July 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Aries (March 21–April 19)

You needs to go through the healing process, of relinquishing the bitterness to face challenges of the future. Unburden yourself from the cares and concerns of the past. Reflect on the situations and do not get lost in the flood of old memories and impressions and relationships that no longer serve you.

You may have to bid farewell to the benefits that you accrued from Jupiter all the while. Although your first house indicates some luck, this will not stretch far. Things are moving slowly but surely towards a lucky phase that will turn up post August.

Do not have a rigid approach towards anything if you want to win the war with your destiny. Unburden when you must and embrace challenges as they come. Don't be hard on yourself whle trying to go through the challenges.

Leo (July 23–August 22)

Since early 2021, constantly engaging with your team at the workplace, will have left you feeling drained and fatigued. You deserve a break which is long overdue, though. To fuel the fire, Mars, will be transiting in your 10th house on 05 July. As a result, your herculean efforts, any shrewd plans by your opponents will be ineffective due to the overbearing effect of Mars. During Leo month, the moon will move on to your first sign.

All this is nothing compared to the hurricane that will sweep your life over in August. This is just a warning i n July. Enjoy the happiness as long as it lasts and always have a plan B if things go haywire. If you revel in challenges, then this is the time for you to prove your mettle as you know that challenges are insurmountable only when you are unwilling to face them head-on.

Do not give up at any cost, your efforts and persistence. Set up goals and go about it gradually so that success will be yours at the end.

Libra (September 23–October 22)

This time, it is the relationships that will be eclipsed. Don't fret. It is temporary. July will be the month that steers luck in your direction. It will add the romantic element and a great sense of bonding in your relationships.

Not only your personal problems are resolved but you will also indulge in fitness activities. You may join a gym or even train for a marathon. You can reevaluate your priorities so that the deterrents that block you from your goals can be eliminated. Look out for new approaches and new strategies, that will help you think from a creative and relaxed frame of mind. This will help you succeed eventually.

Lucky Zodiac Signs in July 2022

Full moon on 13 July will have an influence of Mercury that transits closest to the sun. As a result, bonds between people will be strengthened, and cemented by further social get togethers. For some, it will be dreams coming true every step of the way and some need to put in some efforts to get there.

The New Moon in Leo on the 28 July will provide some support of some kind. Jupiter, who will just be getting ready to retrograde back into Pisces, will be on an overcoming trine to the Sun and Moon in Leo.

Top 3 luckiest zodiac signs in July 2022 are Taurus , Gemini , and Cancer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20):

July will build your confidence to prepare for a change of scene towards for better in August. Those with a Taurus Sun, will have doubled confidence, and gain respect for their merits. This can of course materialize only if you stretch beyond your limitations and insecurities to achieve the success and the confidence. You may be introduced to new ideas from the higher realms through gurus or priests. You will use the power of your expression to ask for help for your partner from the right people.

Gemini (May 21–June 20)

This month, Gemini must not bend over backwards to prove their worth to people as this is the time that has finally come for you to recognize worth and feel elated about it. Your social connections on the professional and personal front get more meaningful. You have plenty of reasons and chances to voice your ideas. Be yourself and not echo someone else's opinions. By this, you will realize your abilities and use it for good purposes. July will be the month you will become busy again. Many intense transits that are approaching will certainly cause Gemini to be restless and anxious and pressurized by the desire to make it big.

Cancer (June 21–July 22)

This is the time to stop building ideas and start translating them into efforts. Your personal and work relationships will improve a lot if you stop being a perfectionist. Cancers create their own destiny and all it requires is action and faith. Jupiter and Neptune's favourable position will let you clear so much from your to-do list this year. Whatever you want this month will be yours.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image Source: Pixabay