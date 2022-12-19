Vastu Benefits Of Camphor

Camphor is basically a chemical that is made by distilling the bark and wood of the camphor tree. It is known to be of major use in removing buri nazar (evil eye) as well as during worship. Used extensively during recent times in air fresheners and humidifiers in order to repel pests and to clean up the atmosphere. It is of different types, the ones that come in the form of tablets in cases, as well as those roundels that are used in temples for grand scale pujas. It is also used as a remedy for many problems including that of luck and wealth to mention a few. Camphor with a few drops of Lavender refreshes the air in the room with remarkable aplomb. It keeps away mosquitos' germs and ants effectively.

As per the Vastu, camphor is an amazing Vastu tool that can remove major Vastu defects from the house. Camphor can also be used in the case of many domestic and financial problems. Let us go over a few remedies that are of immense everyday use. Cleaning the floors with camphor water brings positivity. Let us explore the uses of camphor in the daily life of human beings.

1. Avoiding Financial Crisis

If your finances are not stable, then tie a piece of copra in a hand key and keep it with you. This is sure to improve your economic condition.

2. Calming The Mind

Keeping it in your pocket or purse before you leave for some important work, you accrue success in all the jobs at hand.= It also keeps you calm in case you are worried about something.

3. Improving The Marital Relationship

Keeping camphor at home can clear misunderstandings and arguments between couples and family members. It can remove the web of negative emotions from the mind, elevate the mood, and ensure happiness. For marital discord, one is supposed to light camphor in a silver or brass bowl in your bedroom daily. Also, place two camphor pieces in a corner of the room and change it only when it melts fully. This will bring in the required harmony between the couples.

4. Removing Vastu Defects

Camphor pieces kept in a corner of the house, are very effective in removing Vastu doshas.

6. Expelling Planetary Doshas

The southeast corner is the best place to burn camphor crystals as burning kapoor with ghee can balance all the planetary doshas. For financial problems. You can regularly burn two cloves with camphor pieces and rotate them in all parts of the house. Burning Camphor on Diwali removes evil spirits. Gradually your house welcomes wealth, health and success in your ventures.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.