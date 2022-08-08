Best Rakhi Colours And Gifts For Brothers As Per Zodiac Sign

1. Aries: 21 March - 19 April

Rakhi Colour: The ruling planet of Aries is Mars. Hence, the colours red, orange, and yellow suit their personality. It keeps their energy high, keeping them dedicated to their goals.

Gifts: The Aries brother loves sports and music. The best gifts for them will be sports equipment or a guitar.

2. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

Rakhi Colour: The best rakhi colours to strengthen the bond of love between you and your Taurean brother are blue and silver.

Gifts: His warm and compassionate nature demands a heartwarming gift. Dark chocolate and a photo frame of his childhood pictures will work wonders.

3. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

Rakhi Colour: A green-coloured rakhi will compliment their intellect and knowledge.

Gifts: As they are socially smart and thoughtful, giving them a book, fancy chess, or gratitude journal will make their day.

4. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

Rakhi Colour: Choose sea green and blue coloured rakhi for your caring Cancerian brother. Make sure they are covered with pearls.

Gifts: A heartfelt handmade card or letter conveying how much you value them will be their best rakhi gift. You can also add an aromatherapy pillow.

5. Leo: 23 July - 22 August

Rakhi Colour: An orange, red and pink coloured rakhi suits this fire sign.

Gifts: Leo loves self-care and looking good. They will love a stylish shirt, watch, or a grooming kit.

6. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

Rakhi Colour: Blue is the lucky colour for Virgos. Plus, the colour brown reflects their grandness and royalty. Keep these colours in mind while choosing their rakhi.

Gifts: Virgos love high-end gifts like branded perfumes, watches, and shoes.

7. Libra: 23 September - 22 October

Rakhi Colour: Turquoise and purple coloured rakhi will be lucky for this zodiac of balance.

Gifts: Librans love those who pamper them. Sheet masks, a grooming kit, or a snack bouquet of their choice will be a perfect gift.

8. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

Rakhi Colour: Though Scorpio is a water sign, its intense personality makes red the most favourable choice for their best Rakhi colour. You can also go for pink.

Gifts: These sensual beings enjoy learning and growing. You can either give them a book or a gym membership.

9. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

Rakhi Colour: Ruled by Jupiter, the best Rakhi colour for your Sagittarian brother is yellow or golden.

Gifts: This sign is the adventurer of the zodiac. Be their favourite sister by gifting them a travel bag or trekking shoes.

10. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

Rakhi Colour: There's no doubt your brother is a workaholic. After all, he is a Capricorn! Tie him indigo or blue-coloured rakhi.

Gifts: For your career-oriented brother, a rich formal shirt, gadgets, or outdoor gear will be perfect.

11. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

Rakhi Colour: Ruled by Uranus, the best Rakhi colour for this air sign is ultramarine blue or electric blue.

Gifts: Gadgets like the latest camera, phone or AirPods will make your Aquarian brother happy. You can also give him a pair of shoes.

12. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

Rakhi Colour: For your Piscean brother, go for light colours. Such as lavender, yellow or light green.

Gifts: Subscription to a meditation session or app, Buddha incense holder, or eye mask will bring a smile to your caring brother's face.

Disclaimer: The author is an astro-numerologist and the information in the article is based on his expertise and opinion. Boldsky doesn't confirm or deny any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult your concerned expert before practising or implementing any suggestions and assumptions.