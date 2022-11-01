November 2022: Astrological Predictions For Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs

1. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

This is the Sagittarius season with Jupiter in transit this month and it surely augurs well for Virgo. Sagittarius indicates personal development which you need to incorporate if you want the sparkle in your love life. Virgo will expand its worldview and hence acquires a mature and more understanding outlook towards life. New relationships would not work the way you want, as no one like to see themselves as puppets that dance to your tunes. Long-time togetherness expects both partners to be equal on all grounds.

In the middle of the month, Venus rekindles your passion for work, making you a workaholic. Financially abundance is indicated. Dedication and respect towards work can lead Virgo methodically towards affluence and success. They can invest in several channels and bring their assets to productive use.

2. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Cancer is the luckiest of all constellations as they are geared up for success this time, in the newer areas, and in learning the unknown. You can feel the dearth of money in your life at all times and in all angles, although you are cheerful and extroverted. You need security, ease of life and care which can only come to you from having a solid financial backup.

Although money is of utmost importance, you are also an emotional being who cares for feelings more than spoken words. You will soon have a key to open people's hearts to get them beat for you. It is your sociable gregarious nature that manoeuvres through your partner's emotions and adds warmth and goodwill to your relationship, making it thoroughly

3. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You have to express your passion for the work through the projects that you undertake. If you are ready, you will have a series of new controversial projects to delve into. You need your relationships to broaden your knowledge about investment or earning opportunities as a wider social circle always adds multiple dimensions to the knowledge that you already have. Due to the new opportunities, you will have an enriching experience that makes it easier to understand the risks involved. You will also find suitable partners whom you appreciate and admire for their ideals.

By travelling far, family bonds strengthen. The relationship graph shows a heart-warming curve in the case of Sagittarians. They will erase and even out the dark memories of the previous month and fills you with brave new ideas and fill your mind with several other preoccupations of the adventurous kind.

Unluckiest Signs This November 2022

1. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Although, as a Taurus, you need constant stimulation of ideas at work, you also have a need to be yourself amidst the confusion. You will learn that experience and efforts will pay off and result in achievements as a result of undergoing problems with respect to your performance. Successful work takes a lot of effort to maintain. Being successful is easy. But maintaining it is an art to be learnt.

You are stubborn and unwilling to listen to reasoning sometimes. You are materialistic to the point of being called greedy. Learn your lessons well before the new month arrives, in order to be ready to face newer challenges. As a Taurus, you are not at ease when it comes to accepting new entrants into your life. Spend quality time with family and loved ones if you want your luck to stretch to the distance that you yearn for.

2. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You need the beacon light of your relationships in order to develop the extent of your knowledge. Your high self-esteem can afford to hear no comment, criticism, or slander against you. It is your stubborn attitude that lets the opportunities slip. When it comes to emotions, your luck may not hold that well. Although you are optimistic most of the time, unreciprocated love can crumble you.

Resort to meditation, rest longer, and focus on yourself, as a priority. Appreciate yourself, for the small or big achievements. If you are in a serious relationship, you must take a minute to reflect on the relationship and know that it is the quality of the journey that matters the most and not the destination.

3. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

The career front shows bleak prospects and you will naturally feel insecure. Your emotions run haywire and psychologically you will be unstable, confused and insecure. Build on the strength and calm quotient to be really successful. It is difficult to reach the stars, leaving the comfort zone you are so used to. But you need to expand your social circles for which you are capable of bringing a sparkle. These dramatic changes are imminent and you need to take them with a pinch of salt.

Your inherent knack for decision-making helps you but you also need to see which way the government policies are drifting. You must know how to calculate your moves with dexterity failing which turns out to be a lethal double-edged sword. Be wary of everything this month.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.