Mercury Transit In Cancer On 17 July 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Working professionals will have a change in job profile within the same company or opt for a complete job switch. People in Finance and research analysis wing experience profits. Business owners are not so lucky this time. Students perform up to the mark. Personally, your luck seems to be stretching far. You will put in efforts to keep your family happier.

Remedy: You may recite and Listen to Dasha avatar's stories of Lord Narayan, as it calms the ruffled mind.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

It is generally a good time for those who are into marketing and sales. Investment bankers, financial analysts and those in the education sector would find this period most favourable. Counsellors and trainers will get the recognition they deserve. This is a promising period for students, those angling for higher studies, and they may enroll themselves to the college of their choice. You will be able to see eye to eye with your siblings and enjoy long drives with friends.

Remedy: You may feed green fodder to the cow especially on Wednesdays.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

For businessmen, it will be raining profits for especially those in family business whose strategies pay off. Those working from home, can expect incentives. This is the period of financial abundance. You will feel more family oriented and spend quality time with family. Your persuasive and sweet expression will convince people. You will connect with your mother, emotionally, in a better way.

Remedy: You may recite "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" 108 times in the morning.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

With respect to profession, this transit is favourable for those who are into the marketing import/export and foreign dealings. MNC employees will also have promising prospects. You may also go on a work-related overseas tour. Healthwise, low energy, and sleep disorders will be hindering your progress. Heavy expenditure and low earning can be bothersome. Sharing lighthearted moments with your spouse will strengthen your emotional bonding with whom you may go out for casual dinners or long drives.

Remedy: You may wear a green Carnelian as a bracelet or as a ring on your little finger.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

For businessmen, this will be an average week. Working professionals working in MNC or sales division, can expect incentives. This is a financially unproductive period in which some unexpected expenditure may befall for some natives. As your health will be fragile you are required to take good care of yourself as well as someone else who may fall seriously ill in your family. You may feel out of sync with your family members and contemplate moving away from your native place. For those overseas career aspirants, this may be the right time to relocate.

Remedy: You may chant ‘Om Bum Budhaya Namah" 108 times every morning.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Business representatives will have a lucky patch, gain recognition, and expand the business. Your products and services will sell due to which you will be popular. Your friends at the workplace will help you earn better incentives. Your siblings will be unusually supportive in all your ventures. You will have a busy social calendar because of which you will get acquainted with people, and enjoy life light-heartedly.

Remedy: You may recite Vishnu Sahasranamam on Wednesdays.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Marketing sales and journalism are very well favoured as per the planetary transit this time. The career graph will show upward growth due to help from superiors. The overseas job will prove lucky. Stock markets will especially tilt in your favour. Your father's career will look up. Your parents will support you. New investments with respect to real assets land or electronic gadgets can be considered. A vehicle purchase is a possibility.

Remedy: You may offer green bangles to a eunuch on a Wednesday.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Insurance officials find favourable developments in this period. Those who are employed may go through some unstable times in their job. There is also a possibility of a sudden change in their job profile or a switch of a job. There may be unexpected monetary gain from ancestral or illegal sources. There might be misgivings between you and your father. This period is highly conducive for those interested in doing advanced courses.

Remedy: You may offer Durva to lord Ganesha on Wednesday.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Ups and downs may hinder the progress of Sales professionals. Partnership ventures may be in for troubled times due to miscommunication with associates. Those job aspirants, network their way to a new suitable job. All of a sudden, differences of views may crop up between couples. In-laws may not be very friendly. Your inability to communicate the issue properly leads to issues with loved ones. Unknowingly you may trample on someone's ego through your words.

Remedy: You may recite Durga Stotram regularly and offer red flowers to the Goddess.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Lady luck would favour chartered accountants, lawyers and sales agents. You will have a grip over the market tides. Be cautious about employees working under you in your business, as frequent clashes may hamper overall productivity. Due to frequent travels, the partners will be forced to stay physically distant. Health concerns of spouse may bother you during this period. You will be in a totally preoccupied state of mind.

Remedy: You may donate green lentils at Vishnu Temple on Wednesdays.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

This transit may not all roses and peaches in the case of lovers. Misunderstandings bog you down at every step. Competitive exams are going to be easy for you at this time, as hard work pays always. There may be a break-up in romantic affairs. Your health will be on the fragile side as you may have neuralgia, migraines and stress-related issues.

Remedy: You may donate green clothes and stationery to young girls.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Business is going to be profitable as you see good growth and demand for your products. If you are working for a media house, or in the journalistic or sales sector, it is going to rain luck and planetary blessings. . Anything begun at this time, is certainly going to lead to success. There will be additional sources through which you earn. Those expecting a child may receive welcome news this time. Academic performance will be above par for you. Those in a relationship may strengthen their bond with loved ones.

Remedy: You may plant a Tulsi tree, worship every day and light a lamp in front of the plant in the evenings.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.