Rahu Transit 2023 Effects: Know Rahu Transit 2023 in Pisces Impact On All Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Rahu will affect your judgment about things and people. You might also get into unnecessary tiffs so act wisely. Academic challenges keep students on their toes. You are likely to lose money Health decline is seen to some extent so be careful between May and August. From October 30, chances for overseas travel will come your way. Religious occasions keep you busy. Your expenses may rise.

Remedy: Donating black sesame seeds on Saturday will ward off ill luck.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You may buy things on impulse and this addiction can cause psychological disturbances. Legal suits, health problems and overseas travel keep you busy. At the end of April, the health problems might resurface but after 30 October your dreams may be realized. your long-cherished desires will turn into reality. Financial gains are predicted. Politicians will also be successful.

Remedy: Chant Rahu mantra to seek Rahu planet's blessings.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Respect in society and expansion of social circle will be the marked features of this period. You will participate in social projects. You may have to work extra hard at your workplace to receive recognition. You will manage to prove yourself in the workplace. All work and no play make jack a dull boy. Hence you need to encounter some problems on the domestic front.

Remedy: You must feed green fodder and whole Moong lentils to the cow on Wednesday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Around October 2023, your mature insights at work and business acumen will be appreciated. You will make a name as a successful leader. Job fluctuations occurring between April 22 and August 28 keep you tense. Avoid controversies at all costs. Pilgrimages, and overseas travels are likely to happen around 30 October. You have to manage the differences that arise between your father while attending to his health problems.

Remedy: Feeding milk and biscuits to stray dogs will improve your luck.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Your father has a fantastic time ahead but his relationship with you will suffer. Long distance trip is highly likely. His health may worsen between April and August 2023. Ill luck at job and your failing health may upset your plans. Don't borrow or rent or drive a vehicle during this time as mishaps are likely. Do not lend money to anyone at this time as it is not likely to be returned.

Remedy: For nagging problems in life, get a Rudrabhishek performed on Sunday.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

You will enjoy your relationship with your in-laws, which will require you to visit and spend time with them. Do not indulge in speculative activities as you may incur losses. There are possibilities that you may develop a serious illness during the end of April so be cautious about any perceived health changes. Marital life will go through strife and discord.

Remedy: Chanting the Beej Mantra of Mercury will change your fortune.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Your high-handed behaviour may bring troubles to your married life. Be cordial with your business partner as well. End of April to the end of August, you need to be cautious about unforeseen marital disturbances. Your spouse may suffer health issues. 30 October onwards you will succeed in litigations and anything you put your efforts in.

Remedy: On Friday, you must offer cosmetics in a Goddess temple.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

You will have a strong foothold in your organization. Help from the maternal side and international travel opportunities may help you in many ways. At the end of April to end of August, you may fall sick which needs medical intervention. Post 30 October, you need to be careful about your kids as they may be affected by bad influences. This period is favourable for academic pursuits and for love relationships.

Remedy: Try to be regular with your Durga Chalisa recitation.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Do not spoil the kids with overindulgence as it is highly likely they will go out of your control. It is a very conducive time for love relationships and for getting ahead with marriage proposals. Students have a hard time focussing on their studies. An imbalanced diet might cause stomach upsets. Apart from some family conflicts rest in life will be enjoyable post 30 October.

Remedy: Offering seven types of grains for the birds to eat will get you blessings from up above.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Family turmoil has to be managed with due wit and patience. You may be isolated from the family at this juncture. Mother's health may deteriorate but your real estate deals will prove profitable. After 30 October you will be advancing forward in leaps and bounds. Financially, you will do amazingly well. Your career prospects brighten beyond your expectations.

Remedy: Donating black sesame seeds to a shrine will bring fresh new prospects into your life.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You may need to extend your support to your struggling siblings. A short distance travel keeps you busy. By the end of April and August, you might struggle to detonate the conspiracy against you by co-workers. It is only after 30 October that your financial situation will improve although your personal life may still be impossible to handle. The mantra is patience.

Remedy: Receive the beneficial outcome of Rahu by keeping a tin ball with you.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

You have to come to terms with the family situation or else there may be chances of separation. Problems in health could be vision and stomach related. From the end of April to the end of August, family peace will be disturbed. Your position in the family will be elevated due to your consistent efforts to bring peace at home. You will receive everything good from Rahu if you are less dictatorial in attitude and put your honest work into all your endeavours.

Remedy: Have all your meals in the kitchen and donate black sesame seeds to any deity in a temple on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.