some means of entertainment to keep yourself stress-free.

Travelling would prove difficult for you now and hence it is best to postpone it. Turmoil is indicated with respect to domestic life. Keep concord with your family members and say no to separating from them. With respect to love, this period is problematic for both married and single due to so many changes that need to be faced. Take care of your health, do not let it decline. Skin problems are indicated. Your partner will be rewarded for his efforts as a result of which he will find a decent job within his sector.

Remedy: If you perform Jal Abhishek of Shivlinga daily and chant the Mantras of Lord Shiva, you will be greatly benefitted.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

All the remaining health issues will be sorted out. Certain chronic illnesses will be cured and you will experience relief. It is time for career advancement now as your efforts and efficiency will be finally recognized at work. Your time is well spent on travels this time. Senior officers will regard you highly and your equation with them will be excellent, as a result of which you could get a promotion. Your status will be elevated and you will receive support from siblings. Finance-wise, you will receive a lump sum which will solve your issues once and for all. Your opponents will be miserably defeated and they will be scared to even look at you.

Remedy: You may chant the mantra "Om Ghrini Suryay Namah" regularly.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Choose every word you speak and take a while to decide on anything. Words spoken out of impulse may backfire at you. Keep calm and be wise with your expression. You will diffuse every difficult situation with your compassionate attitude. Physical and emotional stresses will be the marked feature of this period. Since you may be prone to fever related issues, you have to take good care of your health. Be careful about finances. Opinion differences with family members will soon spiral into a major tussle. So, limit your speech and you will see the relief. Do not controlled by rage when it comes to conversations with your friends and relatives.

Remedy: As a remedial measure, you must chant the Mantras of the planet Sun daily to get the best results from the Lord Sun.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Your ego will come in the way of having a good relationship with your loved ones. Financially, be very careful about any new transactions. You will suffer minor health issues such as fever and headaches or sometimes even an eye infection. Do not neglect the eye strain arising due to excessive workload. You will be generally stressed during this period. Overseas travel aspirants will benefit from their decisions. Anyhow, think seriously before you plunge into any major decision.

Remedy: You should donate jaggery every Sunday.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Those of you who had several unsuccessful attempts to travel overseas will finally be able to land there, due to the favourable influence of the Sun. Some of you have to stay away from home due to work pressure. However, your pleasure trips will materialize. But keep an eye on your health. Since you are prone to spending heavily this time, keep a check on expenses. Check your impulse to get into any relationship that may harm your reputation. Watch out for any conspiracy from your opponents. You will be at loggerheads with your friends concerning something personal. Be sparing in your use of words and limit your talk in general in order to avoid tiffs.

Remedy: Leaving the house only after applying turmeric or saffron tilak on the forehead will bring luck and benefits.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Suns transit in your sign will be quite beneficial. Your source of income will multiply through various channels. You will be able to achieve a lot due to this influx of money. You will enjoy a serene atmosphere at home and fatherly support will ensure emotional security. Before embarking on anything, take your father's advice. Keep your confidence intact in order to win at the workplace. Be positive and you will be able to complete all your tasks. With due advice from your bosses, you will be able to achieve this. Charitable acts will take the topmost priority in your life as of now. You are out to do your loved ones proud by achieving something spectacular. Watch out for this.

Remedy: Worshipping Lord Ganesha regularly and offering yellow flowers to him will augur well for you.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

At work, it is time for outstanding achievements. Increments and promotions are on their way for the employed. This will boost your confidence further. You will gain good opportunities which will help your company grow in an overall way. Your longstanding health issues will now be resolved up to your satisfaction as a result of which your life will be more enjoyable. Your social life will be colourful and chances for meeting up with influential people will soon elevate your status in society.

Remedy: It is good for you to offer yellow mustard to Shivlinga in any temple.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Some ups and downs are expected this time. Maintain your cool and be cautious in your personal life, otherwise, your prestige in society will unduly suffer. Guard yourself against stress and consume home-cooked food. Cut down on junk food. Some rift with your father is expected and hence stay calm and do not pick any quarrel with him. You are also advised that an impulse to dole out suggestions unwarranted, should be checked and unless you know both sides of the situation, do not infer anything.

Remedy: Worshipping Hanuman ji will be of great help regularly. Also, put vermilion in a copper vessel and offer water to the Lord Sun every morning.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You will have to deal with a lot of unpleasant situations with people this time. Both your capabilities and intellect would turn out to be your source of trouble soon. Avoid disputing over anything and remain cool at all times. Those born under Aquarius should not indulge in any nefarious activity at this time. You will be worried due to your spouse's failing health. You must take care of your partner from the scratch by starting with her/his basic health needs. This might a constant source of worry or headache. Financially, you will be worried about soaring expenses and so keep an eye on your spending patterns and shop as per your needs and not luxuries.

Remedy: You should take a bath by adding a pinch of vermilion to the bathing water daily.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

For you, your spouse's and children's health will be the main concern and priority. Do not allow ego to crawl into your relationships. It is not a good time to plan a wedding. At work, you will be unable to meet your targets. Due to this, there will be unfavourable outcomes for businessmen. Partnership businesses are also in trouble as there will be disagreements between the partners. You may have a conflict of opinions with some colleague or a superior at work. Maximum problems are to be expected from the health point of view such as stomach pain, headaches, indigestion, psychological disturbances and so on.

Remedy: You may donate white rice to any Shiva temple.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.