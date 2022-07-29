Shravan 2022: Lucky and Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Capricorn: December 22- January 19

This will be an absolutely pleasurable month that brings along happy tidings with it. All those piled up pending tasks will be cleared one by one. If a good match is what you want. You will find him/her this month. Opt for more yellow shades to wear this month.

Libra: September 23- October 22

You are in for some windfall this time. Your family will be unusually supportive of your ventures. If you are thinking of investing in real estate, there can not be a better time and opportunity. Pleasure trips and jaunts are indicated this month. You can plan and decide on a list of appealing locales nearby or comfortably distant.

Leo: July 23- August 22

Sawan is going to prove to be a very positive month for you. Professionally you are in for a lucky patch as things work out as per plan. But, be careful about not crossing the limits that you have set with respect to work life balance so that your relationships are not unduly affected by the pressures of work.

Advertisement Advertisement

Aries: March 21- April 19

You are entering a very auspicious phase with the onset of Shravan. For added benefits, you can worship Lord Shiva. Progress in career or business front is a strong possibility. In business you will be able to see positive developments. Rudrabhishek performed in Shravan will augment your luck and enhance the prospects in all the ways. Lord Shiva's special blessings will be showered on you this month.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You are the fountain head of courage, strength and luck this time. Pending tasks will be completed and success ensured with respect to your career. Regularly worshiping Lord Shiva would be of great help. Shravan month is going to prove to be one of the luckiest months in the whole year for you. All your tasks, will be blessed by Lord Shiva with success. All the lurking pent up fears will be removed and health problems will be resolved. Bholenath will be especially pleased with your devotion and grant you luck and gear you up for further success.

Shravan Month 2022: Unlucky Sun Signs

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

From the astrological point of view, Shravan month will turn out to be quite lucky in some ways for you. You may be in for promising new opportunities. An upcoming increment may enthuse you to work hard. You may focus on developing new skillset and a develop a strong proclivity towards learning communication and negotiation skills. Healthwise, your delicate areas would be your stomach and the chest and beware of any health complications connected to these areas. You will have staunch support from your mother, due to which things will be a little better.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This month is going to prove lucky for you. You can expect a lot of domestic support from your family. You may receive a lot of constructive comments from people wherein you are advised to pay heed and also work on those flaws to improve your situation. Although your energy levels will be unusually high this time, financially the prospects would be just average. You may find yourself in trouble with government authorities. This is the time, to deeply involve yourself with your family and also to cherish your moments together, as domestic happiness is indicated. Your children and spouse will be the source of your happiness and peace of mind.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Shravan will bring along with it, quite good tidings that prove to be a boon to you. Lord Shiva's blessings will see you through all your endeavours. Due to sudden financial gains, economically things will look up. You will find people being supportive. Progress and prosperity will await you just the way you expect. Your workaholic and competitive attitude will take your performance several notches higher. You are cautioned to exercise a little care and vigilance in order to accrue wealth through additional sources. Heavy expenditure characterizes your fortunes this month. Marital life will be a relief as you will reach a new level of understanding with your partner.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

The month of Shravan is sure to brighten up some aspects of your life. You are likely to find a good match if you are single. You will feel empowered to take independent decisions and prefer to win over the situation rather than go with the flow. You must be sure of what you really want from life in order to take the right steps towards creating a better life for your family although these things may sound unrealistic. Do not be hasty while making decisions and worry unnecessarily. Due to stress, otherwise, you may fall prey to sickness and ill health. Resting and relaxing seems to be the only way to recover from this situation.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.