Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Zodiac Signs That Are Best Suited To Join Defence Services

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Aries is a born warrior, who is inspired by the war lord, Mars. Not the one to mince words, Aries comes across as a tough cookie whose martial elements reflect in the Arian's attitude. They are driven with a purpose, and will fight tooth and nail to achieve what they want. Self-assured and competitive to the core, these Ariens can be consistently aiming for the best for themselves and be at the same time, kind and committed to their cause including people inside their periphery. They like a constant trigger of challenge for them to rise up to the occasion, and eliminate the threats to peace and solidarity of the nation. They are eminently suitable for war.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Scorpio along with Aries is the favoured child of Mars who is immensely attached to the land of their birth. This is actually a result of being born under a watery sign. Their strong and intense reactions, mislead others into thinking they are rude and harsh. Actually, they are truly passionate creatures who know no fear, and ready to face anything with you and for you at all times. They are capable of taking a panoramic view of life, which actually is a badly needed virtue for an army man. When working for a large concern, they get seriously into the job, and show their colleagues what it is to be a good leader that shoulders the responsibility of his entire team. They can be a good inclusion in the army.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

They are highly disciplined people, who can execute orders as second in command. They feel comfortable with the idea of hierarchical gradation and the discipline that it entails. Highly status conscious, these people are centred on protecting the status and honour of their holy motherland. They have the commanding presence of the Sun, (their ruling planet) and are strategic with respect to resources, personnel, and equipment. Their wait-and-watch policy empower them to give a stinging response to their enemies and they are in their elements while leading their troops across the worst geographical locations.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Cancer, being the sensitive and caring Samaritan, can still be a great addition to the armed forces. They are sensitive but patriotic souls who will bend over backwards to protect their birthland. Cancerians, being Martian to some extent, display immense curiosity to know and learn the military tactics and strategies. Leading a crowd is a child's play for them and they can excel in the superior positions in the army.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Capricorn, the eternal workaholic, can do very well in the armed forces due to their strong work ethics and dedication. They are sticklers for punctuality and their impeccable sense of discipline can catapult them to the highest positions in the army. They are always busy solving problems and possess the maturity and noble intentions that this job requires. They are quick to decide on anything and are always logically attuned to the situation and environment.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Excellent decision-making, and a keen sense of the future, demarcate the Aquarius from the rest of the team. Fit to be visionary leaders, they are natural leaders as they think logically with no emotional strings attached. They plan well and attend to the tiniest details as well. They are at the same time, emotionally mature, and they love to uphold peace and order. Known for their collaboration and courageous instincts, they can be their own selves without a pretentious air, as they have a firm belief in their capabilities. Their sense of collaboration and courageous instincts serve as an inspiration to the subordinates.

