Mercury Transit In Leo on 01 August 2022: Effects 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Mercury is going to move over to Leo which is your third house at present. Your energy levels are surely on the rise and long-distance vacations with loved ones are going to be on the cards. As a result of planetary aspects on the career front, gains due to good performance at work are indicated. For students, this is a lucky patch.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Mercury will positively impact your sign, especially on the areas of your conduct and personality. Career would prove rewarding as challenges will not deter you from your primary goal. Your confidence levels will be high and financially prospects are brighter than ever before/ Students can expect to clear their exams with flying colours.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Mercury transiting the 10th house, chances of achieving success would be brighter. Working professionals can sit back and relax as their hard work reaps satisfying rewards for them. Those contemplating job switch will succeed finally. Ancestral property will add hugely to your wallet. Students find themselves focusing better on studies and can excel with some doubt clearing sessions with the teacher.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You will accrue Mercury's special blessings this time. Employed can expect increment and businessmen will succeed in striking Mercury will be in your fate or 9th house and will have its special blessings on you. Due to this, the employed people will get the increment from their superiors. On the other hand, business people will be successful in striking catchy deals through networking. Hard work pays and hence students can expect thrilling results this time.

Unlucky Zodiac Signs Mercury Transit in Leo

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Mercury's move from cancer to Leo, which is your second house at present, will cause mounting expenditure. The family pressure on you, to splurge on certain unnecessary things, will leave a huge hole in your pocket. Those in the line of family business, need to put in laborious work to bring the profits to an acceptable level. You will be under duress due to some stressors in your life.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Mercury's transit means a lot to you, as especially this time, it enters your second house in Leo/ Expenditure will exceed income. Those aspiring to continue their education abroad, can be let down due to inadequate preparation and average performance. Married couple may go through hassles that upset the rhythm of their life.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Mercury's entry into your 8th house hints at a challenging time for those who own a business. For those students pursuing research and experiments, or looking forward to better assignments this period would be a big let-down.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Mercury will pass over your sixth house this time which forewarns you about a tough patch in your career, wherein you will be forced to contend with intense competition. Career politics would pull your morale down considerably. You will almost crumble due to debts or risky investments. The outlook for this month is not very promising. With due care and right efforts, you can still improve your prospects.

