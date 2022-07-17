Jupiter Retrograde On Pisces On 29 July 2022: Impact On Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

For Aries natives, professionally you may face trouble from colleagues and superiors and subsequently an unwanted transfer. Profits in business may not be up to the mark and there may be financial loss and non-cooperation from partners. Defer your decision to set up new line of business or investment. Heavy expenditure and marital disturbances due to ego clashes may bog you down. Money will be spent on your father for hospital visits.

Remedy: Homa/yagnya should be performed for Jupiter on a Thursday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Chances of a financial windfall is imminent. On the professional front, you will do moderately well as strict adherence to deadlines may not be possible. You will succeed despite misunderstandings with superiors; however, some expectations will be disappointed. Mixed results are predicted with respect to business. Financially although the time is good, it makes sense to be economical. Harmony suffers and ego clashes will lead to arguments with your spouse. You may be prone to emotional insecurity, allergies, colds, joint pains and stress for which you have to pursue yoga.

Remedy: Perform Pooja to Jupiter for 3 months on Thursdays.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

On the professional front, you will be forced to switch jobs due to the issues you will be facing problems with colleagues. You may contemplate changing the job. In business, you can't expect huge margin of profits so avoid venturing into a new business. Professionally it is not such a good period. Channelize your spending so as to avoid any loss and trouble. Personally, the bond of love may be missing. You will be spending more on partners health which can arise out of chronic issues.

Remedy: Donate food to old brahmins and take their blessings.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

On the professional front, you can expect new onsite opportunities and promotion. Business, especially in partnership, will be profitable. On the monetary front, you will save hugely and gain through ancestral properties. The bond of love will strengthen between you and your partner. You may also visit a centre of pilgrimage. Thankfully you have no major health ailments this time except for small problems like running nose and allergies.



Remedy: Donate food to crows on Saturdays.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Children's development may be a source of worry due to which marital discord can arise. On the professional front, you may not gain as job would stagnate and cause stress. If you are in business, there is no pain or gain. Do not spend your money on major investments. Financially you will earn through inheritance. Healthwise you children may suffer allergies.

Remedy: Chant "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 108 times.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

On the professional front, the results will be of a mixed nature. Further you may be facing problems with your colleagues who may try to take advantage of you. If you are in business, Profits may not be up to the expected level. On the finance side, you may be having chances to earn via shares, inheritance. Lack of understanding with your partner, is expected due to ego clashes. Joint aches, skin allergies and running nose may bother you.

Remedy: Chant Om Namah Shivaya daily.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

On the professional front, there may be less satisfaction and more work pressure. Promotion that you are expecting may get delayed. If you are in business, you can't expect a high margin of profits. Monetary inconveniences may occur due to over expenditure. Unwanted disputes may arise with life partner due to ego conflicts, so maintain rapport. Pain in the thighs may bother you and you will spend more money on your siblings' and children's health.

Remedy: Chant "Om Brihaspataye Namah" daily 21 times.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

On the professional front, you will do well in your work, but incentives, promotion etc may get delayed. Business Profits will not be huge. You are advised not to engage in new partnerships. It is easy to meet the monetary commitments and accrue profits. You will economize efficiently. Although ego related issues bother you, you will be in overall concord with your partner. You will spend money on your children on their ailments.

Remedy: Light oil lamp for Jupiter on Thursday.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

On the professional front you will be highly stressed and not feeling at ease. Due to work pressure and opposition from colleagues, you will be forced to change jobs. Business losses and conflict with partners are predicted. On the finance side, expenditure will exceed income. Due to relatives, there will be marital disturbances. You may have to spend money for your mother's hospitalization.

Remedy: Perform homa for Jupiter on Thursday.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Professionally it may not be a smooth time. You may change jobs or in a constant tiff with your superiors due to miscommunication. You will be transferred to a new position in the same organization. Overseas business opportunities arise and partnership would do you good with respect to this. Financially there will be unexpected gains but the money will be spent unnecessarily. Siblings will be affectionate but your partner will not be. Healthwise, you may be prone to allergies. You may also experience a fall, while walking.

Remedy: Do homa to Lord Shiva on Thursday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

On the professional front you will not be very lucky. Superiors and colleagues do not support you. If you are in business, it may be fine, but you will not meet your targets. Be careful about your business partner. Financially, spend less and save more as you need them when it is urgently required. You will be on amicable terms with your partner with a few communication issues, though. Healthwise, you are prone to eye infections.



Remedy: Donate food for the physically disabled on Saturdays.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

There will be a sudden job switch due to the current job situation and dispute with your superiors. Your business will be moderately successful as domestic business will not prove profitable. Financially you will be able to manage your commitments. So, plan ahead accordingly. Ego related issues may be the stumbling blocks in your relationship with your partner. Healthwise, digestive and respiratory system will suffer.

Remedy: Chant "Om Mandaya Namaha" daily 44 times.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.