Mercury Transit In Virgo On 21 August 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Healthwise, this period denotes lucky tidings. Any chronic disease will show signs of healing due to appropriate treatment. Those in the data interpretation profession, trading, negotiation, and banking can get results that match your efforts. You will be in the pink of health and feeling robust. Aspirants studying for the competitive exams will succeed with flying colours. Your maternal uncle will be of great support to you.

Remedy- You may feed green fodder to the cows daily.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

If you are pursuing mass communication, writing or linguistics, opportunities to improve your skills abound this time. Your love life is going to look up and a strong bond is going to be established between the two of you through honest communication. You will enjoy quality time with your children due to which you will strengthen your bonds with them. Financially, good times are in. your hard work will pay off, and this time is overall conducive for most of your activities.

Remedy- You may donate books to the needy children and students.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Domestic concord will be the highlight of your life. If purchase of real estate or vehicle is on your thoughts, you have mercury's blessings for it. Prosperity awaits real-estate developer, and agent as well. Support from and quality time with your mother would strengthen your bond. Opportunities to empower yourself with new skills will come your way. You need to make the most of it.

Remedy- You must worship the Tulsi plant every day.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

You will enjoy support of and a short distance trip with your sibling. You will gel well with them emotionally and the relationship gets stronger. Writers, media personality, actor, director or an anchor, amongst you, will flourish in this period. Due to your effective communication and oozing confidence, you will find consultation jobs easy as you will be delivering ideas with elan. You will enjoy a good equation with your father, as he will extend his selfless support and appreciation for your accomplishments.

Remedy- You should chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily 108 times.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Your communication will be so impactful that you should exercise care while speaking. See that you do not sound egoistic. People in finance sector can surprise others with their innovative ideas and support will be extended to you from your family as well. In-laws would be highly favourable and helpful and your joint assets that you hold will also expand considerably this month. Some of you may show inclination towards learning astrology.

Remedy - You must water the Tulsi plant daily and even consume one Tulsi leaf daily.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Professionally it is a propitious time for you. Data scientists. Exporters, bankers and doctors are entering a very favourable period. Due to Mercury's benign aspect, your personal and professional life will improve considerably. Your health and fitness should a top priority to enjoy higher levels of energy. Due caution and care, taken at the right time, will bring your body to respond positively to your efforts.

Remedy- You may wear green clothes most of the times.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You may be splurging on fancy gadgets for yourself. You will be tempted to buy anything that is innovative and new-fangled. Overseas travel is indicated. It is a lucky period for those in MNC or import-export business will enjoy or are in import/export businesses. Pay more attention to your health and hygiene and healthy diet should be upper most on your mind. Expenditure may exceed income. Pay attention to the red flags when it comes to expenditure.

Remedy - You may touch a whole pumpkin with your forehead and set it afloat in running water.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Financial gains and upgraded social status will materialise most of your ambitions. Support from your elder brother and paternal uncle will help you grow in many aspects. Previous hard work will pay dividends this time, with respect to your finance and career. Students who are pursuing mass communication, writing, or linguistics will do well. Overall, it is an exceptional time for you.

Remedy -You should gift something green to young children.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Professionally you will be benefitted. New opportunities will seek you on their own. You will either progress in your job or you could start a new venture on your own. You can expect domestic happiness with extensive support from your mother. Golden chances with respect to career must not be relinquished.

Remedy -You may recite the Beej mantra of Mercury daily.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This period augurs well for philosophers, consultants, mentors, teachers as they can easily make others see their point of view. Overseas education aspirants are likely to get a good chance which they can successfully pursue. Father, guru and mentors support you extensively. Long distance pilgrimage is indicated. You will be more religiously inclined than usual and try to increase your punya quotient. Your younger siblings will stand by you at any cost.

Remedy- You can donate the sweet green colour in the temple.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You can get occasionally restless mentally. Skin, back, and joint problems can be anticipated at this time. In laws would be helpful and amicable towards you. People inclined towards the occult can pursue it in a serious manner. Health needs to be your topmost priority and eat healthy. Road mishaps are indicated. If you are out to travel somewhere. Avoid excessive expenditure and try saving for the rainy day.

Remedy- You may offer green clothes to transgenders.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

If single, you may be flooded with marriage proposals and if married, your partner may get better opportunities in life. Business partnerships are favourably augured. Mercury's favourable aspect will be on your health and hence start with a strict fitness and diet regime. Adopt a carb-free healthy lifestyle.

Remedy- You may worship Lord Ganesh and offer Dhoop grass.

