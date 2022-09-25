Shardiya Navratri 2022 Horoscope: Astrological Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

This period will be a medley of mixed results. Focus on your work and give it your utmost attention. Your relatives working in MNCs, or foreign companies will progress very well in their jobs, and this will be of benefit to you too. However, see to it that you economise to conserve for the rainy day. You will be even more inclined towards spiritual pursuit and your social circle will expand.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

With the blessings of Maa Durga, your career starts looking up. Your positivity and patience will let you clear all the pending tasks. Responding aggressively is not suggested as plans fizzle out with a show of temper. People engaged in jobs or businesses will see an improvement in income. Youngsters under this sign, who are aspiring for a career will fetch the expected results.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

People born show an unusual interest in spirituality and will indulge in religious activities more frequently than usual. The hard work you have exerted so far, to achieve your goals, will be fulfilled this year by Goddess' grace. Those in business or job will complete their pending targets and spend quality time with your family members. Have a tight rein over your expenses. Yours will be a success story discussed at length everywhere.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Your pending tasks that had been stalled for a long time, will be completed easily this time. Your equation with your in laws will be thoroughly cordial and help will pour in from their side. If you are contemplating a job shift, it will be fulfilled. Your health is the main point of concern. Your family too needs to be wary about their health. Stressors can trigger your responses negatively and affect the quality and outcome of your work. Hence, focus fully well and complete your work.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

This period will be moderately successful for you. Avoid being aggressive in your reactions and care for the health of you and your family members. Your plans, due to Goddess' grace, will succeed and accrue fame and popularity to you. Your marital relationship will remain unshakeable and in concord. Brothers may find support but sort out the differences first.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You will spend quality time with your family and friends and receive their fullest support. You should exert more effort and show the positive attitude to make the most of personal and professional opportunities and life. This will surely accord success. Unmarried and childless couple are in for a pleasant news. However, do not try to strike new deals with unknown people in haste.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You will be active on the social front and take part in a few religious activities. Your marital life will be very happy. A word of caution however is that the opposition from the opponents should not be overlooked. On your work front, keep checking if everything is smooth. Exercise acute caution and care when it comes to your family members. Working professionals will find themselves in harmony and good books of their colleagues.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Your old investments will yield dividends this time, due to God's grace. However, your work life may be a bit complicated. Benefits from property is indicated and you could expect a hike in income. Your relationship with your family members will be extremely harmonious and will grow stronger day by day. You will be their good Samaritan as you will honestly try to meet their every wish.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Due to God's grace, you will find a solution to your nagging worries and things will begin to go smoothly with optimism and positivity. Those who are unmarried will meet that special someone this time. Your social circle will broaden, and your image will receive a boost. The stressful situation at your home will find a way out of your life, on its own. You can expect money to pour in on the business front and love life will also be a cause of bliss in the times to come.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Your life will show an improvement beyond your expectations. Your positivity and exuding charm will aid you in solving every problem and you will finally feel relaxed and at peace with your family and loved ones. You will feel lighter, without cares or burdens. Those in the creative field, will soon be blessed. You will be on very good terms with your friends but do not divulge any of your plans to them, till they are implemented.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You will advance in and take huge strides in your career due to which your career graph would show a dizzy upward curve. All this is due to your keeping calm and at peace with yourself. You will win the affection and support of your family members. Your marital problems will finally come to a close and there may be some auspicious occasion at home to be enjoyed. Physically and mentally, you will be in the pink of health and investment in the right channel will augment your finances considerably. You may also plan to buy a vehicle.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You will be active in every way and this will make you well respected in society and in your field, the festival vibes inspire you to be positive and to try out a new job. Just grab the opportunity and you are sure to succeed at it. You will undertake tour to participate in a religious event. Your misunderstandings with your father there may be some frictions but talk it out patiently and calmly to clear the air.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.