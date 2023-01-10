Saturn Transit In Aquarius In January 2023; Upheavals In The Lives Of 5 Zodiac Signs

At the very outset of this year, which we begin with a hope that everything happy and lucky will grace our ventures, and that poverty and squalor will stay a thousand miles away, some signs may get immensely lucky whereas some other signs may have to bear the brunt of misfortune. Shani Dev's transit to the sign Aquarius on January 17, 2023, will effect a profound impact on some signs.

Let us see which signs will receive the glance of Lord Shani.

Cancer:

Saturn will cast his deep shadows on Cancerians which is when the difficulties set in. Be utterly careful about money as even a little negligence will make you pay through your nose for the indiscretion. Health problems abound this time. Take maximum care of your health as even a little carelessness will land you in trouble.

Scorpio:

Your day-to-day job will pose problems. Job or business, the mantra is to be careful. Avoid getting into heated discussions and unnecessary fights. To avoid Saturn's Dhaiya, worship Lord Shani.

Capricorn:

Tasks would be generally difficult to complete and take double the expected time. Financial doldrums, mental upsets, Health problems may bother you a lot. Lack of focus at work may point at yet another dimension of trouble. Take even the smallest step carefully and minor slip may lead to a major downfall.

Aquarius:

Shani in Aquarius along with the beginning of the second period of Saturn's Sade sati may toss your life into misfortunes. You may have to grapple with huge challenges, be it job or business. Hasty decisions are not to be taken. Think a hundred times before you begin any important work. Be careful in monetary matters. Be all eyes and ears during major financial transactions.

Pisces:

You are going to begin the first phase of Sade sati which undoubtedly bring in problems. Challenges welcome you from all corners. Financially and physically this year will drain you out. Your mind seems ill equipped to take major decisions. You will lack confidence absolutely. During this, your self-esteem will take a heavy beating. Be watchful to say the least.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.