Haldi Ceremony: 5 Reasons Why Haldi (Turmeric) Is Used In Indian Weddings

It Is A Sign Of A Blessing

Haldi is considered as a symbol of blessing for the couple and healthy marital life. According to Indian culture, all the married women of the house apply haldi to the bride and the groom. This is a way to bless them with a long and healthy relationship.

For Radiant And Natural Glowing Skin

Haldi is known to brighten the skin, and it has various benefits when it comes to enhancing the skin of the user. Using haldi helps to ensure that you have a radiant and glowing skin on your wedding day. On the other hand, it also helps in removing dead skin cells which give you a glowing complexion.

Purifying Your Heart And Soul

According to experts, haldi or turmeric is known to purify and cleanse the body of the individuals who are entering into the holy matrimony. Apart from this, it also marks an auspicious beginning of a new life together as well.

To Ward Off Evil

It is believed that using haldi will protect the bride and the groom from any bad omen that might come their way before the big day. This is one of the reasons why brides are prohibited from leaving their house after their mehendi and haldi ceremony.

It Curbs Nervousness!

Using haldi in the ceremony helps to curb the pre-wedding jitters. Since haldi has an active compound known as curcumin, it acts as a natural remedy for headaches and anxiety. It also makes an excellent solution to calm the nervous mind as well.