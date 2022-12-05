Ketu Transit 2023 Effects: Know Ketu Transit in Virgo 2023 Date, Impact On All Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

There may be marital disturbances due to your partner's differing opinion and changed behaviour and attitude, which actually leads you to doubt them. After 39 October business tensions and marital stress will be reduced. Your expenses are going to mount due to your partner's illness but all this is not going to affect your work performance. People appearing for competitive exams have a hard time.

Remedy: Applying a Tilak of Turmeric on your forehead and neck daily can help relieve many issues.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Health illnesses especially physical ones are going to bother Taurean females who need to take good care of their health. Resolve health issues with the help of a good doctor. While your academics show good strides, you will be cheated in a new relationship, or your long-term relationship could rip apart. Academically this is a lucky patch for students. Your children's health may cause concern.

Remedy: You should donate brown coloured clothes to needy people.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

The relationship curve shows fluctuations due to which a rift may be caused. That is why extra caution and care need to be exercised in the relationship. Mother's health may worsen and family discord can happen at any time. Your focus may be disturbed due to your domestic preoccupations. You may also stay away from family to introspect within yourself. You will season into a capable professional with a responsible attitude.

Remedy: Feeding seven types of grains daily to birds will enhance your luck.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Family discord because of siblings leads to mental stress but they will receive your full support anyhow. However, you need to be patient to handle this. There might be religious events arranged in the house. Incentives are highly likely to come pouring in and your work life looks promising. For athletes, there will be a galore of opportunities. You may also strike property deals.

Remedy: Donating a triangular red flag in a temple on Monday will prove profitable in many ways.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

You will forge ahead in your career yet embroiled in disputes with your siblings. After 30 October your will speech will undergo changes, it may sound confusing to others or you may speak impulsively which may reduce the pull you have over others. Guard yourself against food poisoning and eye infections including problems with a vision.. You may not be in control of your finances.

Remedy: You must take one teaspoon of honey mixed in one glass of water regularly every day in order to usher in good planetary influences.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Oral problems, eye infections and stomach upsets will be common features of this phase. Think twice before you speak or it might affect your personal and professional relationships. Work towards keeping financial challenges at bay. After 30 October you will start inching towards prosperity. Workwise, you are efficient and productive but you are ineffective with your speech. Choose your words wisely otherwise you will pay for it. Avoid being an introvert.

Remedy: Feeding feed milk and chapati to the dogs around you will get you heavenly blessings.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

People will misjudge your behaviour as a result of which your relationships will be affected. Marital problems may escalate into divorce or separation. You will become an introvert and develop an interest in spiritual studies. From 30 October your expenses will mount. Unexpected expenses will leave a hole in your pocket. All this will lead you towards a greater purpose in life and you will resort to spirituality. Overseas-related ventures will succeed this time.

Remedy: Keeping a solid chunk of silver in your purse will improve your finances.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Eye Problems will plague you during this phase. You will delve deep into meditation and pranayama and planning pilgrimages. Personal relationships will be under a strain. Unexpected expenditures will unsettle you. However, after 30 October you will welcome a golden period in your life. Financially you will be strong and your wishes will materialise. Youngsters might face issues in their relationships.

Remedy: On Tuesdays and Saturdays offering raw milk, sugar, and sesame seeds to the Banyan tree will enhance your punya.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

You will be happy this time, about everything and financially you will gain heavily. Financial and speculative gains are likely. You might start a new job that is going to be successful. Personal relationships may undergo tension and strife. Love relationships may show signs of discord. You will academically flourish only if you concentrate well. After 30 October your focus on work will peter out as you will feel that you are losing out on chances however hard you try. Beware of the shortfalls at work as it might disrupt your personal relationship.

Remedy: It is good daily in the morning to apply a Tilak of Kesar (Saffron) on your forehead.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

You will find that career-wise, you are demotivated and distracted. Family relationships may take a beating because of this. Long-distance travel related to pilgrimages is indicated. You may face tiffs with your father which is not advisable. Instead, take care of his health. You are successful on lots of grounds this time but you will grow intensely spiritual. Your transfers and incentives may be put on hold but you will be seen putting your utmost effort into the job.

Remedy: Wearing a jointless silver bracelet on your right hand will improve your luck.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

You will receive respect for your scholarship. Your familial relationships are as usual except for some friction with your siblings.

After 30 October you must be careful as there are chances of separating from your partner. If there is a tug-of-war going on between the two of you should first clear the air by talking it out. Health problems such as boils, acne, blood-related issues might erupt and then you may be a victim of sorcery and hence you have to watch out for signs. You will not be on good terms with your inlaws. Sudden financial gains are likely. You will be inclined towards spirituality.

Remedy: Every day in the morning time, it is good to have a glass of milk mixed with Kesar (Saffron).

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Your health and your partner's health will be on the decline and hence you may not enjoy a harmonious relationship. Inlaw problems may also surface. Business does not augur well for you this time. Problems will lessen after 30 October. You will unnecessarily doubt your partner. Try to curb this tendency and save your marriage from crumbling. Businesswise you might face fluctuations, so take precautions about health and be prepared to extend your help to the family.

Remedy: It is lucky to wear a gold ornament.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.