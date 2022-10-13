Diwali 2022 Horoscope: Deepavali Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries ( 21st March to 20th April ):

Diwali is a rejuvenating time for all of you. Summon your adventurous side and plan a tour, with the bonfire and feast, all well-arranged beforehand. Surprise your family with your well-timed greetings and gifts. Revamp your interiors, and spruce up the décor. Beware of health hazards, while trying to be over-enthusiastic about the fireworks. Rest and fun should be in perfect balance these holidays! Someone special will be introduced sometime during the Diwali patch.

Aries Famous Personalities: Ajay Devgan, Jaya Pradha, Jeetendra, Lara Dutta

Taurus ( 21st April to 21st May ):

Beautiful rangolis, welcoming right at the entrance, give an earthy feel that is beyond description. Despite a recent setback in plans and aspirations, you will sail through the festival in great form. Cheer up as tomorrow is another day, take things with a pinch of salt, put your best foot forward and relax, to enjoy the festival. Dish out your signature recipes, and express your warmth and love through them. Your home has always been a great place to enjoy those boisterous get-togethers and those well-timed jokes and verbal pranks. Forget your outstation trips for a while and try to spend a cosy time with your family. You will be very creative, and that may reflect when you decorate your home.

Taurus Famous Personalities: Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Bedi

Gemini ( 22nd May to 21st June ):

Reeling from the heavy exhausting work of last week, you will naturally look up to Diwali to answer your blues. Try drawing your rangolis in geometrical shapes and sprinkle flowers and petals for that nerve soothing effect. You could also get busier than ever, busting stress in your own way, enjoying good old times with friends and socializing to the brim. Think of a home away from home, with those in the closest circle of friends or your partner, taking care not to overspend. It may ultimately prove costly, but you got fun frolic and smiles in the bargain. Choose a Gemini for a company and enjoy your time!

Gemini Famous Personalities: Dimple Kapadia, R. Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Sunil Dutt

Cancer ( 22nd June to 22nd July ) :

You will be inspired to start the day with a religious tone, and we can see you ringing the bell, chanting mantras or drawing rangolis this festive season. You will be feeling unusually sensitive and so overwhelmed by feelings that you plan to spend time with your circle of friends. Plan a party, organise a gala time, for your friends at some nearby resort but don't overdo it as out-of-station trips are going to be very disappointing and regretful. Stay back home, and make it an attractive place to live, by decking it up in ways you know. Fill your rooms with the enriching fragrance of roses and white lilies and feast on the delicacies that suit your tastes and palate.!

Cancer Famous Personalities: Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, Amrish Puri

Leo ( 23rd July to 22nd August ) :

Leo, belonging to the royal legion of Galaxy, would surely have kingsize expectations when it comes to festival arrangements. .Life will be a roller coaster ride of majorly cheer, excitement, thrill, and happy anticipations. Huge colour splashing designs of Rangoli heavily strewn with flower petals and glowing diyas is the hallmark of the entrance of a grandiose Leo home. Big or small, lights and lamps in their homes create an everlasting beauteous impression on the onlookers. Serial lights blazing across the façade can really invite you to be a part of the reverie. Don't get involved neck deep in family matters and leave the decisions to the elders. Mantra for this time is to accept and not to expect much from life. Spread a lot of love around and gift as much as possible. The concluding part of your Diwali holiday would be something you will treasure.

Leo Famous Personalities: Kajol, David Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Gulzar

Virgo ( 23rd August to 22nd September ) :

You could really get creative with your methodically arranged home with tasteful Knick knacks and squeaky clean it inside out. Your spirits, this year, should be soaring high as a result of which you would just let the insecurities go and celebrate your Diwali moments with great relish. Rejuvenate your jaded senses, break out of the compulsions of your routine, keep your wallet heavy and splurge on your favourite stuff. Crackers would keep your days colourful and vibrant. Plan a long-distance tour and you will be never disappointed.

Virgo Famous Personalities: Asha Bhosle, Akshay Kumar, Rakesh Roshan, Rishi Kapoor,

Libra ( 23rd September to 22nd October ) :

Artistry is the watchword or the theme of your Diwali celebrations. Torans, dangling at the entrance in their own rhythm, the rangoli splashes at the entrance. Curios and artefacts arranged with an eye on the latest trend, speak for Librans talent for housekeeping. It is in your instincts to keep others happy so that it lends a sense of balance to your life. Your good karma will return to you in multiple forms and manner and fulfil your purpose of life eventually. You are overly inclined to go on an outstation trip, but it is going to burn a hole in your pocket. Spending for those you love is your favourite preoccupation and hence splurging on them would not be a bad idea. Spend on yourself, work on your looks, and go in for a makeover.

Libra Famous Personalities: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Dev Anand, Rekha,

Scorpio ( 23rd October to 22nd November ) :

The Scorpio, being the early riser, will be the first in the list to wish you happy Diwali. You can spot them drawing Swastiks and shubh labh at the entrance in the wee hours of the morning on Diwali. You may court unnecessary trouble due to many reasons. Even with your friends, you do not feel at peace and at ease with yourself. It could be due to the painful memories of someone close, who stepped on your raw nerve. So do not be the one that believes in living to impress others. Instead, go within to find ways to seek happiness. An outstation trip is a great idea, but you should be wary of any driving mishaps. Play it safe on Diwali, even with your firecrackers and in all the ways. It pays to subjugate the overpowering impulses of the extramarital nature.

Scorpio Famous Personalities: Kamal Hasan, Sushmita Sen, Nandita Das, Raveena Tandon

Sagittarius ( 23rd November to 21st December ) :

Single Sagittarians are going to have a wonderful time, well spent in the company of their soul match this year. Love and romance are in the air only for singles and the married ones will be desperate to find it in their marriage. Keep your surroundings visually exciting and thought-provoking. Think about a Mandaana with Mitti or Mughal art tapestry on your walls that may rekindle your interest towards life. You are a curious mix of the traditional and the newfangled and hence your home reflects this eclectic mix in every nook and cranny. Spend your Diwali away from where you stay, in another small town, with some old friends who will make your day meaningful.

Sagittarius Famous Personalities: Dharmendra, Yami Gautam, Govinda, Rajnikant, Mahi Gill, Sharmila Tagore, Konkana Sen Sharma

Capricorn ( 22nd December to 20th January ) :

Life is busy, we admit, but there is a corner in your personality that craves for fun and frolic which needs to be addressed. Long-distance trips, including overseas visits, have to be planned meticulously. Enjoy the slice of time away from the hectic work schedule by indulging in simple pleasures that make an enormous impact on your spirit. Your folks may be disappointed that there is hardly any time that they can get to spend with you, hence take a break from all that is weighing you down in your routine, have a good sleep and rest and re-energize your spirits.

Capricorn Famous Personalities: Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Rajesh Khanna, Nana Patekar,

Aquarius ( 21st January to 18th February ) :

You are seen more with friends than with family, during the entire stretch of Diwali. You may be even planning a gregarious outstation trip with them, but do not disappoint the hopes that your family has pinned on you with respect to Diwali celebrations. Have a gala time but check the overspending urge. Do not be overgenerous and pay all the expenses for your friends. Split it amongst you and enjoy this experience as well. Anything that neglects your health situation should be avoided and have plenty of rest to feel healthy and get back to the rhythm of life.

Aquarius Famous Personalities: Pran, Preity Zinta, Randhir Kapoor Tina Munim Ambani,

Pisces ( 19th February to 20th March ) :

As you step into a Pisces home, the first thing that catches your glance is the quaint Urli filled with floating flowers of different hues and varieties. You can find a place for your flowers even inside a bamboo hanging or more traditionally, in a flower vase. The ideas you are brimming over with generally can be put to use this Diwali. Go about doing what is really important for you otherwise, you are likely to ruminate over what happened. Bitter arguments are going to hamper the geniality in your marital relationship. Married couples should refrain from arguments during-Diwali celebrations. Turn on the smiles on the faces of your loved ones with thoughtful and unusual gifts in rare hues and ribbons tied around them.

Pisces Famous Personalities: Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Bhatt, Shashi Kapoor

