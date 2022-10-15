Diwali 2022: Goddess Lakshmi Forms To Worship According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Headstrong and individualistic, Arians are known to be strong-headed individuals who have a mind of their own and are not satisfied by the ordinary. Averse to anything commonplace and dull, they prefer to deck up their homes in a flashy manner. To please Goddess Lakshmi, you need to paint the walls of your puja room in shades of red and keep a clay diya at the entrance of your house to invite better prospects for Dhanteras. You are advised to worship the Rama Swaroop of Goddess Lakshmi whose mantras, if chanted, will ensure health, prosperity, well-being, and happiness in your life. Sandalwood and saffron must be used to worship Goddess Lakshmi. Offer worship to Lord Ganesha before keeping inside your piggybank as this will bless you with good fortune as well as destroy any harmful financial yoga in the horoscope.

Deity To Worship- Rama Devi

Mantra To Chant- Om Glo Shrim Annam Mahanam mein Devanadhipatye Mamarsh Pradapaya Swaha Shrim Glom Om. This is the prescribed mantra for Aries born. This is effective in pulling you out of the financial doldrums.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Being the most responsible people, with a marked love for nature, you need to get the puja room painted in white. Another general remedy is to worship a lotus flower and keep it in your locker to avail blessings of Goddess Lakshmi who should be worshipped in the form of Mohini. Chant the above mantra to ensure success in all areas of your life, especially around the time of Diwali. Also remember to light a ghee diya and worship her with Lotus flowers as this will usher in good financial tidings to your life. The prasad to be offered is white sweet with safffron.

Deity To Worship- Mohini Mata

Mantra To Chant- Reciting Shri Hreem Kleem Shree Siddhalakshmyai Namah removes financial problems.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Geminis, although stubborn, have an impressive quotient of grit and determination. Puja mandir should be painted in Green shade. Decorate the idol of Lord Ganesha with a turmeric mala after the worship of Lakshmi who is in the Padmakshi form. Offer prasad and rooted coconut to her and recite the above mantra. This works as a wish fulfilment remedy. Custard apple is the bhog for today.

Deity To Worship- Padmakshi Devi

Mantra To Chant- Aim Hreem Shree Jyeshthalakshmi

Swayambhuve Heem Jyesthaayai Namah. This mantra helps in boosting your income.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

No battle is as greater for Cancerians as silencing the inner demons and achieving calm. To combat this problem, Paint your puja mandir in green shade and feed a cow with green grass post Diwali celebrations. This calms you down as well as helps you financially. By worshipping the Kamala form of Goddess Lakshmi, you will be in pink of health and find avenues to success in your life. Worship Goddess with yellow sandalwood and saffron to succeed in career. Relief from loans can be achieved by offering a triangular flag to Lord Vishnu so that your fortune also is augmented. Offer white sweets to Goddess Lakshmi on this day as Bhog.

Deity To Worship- Kamala Devi

Mantra To Chant- The recital of Om Hrim Lakshmaya Namah Paramalakshavasthaya Hrim Shreem Hreem Swaha Bestows financial success.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August

The brave Leos certainly know the value of relationships. With their might and will, they can certainly get rich, with blessings from Goddess Lakshmi. Your house should be painted in blood red. On the night of Diwali, ensure that an Akhand ghee Diya burns for the entire night, at the entrance. This augments your finances and brings on financial stability and prosperity. Offer Laddu to Goddess Lakshmi and obtain her blessings.

Deity To Worship- Krantimati Devi

Mantra To Chant- Om Hreem Kreem Main Namah Sadovitanand Vigrahaaye Hreem Kreem Swaha. This mantra will get you blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Virgos, being gentle and mature, always accept their mistakes and even learn from them. Please Lakshmi by getting your prayer hall painted in white. Use a silk aasan for puja purposes to attract luck and Goddess Lakshmi towards you. Pray to the Aparajita form of Goddess Lakshmi to yield positive results. Meditate on the above mantra if you wish to satisfactorily meet all your financial targets. Diwali puja should be accompanied by a puja to Shri Yantra. Also, remind yourself to recite Lakshmi Sahasranama. Worship should be concluded with the offering of green sweets and paan as prasad.

Deity To Worship- Aparajita Devi

Mantra To Chant- Aim Hreem Shree Jyeshthalakshmi Swayambhuve Heem Jyesthaayai Namah removes financial setbacks.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Librans stand for a fair play and justice at every step. Their childlike and lovable disposition is what attracts people to them. The prayer room should be painted in white shades. Visit a Lakshmi temple, apart from this, and offer a coconut. Also offer 9 unmarried girls, some sweet dishes and see that you worship the Padmavathi Swaroop of Goddess Lakshmi. This will help you to clear your financial burdens. Lakshmi mantra chants with offering of Naivedya will augur highly well for you. Mishri is the best prasad that can be offered to her today.

Deity To Worship- Padmavati Devi

Mantra To Chant- Om Shrim Hreem Kleem Shrim Siddhalakshmyai Namah. The recital of this mantra brings happiness and prosperity.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Scorpios are the people in authority in their chosen fields. In order to please Goddes Lakshmi, they need to get their puja mandir painted in white. Also you need to chant guru mantra at any time of the day. Goddess Lakshmi should be worshipped in the Radha form. Organize Lakshmi puja to placate the Goddess. Shree Sukta mantra should be recited during the Lakshmi puja. You will soon hear good news, if you follow this. Offer flowers too and light a diya at the entrance on the evening of dhanteras and place some black sesame seeds inside the diya for financial security. Offer Pomegranate as bhog for the Goddess.

Deity To Worship- Radha Devi

Mantra To Chant- Om Glom Shrim Annam Mahannam Mein Devannathipatiye Mamannam Pradapaya Swaha. By chanting this, Goddess Lakshmi is sure to shower her blessings on you.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Saggitarius being extroverted, should get their puja room painted in blue. Also a peepal sapling should be planted in the mandir. Invoke Goddess vishalakshi in Goddess Lakshmi and offer fresh lotus, dry fruits,and pure ghee to goddess. There is nothing better than conducting a yagna to please the goddess. Goddess Lakshmi is eminently pleased with the offering of betel leaves as well during worship. Write Lakshmi mantra with roli on a leaf and place it before the idol of the Goddess. Your fears will be put to rest and stumbling blocks removed from your path. You are also assured of affluence and luck. Bananas are the best bhog that you can ever think of.

Deity To Worship- Vishalakshi Devi

Mantra To Chant- Om Hrim Jayayai Namah Ajitdhamavasthitaai Hreem Shrim Swaha. With the chanting of this mantra, you will be infused with positive energy and success in all tasks is guaranteed.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Being a Capricorn, you are a smart cookie who needs to get your puja room painted in a placid shade of white for enhanced effect. Start sleeping on the floor, as it has the power to solve your problems. Offer Rose or Lotus to pay your respect to Goddess Lakshmi. Also offer Champa flowers to her and worship with faith as this will lead to great success in life. Wealth and luxury are not far away from you once you complete the puja. Sri phal should be tied in a cloth and placed in the locker to increase the income and fortune. Offer Dark red apple to Goddess as bhog.

Deity To Worship- Goddess Lakshmi

Mantra To Chant- Om Hrim Mayayai Namah Mohalakshavasthitaai Shreem Shreem Hreem Swaha. This mantra recitation is believed to enhance your financial prospects.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Independence in all ways is the hallmark of your personality that separates you from the rest. You should get your puja room painted in white, in order to achieve a balance between your luck and your efforts. Tie the banyan root to the main door of your house as it can solve all your problems. See that you worship Goddess Lakshmi in the form of Rukmini Devi. Offering Bilva leaves or fruits at the Lakshmi Yagna at your home will certainly get you divine blessings. Goddess Lakshmi will certainly bestow positive and expected results. Jagran is advised for you to fetch the complete results of the Diwali puja. Offer vermillion to Lord Ganesha for obtaining his blessings. Present her with ghee as prasad to obtain blessings.

Deity To Worship- Rukmani Devi

Mantra To Chant- Om Hirim Mayayeh Namah Mohalakshavasthaayai Shrim Shrim Hirim Swaha. This mantra chant gets you special blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

The sensitive Piscean should get the prayer hall painted in white or red. Donating clothes in a Hanuman temple and growing a money plant in the house, would augur well for your home and you. Keep the idol of VIlakshana Devi which is a form of Goddess Lakshmi in your puja room. While performing puja to Goddess Lakshmi, light incense sticks or diyas. Offer fresh fruits and lotus flowers. Donate fragrant dhoop and incense at the temples to be blessed with immense wealth and fortune. Coconuts are the best bhog that you can offer to Goddess Lakshmi during the puja.

Deity To Worship- Vilakshana Devi

Mantra To Chant- Om Hirim Jayayeh Namah Ajitadhamavasthaayai Hirim Shrim Swaha. Recite this to get rid of economic hurdles.

