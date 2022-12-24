Invaluable Vastu Tips For Success In Interviews And Career

Sometimes people who are born to be winners end up being losers. Sometimes people at the grass roots level go on to be assets for society. Luck of course, as you have guessed, can be the primary cause that beats human efforts so many times.

But there is something more than luck that actually helps. Most of the people who have followed Vaastu have reaped brilliant results. Offices that are Vaastu compliant flourish beyond average and those who don't find it difficult to hold on to the existing status. Well balanced energies push you to a higher level of accomplishment and that is what the Vaastu does. Some tips given here are tried and tested, through experiments and they have yielded good results.

1. If you are thinking of a job switch, then take a print out of your resume and keep it in the northwest direction so that job options start pouring in.

2. Main door should be well decorated and not clean. You can draw a swastik sign on both sides of the main door of the house.

3. Dispose off unused things, things not used frequently and mend a clock that has stopped working, immediately

4. Office should not be congested and noisy.

5. Do not hang pictures that show shades of negativity including war, violence etc.

6. Always keep the workplace brightly lit.

7. While working, a wall behind your back with a poster of mountains provides ample support to your job-related aspirations,

8. If any of the furniture is broken, either mend it or replace it,

9. Any leaking taps or water faucets should be repaired as it hints at money loss.

10. Try to keep fresh flowers in East side of your office.

11. Never sit under a beam as it affects vision,

12. Sitting with your back facing the entrance does not augur for good fortune.

13. Posters of waterbodies should never be hung on the wall behind you as it creates lack of support.

14. Sitting cross legged dampens your chances.

15. Electrical items are best placed in the south east direction. Also see that the room is always lit properly.

16. The CEO should sit in the south west direction and face north side to ensure proper functioning of the company.

17. Place flower vases with fresh flowers on the eastern side of the office.

18. The room of artists and creative workers, must be devoid of any distractions.

19. The northeast side of the office should be clean and tidy.

20. Make sure the room with its windows is clean, free from dirt and webs, and doors, polished and clean.

21. Avoid circular, oval or irregular shaped furniture that is sharp edged or pointed.

22. If the area in front of the desk is left open and wide it welcome innovative and fresh ideas that help you workwise.

23. Have your conference room constructed in the South West corner which is farthest from the entrance. This denotes clarity in discussions leading high rate of success.

24. Your furniture should be made of wood, in square or rectangular shape Also, use high-back chairs for maximum comfort and good spinal health.

25. A lamp in the south east corner augurs well for lucrative opportunities, monetarily. North side is eminently better for financial gains. Plants in the south east are other factors that induce money gain.

26. You can also place a small fountain on the table to soothe the atmosphere.

27. Avoid creating clutter.

28. Using metal or plastic furniture signifies lack of support from concerned people.

29. If the office is built in the house only, then bedroom and the office room should not be adjacent to each other.

30. Painting of long convoluted roads, flowing rivers, rising sun, are highly benevolent symbols that usher in luck.

31. Use some powerful personal crystals around your desk to have more energy to work efficiently and get a promotion to a job and monetary flow along with cheerful ambience.

Vaastu tips for a successful ( Online) interview

1. Your workstation should be in North or North East direction, 3 inches away from the wall, rectangular.

2. Face East or Northeast during Interviews to increase your chances of getting the job.

3. When the interview is going on, do not eat or drink and your table should be neat and tidy.

4. Have idols of Ganesha and Saraswati in front of you on the front wall you are facing while being interviewed.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.