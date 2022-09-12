Jail Or Imprisonment, Bandhan Yoga In Your Horoscope? Know What Your Birth Chart Has To Say

In astrology, planetary combinations have been given huge significance and it can indicate numerous things for different people. Do you know that your birth chart can say a lot about your life, while sometimes there are happy incidents, at times one can come across negative situations.

Usually, the very mention of the term 'jail' or 'imprisonment' can be very unsettling. But viewing this concept from a perspective of astrology, we can see that imprisonment or Bandhan yoga can be of any kind- emotional, mental or even spiritual. For instance, the desires and hopes of the poor and needy born and die every day. Their life is characterized by restrictions, that confines them to a life of helplessness and disappointments. This can be termed as a sort of an emotional and mental jail. Also, people whose lives are invaded by an emotional vacuum virtually live inside an emotional jail. Certain people who rebel in an antisocial way, break law and orders, commit crimes and are confined physically in jail.

It is certainly true that destiny has a hand behind this occurrence. The planetary combination in the horoscope, indicates whether someone will be kept behind bars or not. This is where the concept of Bandhan yoga comes in and it is created by the placement, aspects and conjunction of the planets in the certain houses. A convict is physically distanced from society due to his own actions that are triggered by some planetary incident /motion up above. 'Bandhana' is a Sanskrit word which means imprisonment. Let us know what your birth chart has to say about Bandhan Yoga. Read on!

Bandhan Yoga In Horoscope: Planets Causing Imprisonment

Rahu, Saturn, and Mars are the primary indicators for this yoga to materialize. Saturn governs karma and judges your actions throughout your life. During the Saturn dasha, Saturn antardasa and sade sati, we will accrue the results of our past karmas.

Rahu is deemed to be an outcast and a primary karaka for imprisonment. If Saturn, Mars and Rahu mutually aspect or conjoin with each other, the individual is sure to get imprisoned.

Mars is aggressive energy and it is the indicator of violent expression as well. If these three planets are somehow connected with each other, in a malefic manner, then there are chances for imprisonment. Planets causing jail yoga, are the malefic planets, the Saturn, Rahu and Mars. Rahu is majorly involved in bringing about incarceration. Rahu, malefic ally placed in the horoscope causes imprisonment. Houses responsible for imprisonment yoga are the 6,8 and 12 houses which are termed as Trik sthanas.

Mars in astrology represents Police and Law enforcement officers while Rahu represents Jails, Asylums, Mortuaries, Pathology lab etc. The 6,8,12 houses are considered as Trik houses in astrology. While 6th house represents enemies, legal cases, diseases, and hindrances, the 8th house stands for chronic illnesses, unforeseen incidents, threat and lastly the 12th house signifies imprisonment, jail, confinement. If these planets are placed in Trik Houses, they can send the native to the Jail. If Moon is behind the jail yoga, it may cause imprisonment due to isolation from society.

These planets cause imprisonment due to different reasons altogether. Saturn is all about karma and the outcome of Karma. It is related to the sins incurred in past life and the native surely carries over a curse from the past. Due to bad influences of people on the native, he gets into trouble through unlawful deeds that push him behind bars. The other planet., Mars causes jail visits as a result of being captured by enemies in war or fight.

Rahu being a shadow planet temporarily shrouds a person's life in darkness, and leaves him stressed and afraid. Rahu is all about adventure and surprise shocks. If Jail yoga is caused by Rahu, it is due to talking condescendingly about other religions, disseminating religious hatred, racist attitude, mafia of any kind, drug usages, terroristic and illegal activities. These people rise in life by indulging in nefarious activities. Ketu traps the native into imprisonment through his own greed or misdeeds. They commit serious offences, and get into jail. Even in the presence of good yogas, this jail yoga cannot be fully eradicated.

Bandhan Yoga In Horoscope: Houses To Watch Out for Litigations

The 6th house -

The 6th house and 6th lord should be strong enough to help you win your legal battles. Hence , a weak 6th house and 6th lord indicates a string of failures and losses. These situations occur during the mahadasa and antardasa of the 6th lord. Also, it doesn't necessarily have to be litigations.

The 8th house-

If the native has a weak 8th house and 8th lord, then he may get legally embroiled with litigations arising out of partnerships and finances.

The 12th house-

This house exactly deals with isolation and even imprisonment. So, the 12th house and 12th lords need to be examined in order to look out for the existence of Bandhana Yoga.

An equal number of planets situated in two adjacent houses restricts the movement of freedom and speech. If the Lagna lord has equal number of planets on adjacent sides, it can still indicate some sort of confinement, need not necessarily be the physical kind.

Bandhan Yoga In Horoscope: Combinations That Indicate Imprisonment

The houses 1st, 2nd, 6th, 8th and 12th are responsible for jail in the Birth chart. The 6th represents legal battles and obstacles, whereas the 12th is the house of imprisonment. The eighth house signifies obstacles.

If the Lord of the Lagna and the lord of the sixth are conjoined in a kendra or trikona houses with Saturn. Rahu and Ketu results in the Jail/Imprisonment Yoga in that person's horoscope.

If malefics are in the 2, 5, 9th, and 12th houses, then there are higher chances for imprisonment. This yoga is caused when Saturn, the ascendant lord and the lord of the sixth house are placed either with Rahu or Ketu in Kendra or Trikona house. This yoga will make the person go behind bars. The evil effects of this combination will be reduced when Saturn itself is the ascendant lord.

An equal number of planets situated in the 2nd and the 12th or in the 5th and the 9th or in the 6th and the 12th or in the 3rd and the 11th or in the 4th and 10th give rise to Bandhan yoga.

Lagna or the lagna lord and moon or even the fourth, ninth and tenth houses along with their lords, are influenced negatively by malefic planets, the native turns into a criminal and gets booked into custody by police and law.

Bandhan yoga is also caused if at the time of birth, the lords of the Lagna and the 6th house occupy a kendra or a trikona in conjunction with Saturn

If the Ascendant lord is fully afflicted and if it is aspected by the 6th and 12th lord, then, there are chances for imprisonment.

A person who makes a career out of crime usually has the moon and tenth lord afflicted by Rahu. Ketu in the tenth house induces a person to commit criminal deeds and causes impurity of the mind, as per astrology.

If Mars. Rahu and Saturn occupy Kendra, it results in getting jailed. Mercury and/or Saturn in the 8th from the ascendant foretell death in a prison or by hanging.

If the fifth house and Jupiter are weak and afflicted, it results in Bandhan yoga. Bandhan can also mean being confined in a hospital. If the affliction is severe, the hospital confinement would be longer.

It is due to Rahus malefic influence that Innocent people will be falsely accused. If the 12thhouse is weak, then it leads to long term imprisonment.

Saturn and Mars aspecting each other in the horoscope will send a person to jail, the cause being a bitter fight and feud.

If the malefic planets placed in 2nd and 12th houses, the person will either be jailed or his life will certainly feel like a jail at an emotional, and mental level.

Presence of a malefic in the 12th, 5th, 9th and the 2nd, certainly drives one to jail due to imprisonment.

Malefic presence in the 12th, 5th, 9th and the 2nd, with the ascendant being Sagittarius, Aries or Taurus, this leads to confinement of the person by rope.

Malefic presence in the 12th, 5th, 9th and the 2nd, with the ascendant being Gemini, Libra or Aquarius results in confinement or imprisonment in a jail.

Malefic presence in the 12th, 5th, 9th and the 2nd, with the ascendant being Cancer, Leo or Pisces, the person will be imprisoned in a fort.

Malefic presence in the 12th, 5th, 9th and the 2nd, with the ascendant being Scorpio the person will be imprisoned underground.

Saturn is in Lagna, and Moon in the 10th house aspected by Venus makes the person susceptible to confinement.

If Saturn in the 2nd, ascendant lord is in the ascendant. And the presence of any other planets in the 12th would get a person incarcerated.

Criminals or anti-social personalities are born with a conjunction of Rahu - Mars, Rahu - Saturn, and Saturn - Mars especially, in 10th house without any benefic aspect on them.

If the Lord of the sixth and the ascendant combine in a kendra or trikona house with Saturn and Rahu confine the individual born under this yoga to jail or hospital.

The sixth and eight lords in conjunction in a kendra or trikona along with Rahu and Saturn will be harbouring fatal accidents and longer hospitalization. This may also require limb amputation, says astrology.

If lagna lord or lagna has the combined influence of the 6th lord and Saturn, it causes acute suffering due to humiliation and create a helpless confined state, that puts the individual in untold pain and distress.

A person with Rahu in 12th house will squander all his money into illegal channels and indulge in excessive alcohol intake. If Rahu influences the Moon the person becomes a confirmed drunkard, goes bankrupt due to excessive drinking or immoral activities.

If Mars conjoins Rahu and Moon, it can reduce the person to a depraved beast. Any combination of evil planets with conjoined Mars will make him violent and sadistic.

Rahu, Mars and Saturn in mutual kendras creates all chances for imprisonment.

6th lord - 8th lord and Rahu conjoined with the 12th house or its lord results in incarceration.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption