Basant Panchami 2023: Astrological Remedies To Follow

Basant Panchami celebrated on the Shukla paksha Panchami tithi is dedicated to Goddess Saraswathi who presides over learning, art and music. It is a day of procuring boons for students who can achieve their wishes, with the required puja, done in the prescribed way. The puja to Goddess Saraswathi should not be missed on this day as you will only gain intellect and accrue success in your academic pursuits. Any problems concerning intellect and wisdom are eradicated and happiness and prosperity are usher into your life with puja performed on the Basant Panchami day.

Basant Panchami Remedies For Students

1. If you are about to attend a competition or any exam and you are feeling jittery nerves, here is a remedy that grants you the desired success. On the same day of the exam or competition, worship a pen using turmeric and Akshat and write the exam with the same pen.

2. If your child is well informed and intelligent but is unable to address an audience to share his views due to stage fear, on the day of Basant Panchami, meditating on Goddess Saraswathi, you can write 'ऐं' on the child's tongue. You could also use a pomegranate-shaped pen and write the same syllable on his tongue. This will make him a matchless orator who will simply stun the audiences with his repository of knowledge

3. If higher education or an overseas degree is your major concern, and you are facing hurdles, chant one rosary of this Saraswathi mantra (108 times). The mantra is - 'Om aim hreem shree klein saraswati namah'. Also, wear vidya yantra to fortify the positive effects of the mantra.

Basant Panchami Remedies For Marriage:

1. Here is also a Vashikaran mantra, which helps you get the person you are interested in. But ethically it is not to be practised as we have no right to induce anyone's interest, be it through any means. Here this mantra of Kamdev can be chanted 21 times with this person's image on your mind on the day of Basant Panchami. The mantra is 'ऊं नमः काम-देवाय। सकल जन सर्वजनान् मम् दर्शने उत्कण्ठितं कुरु कुरु, दक्ष इक्षु धर कुसुम-वाणेन हन हन स्वाहा।' (Om Namah Kama-Devaya. Sakal Jan Sarvajanan Mam Darsane Utkanthitam Kuru Kuru, Daksha Ikshu Dhar Kusum-Vanen Han Han Swaha)

2. To dispel any iota of anger and resentment that your spouse may be having against you, do this remedy to bring him back to your line of thinking. Write 'क्लीं' with vermilion on a white blank paper, fold it and keep it inside your husband's wardrobe where he keeps clothes. This should be done on Basant Panchami day.

3. If getting a husband or wife of desirable qualities has been on the topmost of your mind, for a long time, you must get a havan done in which the lava of paddy mixed with curd should be offered along with the chant of this Kamdeva's monosyllabic mantra 'क्लीं'.

4. Bring the image of the person you desire, especially their face If you want to attract someone towards you, then you should think about the face of that person with yellow flowers in your hand and chant this special mantra of Kamadeva 108 times. The mantra is- "ऊं नमो भगवते कामदेवाय, यस्य यस्य दृश्यो भवामि, यश्च यश्च मम मुखम पछ्यति तत मोहयतु स्वाहा।" (Om Namo Bhagwate Kamdevaya, Yasya Yasya Drishno Bhavami, Yascha Yascha Mam Mukham Pachyati Tat Mohyatu Swaha). After chanting this mantra, keep those flowers with you till Holi. After that throw it in running water.

5. If you want to maintain love in your marital relationship then you should worship Bhagwati Rati, and Kamadeva and offer flowers to them.

6. If you want to revive your jaded marital life, wearing yellow clothes, chant the mantra of Kamadeva for 108 times. The mantra is- 'ऊं कामदेवाय: विदमहे पुष्पबाणाय धीमहि तन्नो अनंग: प्रचोदयात।' (Om Kamadevaaya: Vidmahe Pushpabanaya Dheemah Tanno Anang: Prachodayat.)

Basant Panchami Remedies For Wish Fulfilment

1. Offer white clothes to Goddess Saraswathi on Vasant Panchami and pray to her to fulfilling your wish. It would materialise.

2. Mother Saraswathi is pleased by donating books and other study materials to needy and poor children on the day of Vasant Panchami.

3. Goddess Saraswathi is utmost pleased if yellow-coloured clothes are donated to poor girls and women on this day.

Basant Panchami Remedies For Intelligence

1. After your early morning bath on Vasant Panchami, chant the mantra- Om Hree Ae Hree Saraswatyai Namah 108 times on a Tulsi rosary. It bestows you with knowledge and wisdom.

2. For improving intellect, you can recite the following mantra 'Om Ain Hree Kleen Maha Saraswatyai Namah', visit Goddess Kali's temple and offer Petha or any fruit as prasad.

Basant Panchami Remedies For Musicians:

1. If you are a budding musician with high-flying aspirations, then you should worship Goddess Saraswathi after taking bath and offer yellow-coloured sweets to the Goddess Saraswathi. Also chant this mantra 11 times 'ऊं ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं क्लीं सरस्वत्यै नमः।' (Om aim hreem shree klein saraswathyai namah)

2. Offer kheer garnished with saffron to Goddess Saraswathi on the day of Vasant Panchami to young girls for achieving excellence in music.

3. On the day of Vasant Panchami, meditate on Goddess Saraswathi, with the mantra 'Hree Vagdevyai Hree Hree' and offer honey to her after which offer her prasad and consume it after the puja. You will be eminently successful in music.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.