Solar Eclipse October 2022 On Diwali, Know Sutak Kaal And Other Details

Diwali is here and so are the celebrations, preparations and grand feasts, which makes it memorable. Goddess Lakshmi is believed to visit every house on this on this day and blesses her worshippers with luck and prosperity. For this reason, the houses are thoroughly cleaned, and the puja mandir is arranged with flowers and other puja ingredients just as a mark of preparation to welcome the Goddess.

This time, the Solar Eclipse coincides with Diwali and Govardhan puja. This is the last solar eclipse for this year, occurring on 25 October, that is observed with an eye on the details of the rituals to be followed. The solar eclipse will be visible In India, in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, and Mathura.

This year, we witnessed two lunar eclipses and two solar eclipses. Now taking an astronomical, and astrological view of the solar eclipse, the moon comes between the earth and the Sun and hence Moon will casts its shadow on the earth. This is when we see a solar eclipse as viewed from the Earth. Although it usually occurs on the new moon day, a partial eclipse will be seen when the moon is close to the straight line joining the sun and earth in its position.

The partial eclipse, in our own terms, is called Khandagras Surya Grahan which will have a sutak impact that starts 8-12 hours before the actual eclipse is seen in the sky. An annular solar eclipse is called a partial eclipse. On this day, the sun appears to have a dark shadow only on a small part of its surface. All auspicious beginnings are kept on hold during the sutak kaal and it coincides with the Diwali festival. Govardhan puja, which is to be celebrated the next day will be postponed to the third day after Diwali.

The next day of Diwali,as you wake up, you can see that the sutak kaal has set in. The solar eclipse will be on 25 October 2022 from 4:40 pm to 5:24 pm and hence the sutak kaal should start 12 hours before the eclipse. This means the solar eclipse will start from 24 October itself. Since the next day of Diwali, to the eclipse, is an empty day, Govardhan puja will occur one day after Diwali.

This solar eclipse will be visible in certain regions of India. Considering that the partial solar eclipse will occur on October 25 from 05:12 pm to 05:50 pm and the sunset time is 5:27 pm, the total duration of the eclipse will total 44 minutes. The maximum magnitude of the khandagras solar eclipse will be 0.20. According to astrological beliefs, when an eclipse occurs, the Sutak period begins 12 hours before it.

Eclipse 2022: Date And Time

Partial Solar Eclipse in Bengaluru

Eclipse Start Time - 05:12 PM

Maximum Eclipse Time - 05:50 PM

Eclipse would end with Sunset - 05:56 PM

Partial Eclipse Duration - 00 Hours 44 Mins 12 Secs

Maximum Magnitude - 0.20

Magnitude at Sunset - 0.19

Sutak Begins - 03:08 AM

Sutak Ends - 05:56 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - 12:04 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - 05:56 PM.

Sutak Timing

The Sutak period normally starts 12 hours before the eclipse. Since the solar eclipse will be seen from 4 o'clock, the sutak period will start at 03:08 am. Since no auspicious beginnings are celebrated at this time, the temples will also be closed. Hence Govardhan Puja will be held on 26 October and Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on 27 October.

Eclipse 2022: Don'ts During Sutak

As per astrological view, no auspicious work should be undertaken during the Sutak period.

One must not cook or consume food during this time.

Brushing the teeth and combing the hair is taboo at these moments.

Pregnant women should not step out of their houses during the Sutak period.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons