Mercury Transit In Scorpio On 13th November 2022 Effects On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You will be restless and fidgety due to a lot of unforeseen happenings. Any skin or throat infections can be expected this time. Be doubly careful with your in-laws especially in your interactions as sparks can fly due to miscommunication. So nip it in the bud when you come across any traces of such an occurrence and avoid arguments totally. You can utilise your hard-earned money in case of monetary contingencies this time.

Remedy - Respecting transgenders and giving them green colour clothes will get you blessings from God.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

You are likely to tie the knot with your long-time romantic prospect. If you are single, you will find a younger partner. If married, doors for new opportunities will open. This is a lucky period for setting up a business partnership. Try to keep it a secret as the evil eye can disrupt its benefic influences. It makes sense to take care of your health too and indulge in a fitness routine, Healthy diet and lifestyle are important for a healthy mind and heart.

Remedy- You must Worship Lord Ganesh and offer him Durva.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Those pursuing mass communication, research, writing and any language course can also apply for a professional course from some foreign university. Love life will be bright for those in life, although you may have temporary clashes and arguments. It only serves to strengthen your bond as you both will come to know your true feelings for each other. You can enjoy your time with kids and that will help to emotionally bond with them better. Be careful about your health especially now. A healthy diet and a stressless disposition will only do you a lot of good.

Remedy- You should donate books to needy children and students to improve your luck.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

‘Home Happy home' is the appropriate word that can describe your state of being at this time. Buying a property or vehicle is strongly indicated. Get your house renovated. Real estate developers and agents are especially lucky with their dealings this time. Your mother will be lend her strong support to all your plans and hence enjoy quality time with her to know her even better.

Remedy- An oil lamp should be lit and Tulsi plant must be worshipped every day.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

It is going to be really a tough and challenging time for you but thankfully it does not affect your mutual bond. Plan a pilgrimage tour with your siblings or close friends with whom you want to share a more special bonding. Writers, researchers, crime reporters. Fiction directors experience a rewarding time. You will have a good bonding with your father and he will appreciate your work. .

Remedy- Wear emeralds of 5-6 carats. Set it in either a silver or gold ring on Wednesday to enhance auspicious effects.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Your communication will be very candid and effective. Your unsuspecting humour may actually hurt a person whom it is pointed at. You have a very strong overseas travel opportunity which you can avail right away. If you have any connection overseas, your job search will be immensely benefitted. Any religious activity planned with family members may improve mutual bonding. Your health, hygiene and dental maintenance is very much the need of the hour or else teeth and mouth-related problems may have to be encountered.

Remedy - Watering the Tulsi plant daily and even consuming 1 leaf daily will greatly reduce your burdens.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Your behaviour and appearance both will be very pleasant due to Mercurial influence. Health and fitness routines should be complied with strictly, and investing time will only give positive results. I is suggested to invest time in your body as it will give positive results. Also, businessmen will make profits. You may come across new business ideas as well. Your personal and professional partnerships are under favourable stars and you will receive immense support in these areas.

Remedy- Worshipping Lord Ganesh and offering him Durva will prove very beneficial.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

MNC employees or overseas career aspirants might find this period well within their interests. Import- export businesses might see an upward growth in profits. You may receive a business proposal from abroad which you will use to its fullest. The Health of your spouse is under the spotlight and be quick to notice any change including anxiety or nervous system issues during this time. You may have to shell out a good amount of medical treatment during this period.

Remedy - You must take a whole pumpkin and touch it to your forehead and then set it afloat it in running water.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

All your hard work will be rewarded with success. Your dreams will be realized and you will soon be seen spending a major chunk of your available time with your friends, socialising. Mass communication students writers or linguists find it a rewarding period. Your patience, understanding and maturity will help more than anything else in getting what you want ultimately.

Remedy - You may gift something in the green shade to young children.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Tech politics and communication sector is where Mercury gets multifaceted. New opportunities will abound in your life. Unexpected turn of events with respect to your career can come in or you could start your own enterprise. Your mother's support will encourage you to do better in life and the domestic atmosphere will be very encouraging.

Remedy - You should recite the beej mantra of planet Mercury daily.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

A religious ceremony will be celebrated at home, and it is high time you tied the knot with your long-time partner. Your partner will prove lucky for you. Philosophers, consultants, mentors, and teachers can influence others with their expressive arguments and conviction. Students aspiring for higher studies can go ahead and pursue this. The immense support from your father, teachers and Mentors can go a long way in setting up so many things right about your life. Long distance travel is on the cards. Spirituality will enlighten you and you will sincerely able to focus on life in a positive manner. Younger siblings' support will always be there.

Remedy - Feeding green grass to cows every Wednesday will benefit you.

