Sun Transit In Cancer 16 July 2022: Impact On All Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

This is the time for promotion and the progress for those in government jobs. Businessmen will build their reputation and monopoly for their products in the market. Personally, you will be in conflict due to your aggressive attitude with your family. You may be investing in property for personal use. You will have to combat heat strokes, cholesterol issues and acidity during this period.

Remedy- You may chant one rosary of Gayatri Mantra every morning.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Professionals are likely to switch jobs or get transferred. Work location will also likely change. Business owners will try new strategies for marketing their product and also succeed in their venture. Sportsmen find this period very lucky. Miscommunication with your family members may leave them hurt at times. A short adventure tour with friends is very likely to materialize this time.

Remedy- You may be sure to take your father's blessings before you leave home for anything.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

On the Professional front, you can expect a hike in salary and incentives. Friends may pitch in financially. Government projects prove very profitable. You will recover any payment that is pending. Your bold attitude will result in tiffs and fights at home. Eye issues and mouth blisters are a possibility and hence exercise caution and protect your eyes from glare of the Sun.

Remedy- You may feed cows with wheat and jaggery daily.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Working professionals can expect growth including promotion at this time. Some may land government jobs. The business owners, especially those in the family business, will find this period auspicious. You will be unusually aggressive in your interactions and try to monopolise your family members. Go getter attitude will help you reach the intended targets. You will suffer from BP and anxiety related disorders.

Remedy- You may offer Arghya to the Sun at sunrise with copper vessel filled with water, add Kumkum.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Employed persons working in an MNC will be able to bag overseas projects which will be appreciated and reciprocated. Businessmen have to be doubly careful about their reputation. People in the export industry will find this period profitable. Your tours will turn out to be exhausting. Take care of your belongings as there is a possibility of theft. Your immune system will be sluggish and therefore take care of your diet.

Remedy- You may chant one rosary of ‘Om Suryaya Namah every morning.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Life will be easy for people working in the public sector. Environmentalists and philanthropists will achieve recognition. Businessmen should think twice about investing in any channel. Diversifying your business to create diverse products will work like a miracle.

Your communication and PR abilities improve to such an extent that you will be popular amongst your friends. People in love may come to tiffs with their partners. Caution is advised with respect to diet.

Remedy- You may observe Ramayana Parayana and recite slokas from RamCharitManas for a mandala (48 days).

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Professionally you will have all chances to start afresh. Working professionals will be well-liked and appreciated at the workplace. Businessmen will gain in good will by coming up with new marketing strategies. Authoritative people will assist you in your undertakings. Personally, you will get along famously with your father who will support you wholeheartedly. There are chances of purchasthe ing a vehicle. You will not find your mother's behaviour very agreeable.

Remedy- You may donate jaggery and wheat flour at temple.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

For the job switch, this is the most favorable time. Professionally, you will enjoy progress. It is an ideal time for those looking for a good break in career. Real estate and travel related industry will flourish and there is a likelihood of a property investment for a commercial purpose. Personally, you will build a reputation for yourself, as you will work for some NGOs and may also visit a pilgrimage center.

Remedy- You may offer a meal to Brahmin or Priest on Sundays.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Professionally you are advised against taking speculative risks. Working professionals must exercise extra caution in dealing with their superiors. You may fall prey to conspiracies. Personally, it is the researchers that are going to have a lucky patch as their abilities for observation will prove helpful. Those interested in the occult, will advance further. Health is your negative point this time as you will be laid up sick with fever and flu.

Remedy- Your recite Aditya Hridya Stotratram for boosting your energy and strength.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

On the professional front, people in the partnership business may face failures. You are advised to be cautious about your public image. Mining or insurance industries will have a relatively better time. Seniors at your workplace will be unusually indifferent with you. Your personal life may be marked by conflicts, and you will be let down miserably by your spouse's attitude. Singles need to wait to make plans for their future.

Remedy- You may recite Hanuman Chalisa daily in the morning as well as evening.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Those in the judiciary and tax sector will enjoy encouraging prospects. Businessmen should be careful about borrowing money. People in government jobs will be able to exercise good command over their juniors. Personally, you may face an emotional distance from your spouse due to travel plans or health issues of your spouse and even be forced to reconsider your marriage. Those in love have a tough time ahead, due to frequent quarrels with their partners.

Remedy- You may donate red cloth in the temple on Sundays.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

People owning a business will have fluctuating fortunes. Any investment done now may later lead to debts. Those in the education sector will find their dream job. Personally, it is an excellent time for students. Freshers will be employed in reputed firms. Love life does not augur well and you may have to think twice before marrying the person of your choice. Your kids will not be easy to deal with.

Remedy- You may donate off-white clothes to the needy on Sunday.

