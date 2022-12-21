Libra Horoscope 2023: Libra Varshik Rashifal, Libra Yearly Horoscope Predictions

Due to favourable planetary influences in the year 2023, Libra will make headway into many channels of progress. Financial problems will be eliminated. Venus is accorded the ministerial position in the line-up of planets. He governs the areas of art love attraction and luxury. Life will prove to be fulfilling for Librans. They would love to be around people and love to be a part of a crowd. They are friendly souls and skilled in dealing with disputes. They often face criticism.

Let us know how the year 2023 will be for Librans.

Libra 2023: Career

Your skills will be honed and positive changes abound in your career life. A job switch is possible. If employed in government, you will be transferred to the desired place. Although there is an income increase, the last three months of the year will see upheavals. Take your decisions with caution and care.

Libra 2023: Business

Businessmen should adopt shortcuts to success as they may incur losses otherwise. Be wary of tax matters. Be cautious as any mistake on your part will cost you dearly in business in May month. Your image is likely to be slandered. After May things get better and you can plan better. By connecting with influential people your jobs get done.

Libra 2023: Finance

Financially things will improve and problems will be sorted this year. Beware of taking wrong decisions. Do not fall prey to shopping sprees and maintain a balanced budget. In the month of October, due to a sudden increase in expenses . many problems will be encountered. You will be taking a risky decision at the end of the year.

Libra 2023: Family

At the very outset the year looks good with happiness and peace prevailing in the household. the middle of the year proves quite challenging. A matter that was long hushed up may resurface leading to quarrels. The health of your father is likely to decline. From August to October, you are going to experience upheavals and huge expenses. But you need to work on setting them right.

Libra 2023: Love and Marriage

Although there is a lot of romance in your relationship, you need to be honest with your partner otherwise, there will be an emotional distance. Love affairs can end up in marriage. Your marital life will deteriorate with conflicts arising at every step. May month will be a tough month to handle. Last few months will be better and you will take important decisions with respect to children.

Libra 2023: Education

Students will lose focus on studies. After April, things will return back to normal. Any competitive exam is bound to give excellent results. Any effort towards higher education will result in success. You can get your rightful results of the hard work that you put in.

Libra 2023: Lucky numbers

The lucky numbers are 5 and 8 as per libra horoscope and for the entire year the lucky number is 7.

Libra 2023: Astrological Remedies

Fasting on Friday would be better. Chanting the Beej mantra of Venus on a daily basis will prove very favourable. Recite Gajendra Moksha for disease prevention and cure.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.