Mars Transit in Gemini on 16 October 2022 Effects and Remedies on 12 Zodiac Signs in Kannada/telugu/tamil

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Await positive changes this time in your life due to Mars. Crucial life decisions are going to be made. Pending tasks will sail smoothly now. At work, do not be compelled to talk to each and everyone you know, as this behaviour may prove risky later. Otherwise, you are lucky on the professional front. Mechanical engineering students and those preparing for competitive exams will court success. Personally, check your angry impulses when you are engaged in conversations with family. Health problems related to the ear or arm may be unsettling.

Remedy: You should plant a pomegranate sapling in a garden on Tuesday. That will augur well for you.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Past or present, financial Investments will prove lucky. Curb expenditure. Be clear in your communication with your bosses at work so that you achieve your desired purpose/ If you are dealing with the business of the import-export kind or employed in an MNC, it is time to concentrate on your objectives and work hard/ Tough times are ahead for children at school. Partners health may require your attention. Healthwise, consulting an expert even for the flimsiest problem will prove to be right in the long run.Also beware during travel.

Remedy: You should recite the Beej Mantra of Planet Venus to get lucky.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Tread slowly and make wise decisions as your enthusiasm will be running unusually high. Beware of your opponents at the workplace as they will try to outwit in every instance possible. The domestic ambienceis much calmer but support from your siblings is not to be expected.

Your attitude will not allow you to find peace in the marriage. Those in the military, medicine, engineering, analysis, and communication, among other professions, will be able to perform above par. Although you feel stronger you will also have to put up with nagging headaches/ road accidents is likely, so be wary of such an instance.

Remedy: Take blessings from eunuchs on Wednesday and be benefitted for a lifetime.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Overspending may burn a huge hole in your pocket. Before availing of a loan, go for some wise counsel from an elder. Careerwise, you can expect upswings and downswings. Do not challenge anyone at work by getting into arguments. If you do, your opponents may launch a counterattack on you. Work related travels are strict to be avoided as there is a loss of health or money due to this.

Deterioration in the mother's health will seriously disturb the peace in the ambience. Marriage will be a source of stress due to arguments about funds. Insomnia and eye infections will be especially bothersome.

Remedy: Reciting Sundarkand on Tuesday will clear all your problems.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Every investment leads to profit this time. Splurging will actually leave you pleased about yourself. Your hard work may result in a salary hike as the time is beneficial. Your work will be acknowledged at work. Take sufficient care of your children's health. Religious occasions will bring you and your siblings closer together which actually is an opportunity to meet family members. Court verdicts are likely to tilt in your favour. You will experience a spurt in your vitality and energy. But see that you are not run down by minor or major infections.

Remedy: On Tuesday, make it a point to distribute jaggery and gram amongst small children.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Every assignment at work completed right on time, fills you with energy and more enthusiasm and results in salary hike or promotion. Job shift is also under favourable stars. Your business interests will be supported by the governmental authorities.

Domestic happiness prevails. You will gain respect in the eyes of your family members. Do not get carried away by love as there are chances to get into tiffs with your life partner. Work around problems in a patient manner and win over each situation with care and caution. Attitude change is the key here. Your health will be better than average. But see that you channel your energy in the right direction.

Remedy: Blood donation on Tuesday will fetch the required results and luck.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

You may experience some problems with health and money. A profitable overseas trip awaits you especially if you are a student with high academic ambitions. If investment is on your mind, avoid investing in new channels you will be unnecessarily aggressive with siblings and your father due to the impact of planet Mars on you. You may have to be extra careful while driving otherwise, legal complications may follow. People in love, may have to wait and keep your ego submerged. The unusual degree of stress, and problems related to thigh, shoulder or back will keep you away from activity. So, meditation is a wise option to consider.

Remedy: Chanting of Mata Mahalakshmi ji mantra 108 times on Friday will do you immense good.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Extra push is needed to achieve that financial target. But additional sources of income will keep you satisfied. Work may feel burdensome so put in extra energy to achieve goals. Businessmen will also court disappointment in their undertakings.

Your rash speech may put you into trouble. Turbulence will prevail in marital life. Piles or fissures are the possible health hazards that you may have to face. Health may also take a back seat as blood disorders and problems with large intestine may crop up/. Resting and working in judicious proportions may be the key to a long lasting good health.

Remedy: Try putting a bandhanwar (gate decoration string) made of mango leaves in red kalava at the main entrance of your home. This amplifies your luck.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Disrupted marital peace will be a constant feature of your domestic life. Avoid misbehaviour with your spouse as it may distance them emotionally from you. Delay in marriage is predicted for the eligibles. With sufficient hardwork you may reach your goals careerwise. Business is thoroughly unfavourable this time. Your irritable mood will hamper your business prospects as well. You will feel a twang of jealousy about your family members. Expenditure will outweigh your income. Speaking harshly with your family members will deprive you of your peace of mind. Your blood pressure will not be steady. So take care and bring it down using the required measures.

Remedy: Worshiping a banana tree on Thursday, and offering it jaggery would help you greatly.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Your energy is at its peak this time and you are inspired to work harder. Your organized efforts will disconcert your enemies at the workplace. Your strategizing ability will be acknowledged. Doctors and sportsmen have a gala time. Take prudent decisions at business. Students will be immensely successful at competitive exams of any kind due to their stellar performance. You may have a disagreement cropping with your father. But you will sail through effortlessly. Maternal relatives have to be avoided. Your siblings will be benefitted by your planetary movement. You may expand your family this year. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk and follow strict dietary guidelines.

Remedy: It pays to light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree in the evening on Saturday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You will be very clear in your communication and strategy at workplace. Avoid making decisions in a hurry although you are most prone to do so. Blindly trusting someone may harm you more than benefit you.

Students have to be consistent with their efforts. You will be spending money on some hobby or interest. Those indulging in speculative activities will find this period unfavourable. Avoid earning through illegal means. Showing excessive interest in opposite sex may ruin your marital peace. There might be some disturbances in the family situations due to this. Constipation and stomach upsets will be frequent. Hence visit the gym and keep your tastebuds under check.

Remedy: Reciting Shri Hanuman Chalisa seven times by lighting a lamp of jasmine oil in front of the statue of Shri Hanuman ji on Saturday is especially helpful.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Movable or immovable property will be an asset and a source of good income/ Some of you may think of buying a vehicle. Working professionals may progress in their field. Due to work, some of you may have to stay away from home. Do not sign any business without looking into the details. You will earn through profitable means in business this time. But somehow, some problems might crop up at the workplace.

You will come face to face with an ancestral property dispute, due to which there is an increase in stress. Married people may feel insecure due to prevailing situations. Your mother's health concerns may be bothersome. You will suffer from weakness, blood related disorders or heart complications. Rest and sleep are the twin remedies that get you back to rhythm and shape.

Remedy: You should recite Shri Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra daily.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.