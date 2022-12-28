The Mystique Of Nadi Grantha That Uses Palm Leaves To Predict Past Present And Future

Nadi Granthas are the recordings of the Sapta Rishis who knew the destiny of each and every individual born and yet to be born. These Granthas are not about predictions but they are records of life and information of people and mysterious sciences like science or Ayurveda. Their thoughts and knowledge were finally transferred to palm leaves.

Interpreters bring down the knowledge of the seers to the material level of the querent. Granthas including Agastya nadi, Brighu nadi, Brahma nadi, Shiva nadi, Kaushika nadi (Vishwamitra) etc written by these Maharshis are traditionally followed.

How Can Nadi Predictions Go Wrong?

The Nadi interpreters decode and decipher the ancient scriptures. He can only read and interpret what is given in the palm scripts. The information cannot be right if the nadi leave are incomplete or the right nadi is unavailable, or the time is not right. The querent should be ready to receive the knowledge in the right way. Otherwise, it might pass on a wrong information. The Rishis, wanted only those people who were in a ready state to receive the information, to get the readings. Many leaves were destroyed due to invasions, wherein Mughals asked them to be burnt and the British sold them to their astrological authorities in Britain. Valluvar community from Vaitheeswaran Koil in Tamil Nadu chiefly bought there.

Advertisement

How Are Nadi Predictions Made?

Nadi Reading procedure starts with taking right thumb impression for male and left thumb impression for female. Nadi Astrology not only furnishes details about your family background but also suggests remedial measures. Thumbprint needs to match the palm leaves from the manuscripts. To identify the right palm leaf, he asks several questions to the person. Which may take a few minutes to hours. He can only predict if he gets the right nadi leaf.

The readings will be initially general in nature but later, they can get into details, upon request. Nadi Reader cannot add anything from his side except remedies to mitigate the past Karma.

According to the Nadi Granthas there are 1008 types of thumb impressions which are again narrowed down to batches of nadi where your life story exists. The impression of the right thumb for men and the left one for women is taken. Nadi readers might say they have the stories of every one on nadi leaves but unfortunately the right nadi for some hasn't been found. Parts of them have been lost to historical indiscretion.

Apart from the readings, we have a special chapter called Prasna. The reader reads out the Rishis answers to your Prashna. The Nadi reader does not use the traditional Prashna astrology to answer the queries.

How Significant Is Nadi Shastra?

What one must understand it that Nadi is a very ancient science. And it should not be misused. Only those with a great desire to know their past and future should go, with the right attitude and devotion. If you do not receive the right results, either your timing is not right, or you have pending karma, or you don't believe the shastra. You must try again at a later date. If you skeptical, it might get you a wrong interpreter, upon your search for a good one.

What Is A Nadi Leaf Made Of?

Each Nadi in Tamil Nadu is made up of palm leaf, written in a Tamil script called Vatta ezhuthu, with a sharp, pen like instrument called ezhuthani. Rubbing peacock oil on auspicious occasions helps preserve the writing on the palm leaves. Peacock is also the vehicle for Lord Murughan. So, it implies that Murughan helps protect this ancient knowledge.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.