Retrograde Mars Transit In Taurus On 13th November 2022 Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Clashes with family could occur due to your blunt expression and rudeness. There can be sudden financial losses and hence beginning any new venture is not advised. Students must try to be focused as the spurts of low energy now can cause panic at the last minute. Mars aspecting the fifth house may mean you will feel possessive about your spouse. Pilgrimage trips are in the offing.

Remedy- You should practice chanting Hanuman Chalisa seven times daily.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Keeping yourself hydrated, meditation and exercise will keep your spirits soaring and high. Your overseas contracts or deals may fizzle out due to being overcautious about them. You may need to watch out for changes in your mother's health. Postpone your real estate deals and be watchful of any changes that may bring on losses. keep calm throughout. Do not dominate others on any score. Travel is foreseen but there could be some insecurities related to it.

Remedy- You may offer red flowers to Durga Maa.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

You can get unduly argumentative with your younger sibling. A short trip may be cancelled. Payment that is expected to come, will get stuck. Do not ignore even the slightest health issues. Due to your egoistic and dominating nature, you can expect a chink to develop in your relationship with your spouse. Pay more than the usual share of attention to your marriage as you may get into troubled waters soon.

Remedy- Worshipping Lord Kartikeya daily in the mornings augments your luck.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Hard work at the workplace will pay off which will boost your ego and put you in trouble. Students can get careless in their studies and blame others for their failure. Give your undivided focus to academics, and begin your preparations seriously. If you have had long-standing health ailments, do not ignore it and approach a medical expert for a cure.



Remedy- Make it a point to worship Lord Hanuman and donate sweets on Tuesday.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You will aggressively push people in your team to reach the target, and at the same time, they can be directionless which can damage your prospects and image. You might have worked in diverse roles earlier but this now role poses problems due to maladjustment. This phase indicates some loss of money. Try to be physically fit. Your mother will extend her support but beware of her failing health. Academically this is a distracting phase foir students. Pay extra caution. .

Remedy- Worshipping Lord Hanuman and donate sweets on Tuesday will aid you immensely.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Despite some misgivings and disagreements with father and guru, their advice will nevertheless prove beneficial. A Sudden pilgrimage is likely. Your father can get a little dominating but be careful about his health you can expect some unforeseen expenses. Domestic happiness can be hindered. watch out for signs of failing health in your mother.

Remedy- You may offer jaggery and peanut sweets in temples.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You will grow restless due to many unexpected occurrences. Sudden financial ups and downs will overwhelm you. You will be unusually commanding which may lead to arguments and fisticuffs with people. Watch what you speak and tone down your expression while interacting with seniors and senior citizens. Try to be alert while travelling as mishaps are foreseen.

Remedy- Donating blood will do you lot of good.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Your aggressive expression can cause ups and downs in your marital life. So please pay extra attention to your marriage life. You will guard your image at work with great care but that may have an adverse impact on your job and partnership. Ego tussles are best avoided. Your faulty drinking and eating habits may land you in trouble. Being medically aware helps and will improve your health status during this transit.

Remedy- You may worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer red flowers to her.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Your health may take a back seat due to problems with immunity, and energy loss. Your rivals will be stopped in their tracks if they try to be shrewd with you. Competitive exam aspirants must focus better on their goals. A long-distance travel (overseas journey) is promised but it may cause a big hole in your pocket. You must surrender to gods will and scheme and feel grateful for what you have got.

Remedy- You should consume jaggery regularly.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Students are in a lucky phase academically as they can achieve their goals, with little effort, although sometimes they may feel inert and lazy. Research scholars also feel the need to start their efforts all over again. The romance in your relationship may fizzle out for the time being. Pay attention to the upbringing of your children. They may need your help to tackle their overflowing energies and undue irritation. So let them indulge in some physical activities or sports.

Remedy- You should donate red cloth to any needy child.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Be wary of accidental fire hazards that are likely to happen at home. Your mother's health needs strict medical supervision. She may suffer flare-up of BP as her mood will be a little dominating and dictatorial. Being over-possessive in relationships may meet with disapproval from your spouse. You may need to be more energetic at the workplace as you will be loaded with responsibility. So you will be in an irritated mood naturally.

Remedy- You should gift your mother jaggery sweets.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You will be spend a lot of time in hobbies including cooking and martial arts but you may lose a good chunk of your money due to it. You may also hurt yourself or there may be an interruption. You will be mostly in an irritated mood during this phase. Energy levels may deteriorate and your chronic health ailments take longer to get cured. Religious and occult practices keep you busy. If astrology has caught your fancy, this is a good time to learn it.

Remedy- You should recite Bajrang Baan regularly to get more benefits from this transit.