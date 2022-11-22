Guru Margi 2022: Jupiter Direct in Pisces on 24 November 2022 Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

You will display a marked love for occult and spiritual pilgrimages.

Professionally you will be sent on work related tours and unwanted transfers or a job shift is predicted. A visible slowdown in business is expected which is why you should not embark on new partnership business ventures. Despite mounting expenses, you will have a good influx of money through several sources. On the domestic front, learn to adjust as things may not be cordial due to lack of rapport and understanding. Your health is your weak point this time, as you may be prone to cold and sinus related issues, and also some knee pain. You will spend quite generously on the health problems of elders.

Remedy: - Performing Homa or Yagna for Jupiter would prove propitious.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Unexpected gain of money is expected. You may not be on good terms with siblings. You will give you best to your work as a result of which you may gain on increments, or land new job opportunities, or even be promoted. Partnership business, profits, successful dealings will characterise your business front. You will spend a lot on spiritual purposes and make new major financial decisions. Except for occasional ego struggles, your domestic life goes on an even keel. Fortunately, your health will not suffer malefic consequences except for leg pain, cold sinus etc.

Remedy: - You may chant "Om Graam Greem Graum Sah Brihaspataye Namah" for 21 times to get good outcome.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Job switch, opposition from colleagues, and job challenges bog you down for the time being on the career front. Your sincere work may not be appreciated by your superiors. Business partnership is under adverse stars. As it does not prove profitable do not go in for new partnerships. You will be hard pressed for money this time, and some ego related conflicts will cause a chink in your relationship. A heart-to-heart conversation will make things lighter and more sufferable. Nervous problems and joint pains will characterise this period.

Remedy: - Chanting "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 21 times and lighting an oil lamp for Lord Shiva on Thursdays will help you to take great strides in your life.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

On the professional side you will be flooded with new opportunities especially the ones from overseas.

Business operations will go on smoothly. You may embark on a new business venture with support from your partners and profit to encourage you further.

Unexpected monetary gains, prosperous tidings, incentives and promotion will all be yours for the asking due to which you will also be able to economise.

Good bonding, quality time, casual pleasure travels, and supportive friends, will add the much-needed element of satisfaction for your life. You will be feeling unusually fit except some occasional cold problems. You will be generally feeling energetic this time.

Remedy: - Make it a point to chant "Om Brihaspataye Namah" daily 21 times.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Professionally due to occasional troubles from colleagues and superiors, you will have an average time generally, With unwanted problems and no profits, the business scenario will seem disastrous and setting up new partnerships is not advised.

On the financial side, expenses go beyond your limits, making it difficult to economise. Ego problems will hurt your marital bonding and only mutual talk will help save your marriage. Except for some nerve related disorders coupled with neck and shoulder pain, you will be most feeling fine, hale and hearty.

Remedy: - Chanting Aditya Hridayam in the morning dedicated to Lord Sun will help you get rid of obstacles.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Your social circle will widen. New chances. Promotion, incentives, bonus, good vertical relationships will keep your spirits soaring. Trying out new partnerships will not harm actually as profits seem to be coming in. You will making good progress financiaqlly due to which you will be inspired to economise very well.. Personally, you will strike a cordial relationship with your partner, while your friends will be in a helpful mood toward you. You may have to combat the problem of obesity and overweight for which you may need to chalk out an effective plan consisting of good diet and exercise regimen.

Remedy: - It is very beneficial to chant Vishnu Sahasranamam on Wednesdays.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Since work pressure and thoughts about the future, job stability issues, incompatible relationship with colleagues will be on the topmost of your mind, strive to keep your work errorfree.

Do not think of business expansion as your business plans may backfire due to your business partner not complying with respect to sharing profits. Since expenses mount, you will be unable to amass more money as expected. Your bonding with elders and partner at home may worsen. Due to lack of harmony, arguments may crop up with your spouse. You may face some unusual allergies like colds and flu etc.



Remedy: - Do not forget to chant "Om Kethave Namaha" daily 27 times a day to realise your aspirations.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

On the professional side, you may land new and satisfying jobs. You can expect promotion, incentives, good work relationship with colleagues and overseas work offers. With a huge margin of profits flooding in, you may have to shoulder the responsibility of continuing at the same pace. You will gain on perks and bonus due to your hard work. It is time to enter the wedlock, for singles. The married life will be all peaches and roses. Healthwise, except for some pain in your legs, rest of the situation will be normal.

Remedy: - Chanting Ganesha Chalisa daily adds the luck required to win in your challenges.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Lack of job satisfaction, bludgeoning work pressure, troubled relationships with colleagues and lack of recognition will be the foremost features of this year, career wise. Be careful about business dealings as your partner may put you in a tricky situation. You will have to bear with some uncalled-for expenses due to the family. Love affair may not end up at the altar of marriage. If you are married, adjust with your partner as there may be ego issues. You will be susceptible to colds, coughs and leg pains. You will be forced to spend lavishly on account of your mother's failing health.

Remedy: - Remind yourself to chant Hanuman Chalisa daily.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Lack of recognition, job pressure, will be the major problems of this year, wherein success will elude you.

There will not be any profit in business and your work may stagnate for the time being. You will run short of funds and unable to meet commitments due to overspending of your money by the family.

Things may not work as expected in domestic scenario as well as arguments and ego quarrels will mar the joy of wedded life. On the health front, there may be some joint pain and headache that you have to put up with and medical treatment and yoga meditation are the only possible cures for this.

Remedy: - Get a homa arranged at home for Saturn on Saturday.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Overseas job opportunity will keep your spirits sailing and especially the recognition from superiors will toss you to the seventh heaven.

High level of profits, business support from partner will help you to meet your business targets. Incentives, bonus and efficient economising will help you grow your finances effectively. Your love relationship will lead to wedlock and grows into an everlasting affair. Occasional pleasure jaunts will deepen your bonds. Health scenario will be afflicted with allergies, colds and skin related problems. Timely medical help is needed.

Remedy: - Chanting "Om Mandaya Namaha" daily for 44 times transforms your fortunes.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Job dissatisfaction, job switch, and mounting work pressure will need you to adjust with what has fallen on your lap. Business plans will not meet with desired success and partners will mislead you and put you in a troubled situation.

Due to some financial losses, failure in growing your finances, and excessive expenditure, financial scenario may not be bright. There may be a gaping difference in viewpoints in your marital relationship due to which you may have to strive harder to maintain the relationship on a healthy level. Due to some tricky situations, you may have to face stress and the after effects of it that tell on your body and mind. So, opt for meditation and yogic practices that help you keep away from the ills of stress.

Remedy: - If you chant "Om Durgaya Namaha" 108 times daily, all the delays and snags in your undertakings will be removed.

Remedies:

1. Chant Lingashtakam daily.

2. Chant "Om Gurave Namaha" daily 21 times.

3. Perform Havan-yagya for Planet Jupiter on Thursdays.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.