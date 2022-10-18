Solar Eclipse October 2022 Astrology: Surya Grahan Effects on All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Your personal life undergoes a disturbing period. This spells pain with respect to marital union, partnerships and domestic life. Financially you will hit a new low. Partnerships at work fizzle out, almost. Day-to-day expenditure will be ill-managed to a great extent.

Remedy: It is beneficial to worship Lord Surya and avoid any unnecessary expense.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Health is ill-favoured by stars and problems may crop up during this time. Legally you may get into hassles as well. The so far suppressed anxieties and tensions suddenly resurface due to which the existing problems multiply. If you have overseas travel aspirations, you will be able to materialize them this time. Students, especially those intending to study abroad will fulfil their dreams/.

Remedy: Avoid conflicts and tiffs with loved ones. Donate white-coloured food items to the needy and the poor.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

You will be relieved at the positive developments in the lives of your children. You will resume your academic courses that were pending to be done with the support of your punya of past life. Additional unforeseen expenses and monetary issues may bog you down. An important matter which should have been solved in your favour gets unnecessarily delayed and the results will not match your expectations. To establish a harmonious relationship with the family and your spouse, you need external help surely.

Remedy: You need to focus on education and postpone any new beginnings.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

This period is propitious for resuming any pending task that was kept on hold. You will invest on real assets this time. Legal suits will resolve in your favour. You will be surprised by some political developments against you at your workplace. If your career is associated with politics, you will succeed in it, but you are easily swayed by others' opinions. You will focus more on earning well and your practical mindset will only assist you well.

Remedy: Do not display your vulnerabilities. Do not discuss sensitive matters in anybody's presence.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This is a very decisive time for you professionally. Long-distance and short jaunts will be the standing features of this year. Property acquisitions and property deals will be struck profitably. Siblings will lend all financial support. If you are a budding litterateur, bright chances of success are ahead. Domestic and marital life will be conducive to your peace of mind.

Remedy: You need to avoid envying and misunderstandings with your siblings and neighbours.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You will earn well due to various monetary resources, but see that you pay taxes on time and never evade it. Some of you may receive defamation suits. Check your words and tone of speech as they may tend to sound harsh. Married Virgos will not face marital strife but the ones in love life will face turbulence. Some of you may even consider and plan your second marriage. If you happen to be working for the government, your promotion is due, or you will sense some activities happening in that direction.

Remedy: Avoid ego and keep your caustic tongue tightly reined. Be on good terms with father, grandfather, teachers and Guru.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You undergo an attitudinal sea change by showing a bit of aggression. Rigidity, steadiness and also a good amount of selfish tendencies. Socially and politically active people might climb the ladders of fame. Your father may suffer ill health and your hidden ailments may resurface. You will experience stability in marriage and love life

Remedy: Avoid clashes with officers, seniors, and people whose words and stature matter in society.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

This solar eclipse makes you powerful in many ways. You will score over your rivals although you are surrounded by them. You will be neck deep involved in occult studies and some secret tasks. Disagreements with your father regarding property and real estate are likely. You will be embroiled in relationships with more than one people. Education related out of the country tours are likely to happen.

Remedy: Keep in check your impulse to overeat and to go on unwanted tours for the moment.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

If you are in politics, there are bright chances of being recognized as a good leader. Profits in good measure are foretold for you from the government. You will experience good influx of money. Share market and stock investment will yield good returns. Domestic life, academic pursuits, and your relationships will be a point of strength for you. More than one source of income can be expected.

Remedy: You need to have a firm awareness of your investments. Eyes and legs will be the weaker area health-wise, to take care of.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This is the time for new beginnings and for embarking a new job assignment. Recognition in the field of your work is on its way. You will be affiliated with a political group and carry out social work. You may even become a local leader. Family disputes will get resolved in your favour. New partnerships in business must be strictly avoided. Your confidence will be boosted due to your abilities and skills.

Remedy: Avoid tiffs with partners, seniors and bosses. Don't court challenges that are bigger than your capacity to handle them.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

This time is unfavourable for your father's career and reputation. Family business and work can occupy most of your time. You will begin a new academic pursuit overseas. Students pursuing master's degree will have a pleasant time. Focus more on religious activities. Your efforts in marrying for the second time will be successful. Recognition in your area of work will gladden you.

Remedy: Avoid getting into ego tussles with elders and father. Keep your ego in check and try to be polite.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Family property and inheritance will be received. You will also earn from secret tasks due to which there will be sudden gains. Your family and professional life will go topsy-turvy. Research scholars will succeed in their ventures. You will welcome a new member to your family and generally enjoy a happy contented life.

Remedy: Avoid clashes with family on domestic issues. Be extremely wary and guarded in your financial dealings.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.