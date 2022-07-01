How Zodiac Signs React Differently When They Hate Someone

1. Aries: 21 March - 19 April

They have a conscientious approach toward friendship. When their responses are enthusiastic and honest, you may be sure they think positively about you. When someone treads on their raw chords, they can surely hit back with an "I despise you" without batting an eyelid. Their blunt ways are mistakenly perceived as arrogance and wicked. It just means that your Arian friend does not want to be seen with you anymore and he never had any serious intentions. You don't need to read between the lines when you are conversing with an Arian. These people do not hesitate to speak their mind and they don't mince words.

2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

They prefer to flee the scene and avoid the opponent's wrath altogether. They also appear calm and unruffled when provoked. If the person they hate, meet their interests, they seldom get angry, also grin and bear it. They often give an impression that they are assertive, but when it comes to arguments and tiffs, they want to back out of the friendship, only to return after sometime, and speak to you as if nothing had happened between you two. They may appear to be honest and innocent but they are the fittest survivors.

3. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Usually a Gemini is an easily approachable person, that anyone can easily befriend but can't continue to be so. Geminis' hatred shows up in their scant regard and disrespect towards the person they hate. They display their hate both verbally and nonverbally. They are considered to be very good conversationalists as they listen well, and do not interrupt when someone is talking. But things turn topsy turvy if they decide to hate you. Be ready to face a scowl and an angry and irreverent outburst in case you get into their bad books. They avoid looking at you or pretend to be busy when you approach them.

4. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

They do not let others know openly that they despise you. They see to it that they do not have anything to do with you anymore and stay away from you. They do not openly block you from their social media platforms, but silently and gradually distance themselves away from you, so that they won't need to see you again. They disguise their hate so well that it is difficult to know if it is hatred or love. They do not openly say "I hate you" but they will disappear from the scene permanently before you can even guess it. They will drift away peacefully from your life without creating a scene.

5. Leo: 23 July - 22 August

They appear just and fair in their dealings, and usually hate those who show mean instincts, like backstabbing. Once they hate you, they hate you for every single thing that you do. Sometimes, they may hate you for your inferior lifestyle and incompetent attitude. They do not believe in hiding their feelings, especially hate. However, when they like someone, they are generous to a fault, warm, tolerant, and do not compare or manipulate. They love anyone who shows strength of character, and capabilities.

6. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Virgos are usually perceived as perfectionists who do not do anything without a reason. However, Virgo has no strong feelings towards the person they hate. They are off the friendship, lock stock and barrel once they decide to hate them. They have a well-preserved calm and gentleness about them and do not scowl or sulk when they are irritated with someone. They may become cold, unenthusiastic, and fall silent. They may not smile or show their face to you while having a conversation. All this appears polite and well within propriety. They still look beautiful, from inside as well as outside.

7. Libra: 23 September - 22 October

They are never unfriendly with the people they hate but Librans will distance themselves gradually from them. Frequency of meetings will lessen, their temperament changes from warm to cold, and you will be finally treated like a stranger. They can carry this on for a long time as they are adaptable to a new situation. They hate to be accused by anyone, and hence keep the peace with the person they hate and continue to be polite with them. Their reputation is very important to them.

8. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

When a scorpio hates a person, you can know it in one glance. They are open about their hate and do not mind the repercussions that have to be faced. They will show disdain even if you are prettiest in the world. They clearly demarcate between personal and formal relationships. They are polite in their private conversations and appear distant when they are in the public view. Do not try to rekindle your relationship via texts or calls if you break up. They won't respond. They will not meet you anytime but if you cross each other's paths by any chance, they make you feel as if you never met, like a complete stranger.

9. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

They avoid taking risks and follow their instinct. A sagittarian always looks forward to preserving peace and harmony in a relationship, whether it is hate or love. They do not want to court trouble by being openly aggressive, and hence keep peace with even their enemy. But they are incapable of hiding their feelings. Their feeling spill over from their gestures of face and body, especially when they hate. The result is that you feel awkward in their company.

10. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Capricorn is also a bit sophisticated and deeply serious about everything. So it is difficult to figure out if you are on the receiving end of their hate or love. Their body language also appears deceptive For example, when they are complimenting you for something, they may be frowning. They can't accept rude behaviour from others, so they are polite with everyone. They are your moral police who exhaust you with their morality lessons whenever it warrants. Some Capricorns who hate you, may be utterly sweet in the beginning, but it may end up with a stinging slap on your cheeks to prove their true feelings.

11. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Aquarians are eccentric as they seem and are also capable of showing their dislike. Whether you love them or hate them, you need to keep your distance as they let very few people into their world. They can't effectively mask their hate towards someone. They will confess to someone else the reason why they hate you. In case you came to know about it, they do not mind as their primary intention was just that. They are large hearted, do not nurse grudges, and still open to relationships after the other person clears the misunderstanding. They are lovely and pleasant but need help with their eccentricities. If you ready to help, go ahead with your relationship.

12. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

They are bluntly honest, and do not prefer to hold grudges. Even if someone is guilty of a crime, the Piscean is the first person to walk up to him and advise him to get back on the track. They tolerate even their enemies and barely hurt anyone. But once they back out of a friendship, they do not take you seriously anymore. They believe in helping and caring for those they love rather than spending meaningless time in hatred and malice. On the exterior, they appear childish and sensitive, but they treat people in the most mature and optimistic manner possible.

