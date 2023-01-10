Astrological Remedies For All Zodiac Signs To Improve Luck And Prosperity

Aries (22 March – 20 April):

Being a fiery sign, Arians, in order to boost the flow of positive energy, they should enjoy ‘red' coloured foods such as red meat, red wine, red chillies, strawberries. They should take part in competitions of any kind, and incorporate their noble ideas instantaneously. Wearing a hint of red in the clothes will be a lucky idea. On every Friday and Saturday, people of Aries Ascendant should feed the fish, birds, ants, or insects. Aries should generally respect all women and not conspire against any one of them. Exercising patience will help them succeed in an unprecedented way.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May):

So, patience is the forte of a typical Taurus. They should plant saplings, learn to sing, and be assertive. Luxurious items must be purchased to brighten up their luck. People born in Taurus as ascendant, should donate food to the homeless and needy on Tuesday and Thursday to gain merits or punya done. Do not look down on your teacher and not talk disparagingly about them even in their absence and make sure you sleep well and rest well for improved mental and physical fitness.

Gemini (22 May – 22 June):

Geminians are intellectual, and adaptable. They can wear any blue tinted dress, to eliminate negativity around them, should learn to swim in streams or rivers and also learn to socialise with their friends for a longer hours Choose every Thursday to feed birds to keep a regular flow of positive energy in to your life. Gemini should avoid using red colour in any of their belongings they use in order to improve luck. Make sure you use copper on a day-to-day basis in one form or the other...

Cancer (23 June – 23 July):

So, Cancerians is intuitive and protective. Wearing white clothes and silver jewellery, spending time with old friends, having a leisurely walk, and participating in religious events should mark their existence and lifestyle. Donating on every Friday, clothing and food to the physically disabled or homeless people, then it will be very beneficial. Quit the habit of lying, or harsh speech, and do not overpromise and underdeliver.

Leo (July 23 – Aug 21):

Leos are charitable and pompous. To get rid of their negativity, they should see that they wear gold and other precious stones and metals, as much as possible watch the rising sun, spend time under the Sun and engage oneself in some charitable cause. Curb your anger and ruthlessly ambitious streak; be generous to the society around you. Feeding the fish, birds, ants and insects on Fridays and Saturdays will help you to achieve what you want in life. Sleep on a hard bed and use copper in you daily life. These are the upay or remedies for success.

Virgo (Aug 22 – Sep 23):

Virgo natives are helpful and reliable. To boost their luck, they should learn to be patient and never hurt others by speech. Volunteering their services in an NGO will favour their fortunes a lot. Yellow clothes should be boost their opportunities if worn in their everyday attire Relinquish your greed and eat healthy for a happy and prosperous life. Have an adequate work and life balance. Be of service to society, donate to the needy or the NGOs, feed the birds on Tuesday and Sundays to ensure a positive flow of energy in your life.

Libra (Sep 24 – Oct 23):

Librans are idealistic and charming. Having more green vegetables and food items, should help their health. Learning to assert themselves will come in handy in most situations and most importantly work life balance should be maintained. Try to curb your romantic impulses and avoid getting into a relationship at an early age. It is actually a hindrance to your progress in life. Introduce an element of discipline into your life. Help labourers and the homeless by supplying them food or other essential commodities every Tuesday or Thursday; This is sure to bring success to your door step.

Scorpio (Oct 24 – Nov 23):

The talented Scorpions should ensure a constructive energy flow by being demonstrative in their affections. They should visit places that abound with spiritual energy. Magenta coloured clothes will help improve their luck. Help the orphans and leprosy patients with daily needs and essential commodities for everyday living, on every Friday or Saturday which will prove helpful to you. Advice from guru and taking extra special care of your mother will help retain the positive energy around your house. So

Sagittarius (Nov 23 – Dec 22):

The freedom loving Sagittarians should eat plenty of orange-coloured fruits and vegetables. Planning short trips will expose them to different cultures and environment and enrich them worldly knowledge. Shed your ego and critical attitude and offer sweets such as chocolate or kheer to young girls on every Friday or Saturday. This serves you best for success and prosperity all along your life.

Capricorn (Dec 23 – Jan 20:

Capricorn natives are practical and hardworking. They should work hard on their immediate goals relentlessly. They should be honest and encourage others to be so too. They should count their blessings and live life freely and joyfully. Wearing Sky blue in attire will help cleanse the aura around them. Donate at a temple on Thursday and bathe a cow often. Use iron in your day-to-day life and avoid using cream and yellow colour frequently.

Aquarius (Jan 21 – Feb 19):

Aquarians are friendly and humanitarian. Intimate discussions with their loved ones will help them a lot in conserving their positive energy. They should hold discussions with likeminded people. They should reward themselves with a treat if they complete a pending task. Wearing turquoise in clothing will boost their moral courage and spontaneity. Respect the elderly and the senior citizens. Take care of them by donating medicines at an old age home. Mingle with a lot of people. Feed birds and fish on every Tuesday. Avoid all cold food stuff.

Pisces (Feb 20 – Mar 20):

Pisceans are intuitive and unworldly. They should habituate themselves to reading and writing of poetry. Attending spiritual discourses would greatly help them. They must donate to NGOs for religious cause and take care of patients in hospitals. Violet tints in their clothes will cleanse their aura and activate their chakras. You are a creature of moods and hence use Sandalwood Tilak (Chandan Teeka) on your forehead to keep you calm. Feed ants or insects on every Friday and Saturday regularly. Consume balanced meals so that you get rid of the spiral of bad karma from your previous birth.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption