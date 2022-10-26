Mars Retrograde In Gemini On 30 October 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You will be unusually aggressive and blunt in your speech and even engage in fisticuffs with others. So, this overwhelming energy has to be suppressed which if left unchecked, may lead to bigger problems. Avoid arbitrating others' disputes. Your business may face some challenging circumstances, but your luck holds good throughout this stretch. Pressure at work pressure may distress you. Self-employment may be a good means of income during this phase.

Remedy: Try reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or Sunder Kand and offering 4 Bananas to Lord Hanuman and see the difference yourself.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

So Mars Retrograde in Gemini in the second house will make your speech abrasive which passes off as rude for others. You may get into tiffs with your family due to this reason. For family inheritance, you may need to wait longer. Your love life is bitterly affected due to your caustic speech or sarcastic expressions. Your countless trips will only add to your expense and exhaust you further. If you are residing overseas, the prospects of minting money are bright. Those working in MNCs will benefit from the retrograde Mars.

Remedy: Try feeding Turmeric and Jaggery (Gud) mixed flour dough (Aate ka Peda) to a cow as it will bring in blessings and luck.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Your health needs your complete attention. A small error in driving may cost you dearly later. Anger and ego should be kept in perfect check, failing which there may be marital disturbances. Spark of romance may enliven your love life this time. Spouse's health, may become problematic and show up as physical discomfort. Postpone your tours for the time being. Time is not propitious for buying a vehicle or a house.

Remedy: Offering red flowers to Lord Ganesha will prove lucky.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Wave of luck will sweep into your life if you are employed in an MNC or overseas job. Import and export businesses will especially be rewarding. Expenses will mount and economising feels quite bothersome. As a result, your income and expenditure are disproportionate. Your electric gadgets, kitchen appliances etc may go out of working condition. You may have to immediately get it rectified. Health is wealth and hence needs to be taken care of, on an urgent basis.

Remedy: Chanting Hanuman Chalisa seven times daily will not only fulfil your purpose but takes care of every other aspect of your life as well.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You might gain financially through several profitable avenues. If you want to purchase a vehicle or house then this is a good time, and planets are giving a go ahead signal for your decision. You will be unusually gutsy bold and confident. Do not overdo it as that may throw you into trouble. Several opportunities may flood in, you need to approach them sincerely and make maximum use of them.

Remedy: Worshipping Lord Hanuman and donating sweets on Tuesday will improve your luck quotient.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Mars is influencing the area of your strength, action and social status, which means you will be extra committed towards your work. Work pressure may increase and it may take time and effort to inch forward towards progress. Be good to your mother and take good care of her overall health so that any chronic sickness could be avoided. Competitive exams show bright chances of success so make positive efforts towards it.

Remedy: Every Tuesday, offer Sweet paan (Mitha Paan) to God Hanuman every Tuesday.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Some differences and misgivings may put your relationship with your father and guru out of gear but listen to their advice as it will prove lucky for you. Single people angling for marriage will tie the knot this time, with their partner. You can plan overseas trips with your partner although it might mean excessive expenses the experience will be enjoyable. Professionally you may face obstacles in your ongoing commitments. Never be crestfallen, take charge and face it as it comes.

Remedy: Offering jaggery and peanut sweets in temples would do a lot of good.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Leave no stone unturned when it comes to your health. You need to be extremely cautious now of your well-being and any slight health issue should immediately be addressed by the medical expert. On your part, eat right, exercise, meditate for some time and also take utmost care while driving.

A love affair may face some trouble due to which ups and downs at work may be experienced. Tasks will be abnormally delayed. Stay away from arms and weapons or fire instruments as there would be some chances of mishap surrounding them. This is not the time for major surgery. If you have been putting it off lately, please continue to do so this time as well.

Remedy: Chola should be offered to Hanuman ji on Tuesday or Saturday.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Your dominating and impulsive attitude will lead to ego conflicts and mindless arguments which may actually create a chink in your marital relationship. Pay all attention to the ongoing disturbances of marital life, try to set them right by required measures and a change of attitude on your part. You will succeed at work professionally, but this will be characterised by delay. Drink a healthy quota of water every day as the Martian impact may increase the dryness.

Remedy: Goddess Durga should be offered red flowers on Friday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

This is the opportune time to try and get that much-awaited overseas admission into those prestigious universities. Success is indicated. If you are embroiled in any litigation, Mars will prove to be a great help by winding it up or winning it in your favour. Health will be the main cause of concern as any flare-up of any kind, may mount up your medical expenses.

Remedy: Regular consumption of Jaggery will improve your luck and chances.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

If you are a student under this sign, you may suffer a typical lack of focus while studying. If you are a parent, you will have additional concerns about your child, with more than usual worries about their delicate constitution and education. If you are married, you may have to face disturbing issues with your partner. Watch what you speak, and don't dominate the relationship with your spouse. Mars Retrograde movement may hamper your chances that way.

Remedy: You will gather goodwill and luck if you distribute pomegranates among young children.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Your mother's health may be at the top of your worry list this time. It pays to pay attention to her health status as some form of sickness may crop up during this time. You may also nurse some hurt due to her and vice versa. There will be a sea change at the workplace and hence a change of place will be called for. Postpone property-related deals for the time being. There will be minimum to non-existent domestic peace prevailing in the atmosphere at home.

Remedy: You will incur punya by gifting your mother jaggery sweets.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.