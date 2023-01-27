Astrological, Vaastu, And Mantra Remedies For Nightmares

From the rational point of view, nightmares are linked to disappointing experiences and your innate frustration about things. Nightmares reflect on what we are going through symbolically rather than literally. Sleep gives us rest from the daily cares and grievances at least temporarily till we wake up. But what if this too is troubled by nightmares? Some people face nightmares on a daily basis and most of us, are troubled by nightmares once in a long while. It really feels unsettling to fall suddenly down to the depths from a hilltop, or watching yourself in the mirror practically toothless, or totally bald, or to experience failure in the examination for which in the real life you had prepared really well.

There are remedies which experts suggest that go along the lines of meditation, pranayama, aroma therapy with oils or plainly dusting your pillows with a scented talcum, or abstaining from caffeine and gadgets, having a preferred time for sleeping and so on. You need to navigate your way through these methods to an acceptable solution.

Astrological Remedies

1. A packet of yellow rice placed near your head rids you of nightmares.

2. Keeping a packet of alum with you during sleep removes all frightful dreams from your sleep.

3. If you are experiencing frequent nightmares, keep an iron knife under your pillow before you go to sleep.

4. A piece of garlic kept under the pillow before sleeping, rids you of the negativity.

5. Fold in a few fennel seeds ( saunf) or cardamoms in a white cloth and place it under the pillow before sleeping,

6. Mop the floor with salt water daily. Sounds strange? It is an effective cure against nightmares and assures a good night sleep.

7. Splashing some lukewarm water on your feet is bound to remove the negative content from your dreams.

Vaastu Remedies:

With these simple Vaastu remedies you are assured of a relaxed sleep throughout the night

1. Women should never sleep with their hair let loose. They should tie their hair well before sleeping.

2. Do not keep chappals under your bed.

3. Your head should face south and the feet in the North.

4. Before sleeping, dust your pillow so that any negative energy around you will be banished.

Mantra Remedies:

You can also chant these mantras to ward off the bad dreams.

1, Anjaneya Mantra

Ramaskandam Hanumantam, Vainateyam Vrikodaram

Shayanayah smare nityam, duswapnam tasya nashyati

2. Gayatri Mantra:

Chant Gayatari mantra, the moment you see something disturbing in your dream. This will allow you to sleep in peace and comfort.

3. Vishnu Mantra:

Chant 'विष्‍णु नारायणं कृष्‍णं रामं च श्री हरिं शिवम्, श्रियम् लक्ष्‍मीं राधिकां जानर्कीं प्रभां च पार्वतीम' 12 times whenever you wake up terrified due to a nightmare. This puts you back to your restful mood again.

4. Durga Mantra

Ya Devi Sarva Bhuteshu Nidra Roopena Samsithaha

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.